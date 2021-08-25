GOSHEN — After making the short trip down US-33 last week, the Goshen football team returns home this week to host the South Bend Clay Colonials in the RedHawks’ home opener.
In the season-opening game last week, Goshen defeated county rival Fairfield, 21-10, securing their fourth-straight opening week win.
“The summer is long, and camp goes two weeks on top of the summer,” Park said. “You want to get that first win; it validates the hard work. And from that point on, it’s a week-by-week basis. But yeah, it is a big boost, especially because we haven’t been winning as much lately.”
Unfortunately for the RedHawks, the winning has stopped after the first week the last three seasons. In each of the last three years, Goshen has won its first game of the season, only to lose the remaining games on the schedule.
That’s expected to change this week, as the Colonials have hit rough times in recent years. Clay hasn’t had a winning season since 2010 and have won a combined six games since 2013. Last Friday, the Colonials lost to Osceola Grace, a non-IHSAA team, 42-7.
Despite having an inferior opponent on paper, Goshen coach Kyle Park knows his team can’t look past any opponent.
“It’s our next opponent, and we don’t have the luxury of bypassing opponents,” Park said. “It doesn’t matter how good or bad somebody is. We have to play to our capabilities and do what we’re supposed to do.”
One thing Goshen will look to do better this week than they did against Fairfield is protect the ball. The RedHawks had five turnovers a week ago, but were fortunate enough to make enough plays defensively to escape with the win.
With Northern Lakes Conference play beginning next Friday, Sept. 3 against defending conference champion Mishawaka, Park knows his team needs to clean things up this week before playing a team like the Cavemen.
“Typically, there’s big improvements from week one to week two, and that’s what we want to see,” Park said. “Not so much the final product or the outcome, but on a consistent, play-by-play basis — are our guys doing what they’re supposed to do? Are they doing it the way we need them to do? …For us, every week we know that the NLC is an extremely tough conference and we have to be fundamentally and technically sound to give ourselves shots each week. This week, you fix some mistakes that you had in week one and hope to clean some of those technique things up.”
OTHER KEY GAMES THIS WEEK
—One of the area’s biggest rivalries takes place when Jimtown visits Concord. Both teams are coming off close losses in week one, with the Jimmies losing to NorthWood, 7-6, and Minutemen falling to Elkhart, 12-7. These two teams opened up the season against each other in week two last year, with Concord escaping with a 29-23 overtime win in Baugo. The series has been virtually even since 1994, with Jimtown holding a 15-12 advantage in the win column during that time.
—After a successful debut last week on the road, Northridge coach Chad Eppley gets to make his home debut Friday against South Bend St. Joseph. The Raiders beat South Bend Adams, 21-0, at School Field a week ago and carry a lot of momentum into this week’s contest with the Indians. Northridge has played St. Joseph each of the last four seasons, with the Raiders winning three of those contests.
—One game that won’t happen is NorthWood visiting East Noble, as the game was canceled Wednesday night due to COVID issues at East Noble High School. NorthWood athletic director Roman Smith said the school was looking for a new opponent as of Wednesday night.
FULL LIST OF GAMES THIS WEEK — All kickoff at 7 p.m.
South Bend Clay at Goshen
Jimtown at Concord
South Bend St. Joseph at Northridge
Wawasee at West Noble
Churubusco at Lakeland
South Bend Adams at Fairfield
Non-TGN coverage area game of the week: Elkhart at Mishawaka
Canceled: NorthWood at East Noble; NorthWood looking for new opponent
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.