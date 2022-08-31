The Northern Lakes Conference portion of the football schedule kicks off this week, and some may notice a new slate for the conference this year.
That’s because for the first time in at least 35 years, the NLC has a revised conference schedule this season.
For years, the first conference games were always Concord vs. Elkhart Memorial (in week two to accommodate Concord-Jimtown being played in week six), followed by week three matchups of Goshen-Memorial, Concord-NorthWood, Wawasee-Northridge and Warsaw-Plymouth.
Mishawaka then took the place of Memorial for Goshen in 2020 when the Cavemen joined the NLC and the Crimson Chargers merged with Elkhart Central to form one Elkhart High. The Jimtown-Concord game was then moved to week two, with Mishawaka sliding in as Concord’s week six opponent.
This year, two of those old week three matchups are the same: Plymouth at Warsaw and Concord at NorthWood. The new ones, though, are Goshen at Wawasee and Northridge at Mishawaka.
Week 3-8 games will go through two-year cycles before rotating, while the week nine matchups — Warsaw vs. Northridge, Concord vs. Plymouth, Goshen vs. NorthWood and Wawasee vs. Mishawaka — will remain the same through 2033.
“I love it,” said Goshen football coach Tom Wogomon of the new NLC schedule. “You almost knew who was playing who, even if you weren’t coaching that team. It’s cool to look through and see where everyone’s playing each other. It’s a thing where 40 years of tradition is cool in some areas — I just don’t know if it was needed in scheduling.”
“It’s a little different,” added Wawasee coach Jon Reutebuch of playing Goshen in week three instead of week nine. “I welcome the change. Typically, we open with Northridge and then have Concord, and now we have Goshen and Plymouth. It is strange because usually it’s the last game of the year, but then again, you prepare the same. It’s another football game in the NLC.”
THE NLC SLATE
Defending NLC champion Concord will open with a stiff test against NorthWood.
The Minutemen are in the same spot this year as they were last season, having gone 1-1 in their first two games, losing against Elkhart before coming back to beat Jimtown. Concord then ripped off seven-straight NLC wins, culminating with a victory over Warsaw in the final week of the regular season to be the outright conference champs.
The Minutemen will visit Nappanee to take on a NorthWood team that was ranked No. 7 in the Class 4A AP poll this week. The Panthers have looked impressive in its first two games, beating Jimtown 31-7 in week one and East Noble 35-14 last week.
Junior NiTareon Tuggle provided the spark for NorthWood against the Knights, returning a kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown to give his team the lead for good in the contest. The wide receiver/defensive back also threw a 49-yard touchdown earlier in the game, which gave his team a 13-0 lead at that time.
A key for a Concord victory will be the play of running back Titus Hackworth. The senior rushed for 107 yards and a touchdown in the win against the Jimmies, and he’ll need to have similar production if the Minutemen want to leave Andrews Field with a 1-0 NLC record.
Elsewhere, Northridge (1-1) visits Mishawaka (2-0) in what will be another tough test for the Raiders. Last week, Northridge dropped a 28-7 contest to an Elkhart team that is receiving votes in the Class 6A poll. This week, they face the Cavemen, who are ranked No. 3 in Class 5A following impressive wins over Mishawaka Marian, 38-0, and South Bend St. Joseph, 30-8, in their first two contests.
Being able to slow down Mishawaka’s triple-option offense is always a key for an opposing team, as the Cavemen have rushed for 753 yards already this season.
In Kosciusko County, Wawasee (0-2) will play its second-straight home game, welcoming Goshen (0-2) in a battle of teams searching for their first wins of the season. This will be the first road game of the year for the RedHawks, who suffered home defeats to Fairfield and New Prairie in its first two weeks.
“I love getting into the NLC season,” Wogomon said. “We found out a lot about ourselves in the first two weeks of the season, but now we’re getting ready for NLC play. I just have so much respect for this conference. We’re going to go down to Wawasee, and they’re in the same boat as we are. … the great thing about starting conference play is there’s going to be four teams at the top, looking down and four teams at the bottom, looking up.”
The Warriors lost a 26-0 road contest to Tippecanoe Valley in week one before losing a 35-24 game to West Noble last week at home.
“I’ve said this before, and I’ll say it again: it’s more about what we’re doing and less about what the other team’s doing,” said Reutebuch on what a key to victory is. “It’s about confidence and executing and not shooting ourselves in the foot. … The mantra this year is ‘compete for four quarters’ and ‘fear no opponent,’ and we feel like we’re getting that out of the kids. If we can cut out the mental mistakes, we can compete with anybody.”
Finally, Warsaw hosts Plymouth in a game featuring two teams going in opposite directions. The host Tigers have looked impressive in two wins against strong Class 5A teams in Michigan City and Chesterton, while the Rockies’ two losses have come by a combined score of 100-7.
OTHER AREA GAMES
An intriguing crossover game in the Northeast Corner Conference takes place Friday when West Noble (2-0) hosts Eastside (1-1). The Chargers are off to their first 2-0 start since 2019, while the Blazers are coming off a close 25-21 loss to No. 2 (Class 1A) Adams Central. Eastside’s last loss to any NECC team actually came to West Noble in 2019, which was a 39-18 win for the Chargers.
Two other 2-0 teams will look to go to 3-0 in road contests Friday. Elkhart makes the long trek to Hammond to face Morton High (0-2), while Fairfield (2-0) visits Central Noble (0-2). Both the Lions and Falcons received votes in their respective AP polls this week, with Elkhart being ranked 14th in Class 6A and Fairfield 19th in Class 3A.
Finally, Jimtown will look to gets its first win when it hosts Osceola Grace. The non-IHSAA affiliated Eagles are 2-0, having beaten South Bend Clay 54-6 and Hammond Bishop Noll 41-0 this season. This is the third-straight year these two teams have met, with the Jimmies winning 56-0 in 2020 and 53-6 in 2021.
WEEK THREE AREA FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Goshen at Wawasee, 7 p.m. (NLC)
Concord at NorthWood, 7 p.m. (NLC)
Northridge at Mishawaka, 7 p.m. (NLC)
Eastside at West Noble, 7 p.m.
Fairfield at Central Noble, 7 p.m.
Osceola Grace at Jimtown, 7 p.m.
Elkhart at Hammond Morton, 8 p.m. ET (7 p.m. CT in Hammond)
Other notable area games: Plymouth at Warsaw, 7 p.m. (NLC); Indianapolis Cathedral at Penn, 7:30 p.m.; Prairie Heights at Lakeland, 7 p.m.