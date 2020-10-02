GOSHEN — If this is the only home football game the Goshen RedHawks play all season, they’re going to try and make it count.
After its first two home games were canceled for COVID-19 reasons, Goshen finally gets to play a home football game tonight against Northridge (4-1, 3-1 Northern Lakes Conference).
“It’s been a long time coming, and we’re tired of being on the road,” Goshen coach Kyle Park said.
The RedHawks enter the contest with a 1-2 record and 0-2 in NLC play. They’ve had three games canceled so far this season: week one vs. Fairfield, week three at Mishawaka and week four vs. NorthWood. Park said finally being able to play in consecutive weeks this season has been worth celebrating.
“Our kids have had seven weeks of practice and only three games,” Park said. “That’s just a lot of practice time. In some regards, its good. But in other regards, you need to have reps against other people. It’s been good to play back-to-back weeks, more so from the fact of just getting better in game speed.”
It’s a tough foe for Goshen, as Northridge has one of the state’s stingiest defenses. They’ve shutout four of their five opponents and only allowed 27 points to Warsaw. The Raiders rank fifth in the state at 5.4 points-per-game allowed so far this year.
“They’re really aggressive and they’re good tacklers,” said Park of the Northridge defense. “Coach (Tom) Wogomon does a great job over there: the kids are disciplined; they’ve got a lot of experience back. … they’re putting up numbers like they should and we’ve got our work cut out for us.”
This may be the only home game Goshen plays all season. It’s scheduled home game next week against Plymouth has been canceled after Plymouth coach John Barron tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the program into a two-week quarantine. The RedHawks are looking for a new opponent for next week, but none has been announced yet.
Because of this, the game against Northridge will be Senior Night for Goshen.
“We’re kind of switching things up because of the influx; you don’t know quite what’s going to happen,” Park said. “It being the home opener, hopefully the community will come out and support these guys.”
CONCORD GETS CHALLENGE IN EASTSIDE
Concord is also feeling the effects of Plymouth’s positive COVID test, as the Minutemen and Rockies were supposed to play this week. Instead, Concord welcomes No. 4 (Class 2A) Eastside to town for what should be an interesting matchup.
The Blazers own the number one defense in the state, allowing only 3.5 points-per-game. They also feature a quarterback in junior Laban Davis who has thrown for 1,048 yards and 13 touchdowns in the first six games of the season.
“Their quarterback will be as good as any quarterback we’ve played this year,” Concord coach Craig Koehler said. “Now, he’s not the same type of quarterback as (Mishawaka’s) Justin Fisher … but in terms of being able to throw it and run it, he is a very talented player that would be in our league as well.”
Eastside brings a perfect 6-0 record into the contest against the Class 5A Minutemen, who sit at 3-2 on the season. Koehler knows his team needs to be ready to go against a talented Blazers roster.
“It is a unique situation, without a doubt,” Koehler said. “I told our kids that (Eastside) is getting on a bus and they’re not coming up here to sightsee. I know they’re going to be extremely motivated and excited to play a 5A school. If we are not mentally and physically ready to play, we’re going to have some problems.”
FAIRFIELD LOOKS TO TAKE CONTROL OF NECC
One of the biggest football games in Benton in recent years takes place tonight, as the 5-0 (2-0 NECC Big Division) Fairfield Falcons host the Garrett Railroaders (2-3, 2-0 NECC Big). A victory for Fairfield will put them one win away from a conference championship, its first since 2015.
The Falcons have remained unbeaten in large part to the triple-option offense. The multi-faceted running attack has been a tremendous success this season, as Fairfield is averaging 40 points-per-game. Seniors Cory Lantz and Carson Abramson have been the catalysts, as they each rushed for 114 yards and three combined touchdowns in the 29-17 victory over Angola last week.
Garrett is coached by Chris DePew, who has found success both with the Railroaders and at East Noble. He led the Knights to the Class 4A state championship game in 2003 and won a regional championship at Garrett in 2016. With a career record of 130-82, Fairfield coach Matt Thacker knows his team has to be disciplined to play the Railroaders.
“We’re going to have to play our best,” Thacker said. “We’re going to have to match their physicality, do what we do offensively and stay disciplined on defense.”
AREA GAMES — WEEK 7
Northridge (4-1, 3-1 NLC) at Goshen (1-2, 0-2 NLC)
Eastside (6-0, 2-0 NECC Small) at Concord (3-2, 1-2 NLC)
Mishawaka (2-3, 2-1 NLC) at NorthWood (2-2, 2-1 NLC)
Warsaw (5-1, 4-0 NLC) at Wawasee (2-4, 0-4 NLC)
Garrett (2-3, 2-0 NECC Big) at Fairfield (5-0, 2-0 NECC Big)
West Noble (0-6, 0-3 NECC Big) at Lakeland (1-5, 0-2 NECC Big)
South Bend Adams (3-3, 0-3 NIC North) at Elkhart (5-0, 2-0 NIC North)
Jimtown (3-2, 2-1 NIC South) at South Bend Washington (1-5, 1-2 NIC South)
