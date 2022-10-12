While most area football teams are just getting one final tune-up before postseason play begins next week, others are still playing for a conference championship in the final week of the regular season this Friday.
One of those teams is Jimtown, who is on a six-game winning streak following an 0-2 start. Four of those wins have come against Northern Indiana Conference North-South opponents, clinching the Jimmies at least a share of the division title. They can win it outright this week against South Bend Riley (5-3, 3-1 NIC North-South) at Sharpe Stadium.
“We played some really good teams there with some really young kids,” said Jimtown coach Cory Stoner of the 0-2 start, which came against NorthWood and Concord. “We’ve got three sophomores and a freshman on the offensive line. And even some of our seniors, who are seniors by class, are young in terms of Friday night experience. We had so many kids graduate last year, and so they got some great experience there early on. They’ve been incredibly coachable throughout, and I think we’ve gotten a little better each week.”
A victory Friday would be the second-straight outright division title since the NIC rebranded it as the North-South half of the conference. They shared the division title with Bremen in 2020.
The Jimmies have rattled off six-straight victories on the strength of their run game. Jimtown has rushed for 1,888 yards this season, led by senior Sam Garner’s 871. Garner had an impressive performance last week against South Bend Adams, running for 280 yards and two touchdowns in a 35-28 win over the Eagles.
Although Garner has eight rushing touchdowns on the season, Conner Watts leads the Jimmies in that category with 10 rushing scores. Quarterback Bishop Williams has also run for six touchdowns, giving Jimtown a three-headed attack on the ground.
Jimtown now readies for a Riley team who’s having a great bounce-back year under first-year head coach Darrick Lee. The Wildcats put up an impressive 40-16 win over Bremen last week, led by an eye-popping performance from junior Robert Nabieu. The running back ran the ball 26 times for 312 yards and four touchdowns, helping put Riley in a spot to compete for a division championship.
The Wildcats are a little more balanced than the Jimmies on offense, as sophomore quarterback Austin White has thrown for 1,130 yards and 14 touchdowns this season. His favorite targets are a pair of seniors, as Caleb Francis and Shamar Jackson had 31 and 26 receptions, respectively, through eight games.
“Their coach over there is doing a fantastic job,” said Stoner of Riley. “They’re playing hard, first and foremost. You see guys flying to the football, defensively. And then offensively, (Nabieu) had 300-plus yards last week and you have the two big, tall receivers that have 11 touchdowns on the year. They’re incredibly explosive with great speed on the perimeter and great ball skills. It’s going to be a tall task, but that’s what you want in a championship-type game.”
Jimtown has won the last three contests against the Wildcats, including a 35-0 victory last season.
NORTHWOOD LOOKS FOR OUTRIGHT NLC CROWN
Another team looking to wrap up a conference championship outright is NorthWood, which hosts Goshen Friday at Andrews Field.
The No. 3 (Class 4A) Panthers are coming off a 57-0 whitewashing of Wawasee last week, improving their record to 8-0 overall and 6-0 in the Northern Lakes Conference. The RedHawks (2-6, 2-4 NLC) come into the contest having lost 43-7 to Warsaw a week ago.
If NorthWood beats Goshen, it’ll be the program’s first outright conference title since 2018. The Panthers have won five-straight in the series with the RedHawks and seven of the eight contests that Nate Andrews has been the head coach of NorthWood for.
NORTHRIDGE READIES FOR TOUGH TEST
One of the marquee games in the area that won’t affect who wins a conference title takes place in Middlebury, as the surging Northridge Raiders (5-3, 4-2 NLC) host Warsaw (6-2, 4-2 NLC).
Northridge has won four-straight contests since a 1-3 start, including an easy 49-0 victory over Plymouth last week. Meanwhile, the Tigers’ win last week against Goshen snapped a two-game skid for them following a 5-0 start.
For the Raiders, the play of quarterback Qade Carrington has sparked the offense this year. The senior has 1,683 passing yards, 20 touchdowns and just one interception, giving him the most passing yards in a single season in program history already.
“I think we’re just getting his confidence up, and he’s getting all the reps and chemistry with the guys, so that definitely helps him out,” said Northridge coach Chad Eppley of Carrington. “He kind of knows where they’ll go, with how fast they are and things like that. I think the big thing for him is his confidence is increasing every week, which is good.”
Senior Kade Sainz has caught 35 of Carrington’s passes for 605 yards and nine touchdowns, while senior Jethro Hochstetler, senior Alex Eby and junior Chase Clark each have 15-plus receptions and a combined 10 TD grabs.
“In the history of Northridge, (the offense) is predominantly run-first, and this year we’ve kind of had to take a back seat to the run a little bit because of all the weapons we have, passing-wise,” Eppley said. “The nice thing is, when we open up the pass and people starting pressing the pass on us, we can then let (McClain Miller) eat a little bit on the run. It’s been good for us to be able to do both.”
Playing Warsaw means stopping the Tigers’ triple-option rushing attack, affectionally known as “Bart Ball” after head coach Bart Curtis. Northridge has played a team similar to Warsaw already this year in Mishawaka, losing a wild 45-39 overtime contest to the Cavemen back in week three.
“I think we like it because it’s going to set us up really well for the playoffs,” said Eppley of facing a team like Warsaw in week nine. “We’re going to face a good, quality team to kind of help prepare us for the teams we’re going to see later in the postseason. But also, on the other side, (Warsaw) is a big, physical team, and we’re hoping that the injury bug doesn’t hit us in this game.”
WEEK 9 AREA FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Goshen at NorthWood, 7 p.m. (NLC)
Warsaw at Northridge, 7 p.m. (NLC)
Mishawaka at Wawasee, 7 p.m. (NLC)
Concord at Plymouth, 7 p.m. (NLC)
Elkhart at New Prairie, 7:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. CT (NIC East-West)
South Bend Riley at Jimtown, 7 p.m. (NIC North-South)
West Noble at Prairie Heights, 7 p.m.
Fairfield at Churubusco, 7 p.m.