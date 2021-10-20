NAPPANEE — On Sept. 24, the NorthWood football team traveled to Middlebury and beat down on its Northern Lakes Conference rival, Northridge, 42-8.
Fast forward four weeks later, and the teams are set to do battle once again, this time in Nappanee as part of a Class 4A, Sectional 19 quarterfinal game. Both teams enter the contest with identical 5-4 regular season records, but those get thrown out the window once the playoffs begin.
“The unique thing about Indiana is everyone gets into the tournament, and so we kind of call it our ‘second season,’” NorthWood coach Nate Andrews said. “We’re excited about that. The feel of everything is always just different when you come tournament time — the crisp air and the turning of the leaves. It just smells different, so everything gets turned up a notch. We love this time of the year.”
First-year Northridge football coach Chad Eppley said his team was happy when the brackets came out two weeks ago and showed a rematch between the Raiders and Panthers.
“They were really, really excited that we actually drew NorthWood,” Eppley said. “I had players texting me about it right after the draw about how excited they were to play NorthWood again.”
Back in the September game, NorthWood sophomore quarterback Owen Roeder stepped in for an injured Kaden Lone and was sensational, going 11-of-17 passing for 119 yards and two touchdowns. He’s been the starter ever since because of Lone’s injury, doing a great job of running the offense. For the season, Roeder has a 66% completion percentage with 960 yards passing and 10 passing touchdowns.
Being able to slow down NorthWood’s big-play ability will be a key to victory, in Eppley’s mind.
“The big thing is we’re going to stop the deep ball; that’s going to be kind of our focus,” Eppley said. “We felt that our run defense was pretty good, but the deep ball is what killed us, so we’re going to focus on that and go from there.”
For Andrews, being able to execute at a high level is what’s going to need to happen for his team to beat the Raiders for a second time in a month.
“Playing a team a second time is always tough,” Andrews said. “So, that’s the situation that we’re in. We keep harping on the fact that we continue to grow. We’ve shown growth since that (Northridge) game as well, and so we’re a better team — and, obviously, so are they. We had a lot of breaks go our way in that football game, but we created a lot of those breaks as well. So, we need to continue to work in practice and prepare to be at our best.”
GOSHEN LOOKS FOR PLAYOFF WIN
The Goshen football team was able to get off the schneid two weeks ago when it won its first NLC game since 2017 when they beat Plymouth. They followed it up with another NLC win last Friday against Wawasee, giving the RedHawks some much-needed momentum heading into its postseason matchup with South Bend Adams Friday in a Class 5A, Sectional 10 quarterfinal contest at home.
“Their athleticism and their size stand out right away,” said Goshen coach Kyle Park on his team’s opponent Friday. “They’re massive up front and have pretty good feet to go with it. So, that’s one of the first things that stands out. Coach (Antwon) Jones does a good job over there; you can tell that they’re bought-in to what they’re trying to get done, and they play hard.”
A victory over the Eagles would also give Goshen its first postseason victory since 2017 when they beat Elkhart Central, 15-14, on the road. While a chance to improve to 5-5 on the season is also on the line, getting the playoff win is the top priority for Park, his staff and the RedHawk players.
“The playoff win is what’s most important right now,” Park said. “The 5-5 mark I guess would be good, but I don’t think anybody is thinking about that as much as, ‘How can we continue our season with this group of guys?’ We’ve had great senior leadership that has held things together. … I think that’s the biggest thing: just finding a way to win a ballgame so we can continue playing.”
This will be the seventh time Adams and Goshen have met in the postseason, splitting the previous six encounters. The game will also be broadcast by WHME-46, which re-airs the game on its channel on Friday night and Saturday morning. It’s the first time Goshen has been spotlighted on WHME’s “Game of the Week” since 2016 and first time at Foreman Field since 2011.
“It’s nice for our kids; they’ve never experienced that … to have them come to Goshen is pretty cool,” said Park of being on WHME.
FULL LIST OF SECTIONAL GAMES FEATURING AREA TEAMS — All kickoff at 7 p.m. unless noted
Class 5A, Sectional 10
-South Bend Adams (3-6) at Goshen (4-5)
-LaPorte (2-7) at No. 6 Concord (8-1), 7:30 p.m.
-teams on bye in this sectional: No. 7 Mishawaka, No. 10 Michigan City
Class 4A, Sectional 19
-DeKalb (1-8) at Wawasee (1-8)
-No. 2 Leo (9-0) at East Noble (6-2)
-Northridge (5-4) at NorthWood (5-4)
-Angola (2-7) at Columbia City (4-5)
Class 3A, Sectional 26
-Lakeland (3-6) at John Glenn (5-4)
-West Noble (4-5) at Jimtown (7-2)
-Mishawaka Marian (6-3) at South Bend Washington (3-3)
-No. 7 Tippecanoe Valley (9-0) at Garrett (4-5)
Class 2A, Sectional 35
-Bluffton (4-5) at No. 5 Eastside (9-0)
-Whitko (1-8) at Central Noble (7-2)
-Fairfield (4-5) at No. 2 Fort Wayne Bishop Luers (8-1), 7:30 p.m. (note: game being played at Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger High School)
-Prairie Heights (3-6) at Woodlan (3-6)
