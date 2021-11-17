MIDDLEBURY — During Northridge’s impressive postseason run over the past month, Raiders head coach Chad Eppley and his staff have implanted the idea of a “five-game series” deep into their player’s heads.
Why? Because with each win, Northridge has inched closer and closer to a state championship appearance. The Raiders have reached four wins in a row this postseason and are now just one victory away from sweeping that five-game series and advancing to what would be the program’s first-ever state championship next weekend in Indianapolis.
“We’re at five-of-five,” Eppley said. “That’s what this week is, so they know what’s at hand right here, and they understand we are one of four teams left in 4A. We talked about it at the beginning of the year: one team from the North has to make it down to Lucas Oil Stadium; why not us?”
To get there, Northridge will have to avenge its only semistate loss in program history. Back in 2014, the New Prairie Cougars downed the Raiders 28-10 in Middlebury.
This time, Northridge (9-4) will take the hour drive west to New Carlisle to play the Cougars (11-2) with the winner advancing to meet either Mt. Vernon (12-1) or Evansville Central (11-2) at Lucas Oil Stadium on Nov. 27. Kickoff between the Raiders and New Prairie is 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT.
“It’s all over Twitter, in the media and stuff like that,” said Eppley of the rematch with New Prairie. “We haven’t talked about it a whole lot, just because we want to change the outcome. These kids know about it. They know the history, but they also know we’re a completely different team compared to the one in 2014.”
ANOTHER RUN-HEAVY OFFENSE
For the third-straight week, Northridge will face a team that specializes in wearing a team down behind the usage of multiple capable ball-carriers.
Against Leo, Northridge’s defense held the Lions to 200 yards under its season average in rushing yards with the Lions rushing for just 132. Last week, Mississinewa had two separate running backs with well over 1,000 rushing yards each. Northridge’s defense only allowed a staggering 38 yards rushing on 26 carries.
On Friday, the Raiders face another stiff test against a Cougars team that averages 254 rushing yards per game. Junior running back Noah Mungia has 1,651 yards and 16 touchdowns this season, while sophomore Brock Sinka averages over six yards per carry. He’s ran for 553 yards and five touchdowns on 90 carries.
“The last two or three teams that we’ve faced have been all run heavy, so we’ve pretty much been doing the same stuff in practice,” Eppley said. “We’ve been trying to hype the intensity up a little bit this week, but realistically, preparation has been the same.”
Something that stands out about this Cougars offense is the quarterback’s ability to use his legs outside of the pocket. Sophomore quarterback Marshall Kmiecik has run for 917 yards and 14 touchdowns in addition to his 999 passing yards, 10 touchdowns and four interceptions through the air.
“That’s where our outside linebackers have to do a really good job,” said Eppley of containing Kmiecik. “Tagg (Gott) and Clint (Walker) have to be able to contain him and make sure he’s not getting outside on us. We have to force him back into our big guys on the line and let them make some plays.”
“We just have to have our outside linebackers keep contain and have the defensive line control the line of scrimmage,” Northridge senior linebacker Peyton Shook added. “We’ve been pretty good at stopping the run in the playoffs by keeping things contained. I think we’ll be able to do that (against New Prairie).”
CONTROLLING THE BALL ON OFFENSE
Throughout the playoff run, Northridge has done a great job offensively of both moving the ball efficiently and controlling the pace of play. The last two wins over Leo and Mississinewa, the Raiders have possessed the ball for 72:01 compared to just 26:13 combined from the Lions and Indians.
That time-of-possession difference has helped keep key two-way players like Gott, Shook, Walker and senior Ridge Howard stay as fresh as possible throughout the game.
“It’s always been a strategy for us,” said Eppley of controlling the ball. “We’ve definitely been able to do it a lot more during this postseason run. I think Tagg helps us a lot with that. When I tell our kids this is what we are going to do, they believe it. They set out and do it. It’s nice when you put a game plan together, and they trust us enough to go out and execute it.”
“Our mentality is to always control the clock and give our defense a break,” Northridge junior wide receiver Kade Sainz added. “Executing has been a big key to that. When we’re out there and just need a few yards, we’ve been able to get those yards. … It’s all just been coming together.”
Moving the ball on New Prairie will certainly be a challenge against a Cougars defense that has only allowed 24 total points through four games this postseason. Defensive lineman Jacob Meyers plugs the holes in the interior with his 6’ 5”, 240-pound frame. He’s second on the team in tackles with 73 and leads in tackles for loss with 10.
At the linebacker position, Nathan Andrysiak has 70 tackles this season, and in the secondary, big 6’ 4” defensive back Ben Fronk leads the team with four interceptions.
“They play a style of defense to where they aren’t going to give up many big plays,” Eppley said. “They make plays defensively when it counts. They’re definitely here for a reason. They deserve to be at semistate just like we do. We just want to keep doing our thing on offense and keep it rolling.”
