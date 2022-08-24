Initially, the week two high school football schedule was set to see Northridge face South Bend St. Joseph and Elkhart playing Carmel.
After a schedule conflict arose for Carmel, though, Elkhart had a week two opening.
Northridge seized the opportunity to add a Class 6A team to the schedule, and it’s resulted in what will take place this Friday night at Rice Field.
“Our kids know the kids that go to Elkhart, and Elkhart kids know us,” Northridge coach Chad Eppley said. “It just seems like everyone knows someone from somewhere that has something to do with Elkhart or Northridge, and so I definitely get a different vibe than I normally get.”
Both the Raiders and Lions are coming off impressive week one wins, with Northridge routing South Bend Adams, 50-12, and Elkhart shutting out Concord, 33-0. The two respective performances have added even more buzz to a game that has been highly anticipated by both communities since the matchup was announced in the spring.
“We just have, in our eyes, one big game after another,” Elkhart coach Romison Saint-Louis said. “We, obviously, just had a rivalry game really close in-town with Concord, and it was a big turnout; a great environment for our kids to play in. We’ve got another one (with Northridge), and I tell (our players) every week that they have to expect a great environment. We’re just excited to play another week and to compete against another good team.”
No. 11 (Class 4A) Northridge dominated in its win over the Eagles in large part to their rushing attack. The Raiders ran for 280 yards, with 192 of those coming from McClain Miller. The junior also added four touchdowns on just 11 carries.
“(Miller) played really well, especially when he got his hands on the ball,” Eppley said. “We did have to have a talk with him on Saturday morning of when he doesn’t have his hands on the ball, what he should be doing and things like that. He’s a younger guy, so he has to learn what to do when he’s not carrying the ball. Other than that, we were really impressed with him. We knew he was a special kid to begin with.”
For No. 15 (Class 6A) Elkhart, their defense was a big reason why they beat the Minutemen. The Lions recorded 10 sacks — four of which were by senior Gavin Houser — and held Concord to just 69 yards of total offense.
Despite a dominant performance, Saint-Louis knows there’s things his defense can improve on.
“(Monday), we got to really sit down, talk about the game and talk about things,” Saint-Louis said. “Yes, we did pitch a shutout and we got those sacks, but there was a lot of mistakes and a lot of errors that we had on our end. … I think it was good for our kids to see, ‘Man, we played pretty good and we made a lot of mistakes.’ That right there was good for them to say, ‘We’re not satisfied. We’ve got so much more room to grow.’”
The game is expected to draw a big crowd, with a pregame tailgate scheduled to take place as well. It is also the WMHE-TV-46 "Game of the Week," with the contest airing as an encore presentation at 11 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday on the channel.
GOSHEN WELCOMES STOUT NEW PRAIRIE TEAM
It was a disappointing week one loss for Goshen, who let a 14-0 halftime lead against Fairfield slip away, losing 22-20 in overtime to the Falcons.
The competition doesn’t get any easier this week for the RedHawks, as they welcome No. 7 (Class 4A) New Prairie to town for a special 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff. The Cougars are coming off a 35-0 victory over their rival, LaPorte, in week one.
“This is a good football team,” said Goshen coach Tom Wogomon of New Prairie. “They’ve got size on the offensive line. Their quarterback (Marshall Kmiecik), he is impressive. He fits the bill. He can sling it, and they’re also good with him running the ball. He is running their offense the way it should be ran.”
This will be the eighth all-time meeting between Goshen and New Prairie, but first since 1975. The Cougars are 4-3 in the previous seven encounters, which all took place between 1969-1975. While New Prairie has the all-time series edge, Goshen did prevail in the most "recent" meeting, 24-7, 47 years ago.
New Prairie replaces South Bend Clay on the RedHawks' schedule, who has been the week two opponent for Goshen the last two seasons. The RedHawks won 43-6 in 2020 and 61-0 in 2021 over the Colonials.
Being able to face a stronger team ahead of Northern Lakes Conference play beginning next week is important to Wogomon.
“New Prairie is a team that could fit beautifully in the NLC,” Wogomon said. “They are a physical team. They are going to expose us to where we can identify some things and improve ourselves. That’s why we made the (scheduling) change: we wanted to play a team that was going to get us more ready for the NLC season.”
OTHER AREA CONTESTS
After a 31-7 victory over Jimtown to start the season, NorthWood was ranked No. 10 in this week’s Class 4A poll. This week, they’ll welcome another highly regarded Class 4A team in No. 13 East Noble, who took care of Plymouth, 51-7, a week ago.
The Panthers had an all-around impressive performance against the Jimmies, out-gaining their opponent 398-189 in total yards. Senior Kaden Lone accounted for all four NorthWood touchdowns, throwing two, rushing for one and scoring one via a fumble recovery on defense.
For the Panthers to improve to 2-0 on the season, they’ll have to try and limit the Knights’ big plays. Four of East Noble’s seven touchdowns against Plymouth came on plays of more than 10 yards, including a 53-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Zander Brazel to wide receiver Alex Brennan.
Elsewhere in Elkhart County, the rivalry between Concord and Jimtown will be renewed at Sharpe Stadium. Both teams are coming off tough week one losses and will be looking to rebound from said performances. The Minutemen have won three in a row against the Jimmies, including a 14-0 victory last season in Dunlap.
Fresh off a big win over their in-town rival Goshen, Fairfield will travel to South Bend to take on Adams High. The Falcons will look to dominate the time of possession like they did against the RedHawks, as they ran 75 plays and held the ball for 33:03 against Goshen.
Finally, Wawasee makes its home debut against West Noble. The host Warriors are coming off a 26-0 loss to Tippecanoe Valley, while the visiting Chargers knocked off county foe Central Noble, 33-7, in its opening game of the season.
WEEK TWO AREA FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Northridge at Elkhart, 7 p.m.
Concord at Jimtown, 7 p.m.
East Noble at NorthWood, 7 p.m.
West Noble at Wawasee, 7 p.m.
Fairfield at South Bend Adams, 7 p.m.
New Prairie at Goshen, 7:30 p.m.
Other notable Michiana-area games: South Bend St. Joseph at Mishawaka; Mishawaka Marian at Culver Academies; Warsaw at Chesterton (8 p.m. ET).