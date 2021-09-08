Momentum is a term used by many in the sports world as a way to indicate a team or player is performing well.
If you have positive momentum, in theory, the better you will continue to perform.
That’s what both Goshen and NorthWood are looking for as they get ready to face off Friday in a Northern Lakes Conference football contest in Nappanee.
“Those that are not football coaches don’t understand how difficult it is with a short, nine-game season — and really, only being able to schedule two games out of conference — to be able to gain some momentum; get some victories and such,” NorthWood coach Nate Andrews said. “It’s almost impossible to do, so to battle through the preparations it takes on a weekly basis, it can be a grind … anytime you can win a football game, it gives you a shot in the arm and gives your entire program a little bit of confidence.”
Both Goshen and NorthWood are coming off tough losses in week three, with the RedHawks losing to Mishawaka, 36-7, and the Panthers falling in a heartbreaker, 30-29 (OT), at Concord. The losses left Goshen with a 2-1 overall record and NorthWood 1-2, with both at 0-1 in NLC contests.
Although the score wasn’t as close as he would’ve liked it, RedHawks coach Kyle Park saw some good things on film from his team against the Cavemen.
“Our effort was a big positive,” Park said. “We got down early and we didn’t see kids fold it in, and that’s a testament to our leaders on our team. These guys, they want to change from seasons of the past. They want to be more competitive, and they’re doing the right things to get that mindset changed. So, that was a big takeaway.”
This will be the first time the two teams have played since 2019, as the 2020 contest was canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the RedHawk program at the time. Andrews knows that Goshen is playing better than they have in years past after watching them on film this week.
“I think (Goshen) is playing with some confidence and I think they’re playing hard,” Andrews said. “I think they’re giving themselves a chance to be successful not only with their techniques, but their style of play.”
A victory for Goshen Friday would mean a lot of things for the program. Not only would it be the team’s first NLC win since 2017, but it would only be the sixth victory over NorthWood since 2000.
“We haven’t won a game in the NLC since 2017, so any win is big,” Park said. “NorthWood, traditionally, has been toward the top-half of the conference, but every year is different. … It’s changing that culture and that mindset that, year-in and year-out, that you can be competitive and be successful.
“We’re on the right track; there’s no doubt in mine and my staff’s mind that we can be successful. We just got to put it all together.”
CONCORD LOOKS TO CLEAN UP MISTAKES
There were high expectations for the Concord football team coming into the season, both internally and externally. And while the Minutemen are 2-1 (1-0 NLC) through their first three games, coach Craig Koehler feels like his team has not played to the level that they’re capable of so far.
“Our issues are not physical; our issues are mental toughness, discipline, execution,” Koehler said. “That’s where we’re still a long way away, and that’s what we’re trying to figure out as a team. That’s what I’m trying to figure out as a coach: how we eliminate negative plays. We’ve had three games now where we’ve had way too many negative plays, whether it’s penalties, sacks, bad snaps … that’s what we’re trying to get fixed.”
The Minutemen will get a chance to clean up some of those mistakes this week against a Wawasee team that has struggled out of the gate, losing its first three games by a combined score of 103-14. Koehler said they’ve taken time in practice this week to work on themselves while also preparing for the Warriors.
“I believe we’ve been too focused on what the opponent is doing — which, obviously, you have to do — but if you’re not taking care of your own house, it doesn’t matter,” Koehler said. “I think that’s part of our problem of why we have not been able to find consistency, in terms of execution and mental focus. … We’re not playing bad football — I don’t want to say everything is awful, because it’s not. But we have to clean up ourselves.”
NECC GAMES BEGIN
The first slate of Northeast Corner Conference games begins Friday, featuring two matchups within both the Big and Small divisions.
In the Big Division, Lakeland will host Garrett. The Lakers are coming off their first victory of the season, a 34-0 win over Prairie Heights to win the “Milk Can” trophy for an 18th-straight season. Lakeland now gets prepared to play a 2-1 Railroaders team that suffered its first loss last week, a 42-19 defeat at the hands of Churubusco.
The other Big Division contests sees Angola traveling to West Noble. Both teams are coming off of tough losses last week, with the visiting Hornets losing 42-14 to Chelsea High School from Michigan and the Chargers losing to Eastside, 48-13. Both teams have had recent success in the NECC, as Angola was 2018 conference champions and West Noble won the conference in 2019.
In the two Small Division games, Prairie Heights visits Central Noble and Eastside goes to Churubusco. The cross-division NECC game sees Fairfield (0-3) travel to Fremont (2-1).
FULL LIST OF AREA GAMES THIS WEEK — All kickoff at 7 p.m.
* = conference game
*Goshen (2-1, 0-1 NLC) at NorthWood (1-2, 0-1 NLC)
*Concord (2-1, 1-0 NLC) at Wawasee (0-3, 0-1 NLC)
*Northridge (3-0, 1-0 NLC) at Plymouth (0-3, 0-1 NLC)
*Warsaw (2-1, 1-0 NLC) at Mishawaka (3-0, 1-0 NLC)
*Angola (1-2, 0-0 NECC Big) at West Noble (1-2, 0-0 NECC Big)
*Garrett (2-1, 0-0 NECC Big) at Lakeland (1-2, 0-0 NECC Big)
*John Glenn (2-1, 1-0 NIC North-South) at Jimtown (1-2, 0-0 NIC North-South)
Fairfield (0-3) at Fremont (2-1)
Byron Center (MI) (1-0) at Elkhart (2-1)
