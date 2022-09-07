BENTON — Chances are, a once-in-a-lifetime occurrence will take place at Fairfield High School Friday night.
That’s because Southport High School, located in Indianapolis, is making the long trek up to Benton to take on the Falcons in a football game. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. still, despite the lengthy drive the Cardinals have to make for the contest.
“It’s pretty unique,” said Fairfield coach Matt Thacker of playing Southport. “It’s all by coincidence that this happened. … Southport was willing to make the drive, we needed a home game and it just kind of worked out. It is unique, but it’s also a great opportunity for our kids and our community.”
The game was scheduled after Fairfield’s original week four opponent, Fremont, decided to discontinue playing the Falcons. This left an opening on the Fairfield schedule, and according to Fairfield Athletic Director Mark Engle, it was the visitors who contacted the hosts.
“We were left with a one-year gap and we needed to play somebody, and Southport reached out to come up and play us — surprisingly,” Engle said. “We kind of left it for a couple of weeks and if nothing else had come up, we’d go with this if they were OK with it. … Coach Thacker’s motto is we’ll play anyone who wants to play us.”
Per Engle, this will be the only year the schools play each other. Culver Military Academy will take the place of Southport on Fairfield’s week four schedule starting next season.
Not only is it an intriguing matchup because of the distance between the schools, but also for the size of each one. Southport plays in Class 6A for football and has an enrollment of 2,391 students. Meanwhile, Fairfield is in Class 3A and has an enrollment of 543. This will be the first time the Falcons play a Class 6A team since the sport expanded to six classes in 2013.
Playing schools bigger than them is something Fairfield is accustomed too, though, as they’ve already beaten two Class 5A teams this year in Goshen and South Bend Adams. Of the nine teams on the Falcons’ regular season schedule, seven have a higher enrollment number than they do.
Another level of intrigue to the game is where both programs are at currently, as far as their on-field success. Fairfield is 3-0 for the second time in three seasons after beating Central Noble, 20-7, last week. The triple-option rushing offense has been effective once again for the Falcons, as sophomore Breckan Maran has 315 yards rushing, senior Carter Kitson 262 and junior Ethan Schmucker 180 through three games.
Meanwhile, Southport has lost 15-straight games dating back to the 2020 season. In their three games so far this season, they’ve lost 46-7 to No. 2 (4A) Indianapolis Roncalli, 38-17 to Perry Meridian and 47-14 to Columbus North. The latter two teams are Class 6A opponents.
If measured by the Sagarin computer rankings, the game should be fairly even between the two. The Falcons have a Sagarin rating of 49.43, while Southport is at 44.88.
“We’re just taking it one day at a time,” Thacker said. “The confidence level — they’re high school kids, so some days it’s great, and some days it’s not. … As long as we do what we do and play to our capabilities, we should be fine.”
WEST NOBLE LOOKS TO GO TO 4-0
Through three weeks, there are only two undefeated teams left in the Northeast Corner Conference: Fairfield and West Noble. While the Falcons welcome Southport this week, the Chargers will start NECC Big Division play with a road trip to Angola.
West Noble pulled off arguably the most surprising result of the night last week, beating Eastside, 28-27, in overtime. The Blazers made it to the Class 2A semistate game a season ago and hadn’t lost to any NECC team in three years.
Junior quarterback Drew Yates has been the catalyst for the Charger offense, throwing for 276 yards and rushing for 208 with a combined 10 touchdowns (six rushing, four passing). He’s been joined in the backfield by sophomore Seth Pruitt, who has 264 yards rushing and three touchdowns.
The Hornets should be a tough test for West Noble, despite its 1-2 record. Their two losses are by a combined nine points, which indicates that this Friday’s contest should be a competitive one.
NLC SCHEDULE
Goshen, NorthWood, Mishawaka and Warsaw all started Northern Lakes Conference play with a victory last week. Only three unbeatens can possibly remain after this week, though, as two of them — Goshen and Mishawaka — face off at Foreman Field.
Both the RedHawks (1-2 overall) and Cavemen (3-0) survived dramatic games last week to pick up their first conference wins. Goshen held off a late Wawasee push to win, 28-18, while Mishawaka outlasted Northridge in a double overtime thriller, 45-39.
The Cavemen have looked impressive in its first three games, moving up to the No. 2 ranking in the Class 5A AP Poll in the process. Mishawaka implements the triple-option rushing attack to perfection, as they ran 66 times and only attempted one pass against the Raiders last week. They ran for 383 yards in the game, with junior quarterback Brady Fisher and sophomore fullback Novell Miller combining for 321 of those yards and five touchdowns.
Goshen coach Tom Wogomon knows being disciplined on defense will be paramount if his team is to pull an upset over the Cavemen.
“This is a good football team that we’re playing on Friday,” Goshen coach Tom Wogomon said. “They’re so systematic. They will find holes in the defense. They know exactly what they’re looking for, so even when we’re playing our most disciplined football, (triple-option offense) teams are good at finding weaknesses. … They are the real deal. We’re going to have to play really good defense.”
The headliner in the NLC this week, on paper, takes place in Middlebury with Northridge (1-2, 0-1 NLC) hosting No. 6 (4A) NorthWood (3-0, 1-0 NLC). Despite the heartbreaking loss to Mishawaka last week, the Raiders looked impressive in going down to the wire with a strong Caveman team. Quarterback Qade Carrington had a nice performance, throwing for 168 yards and two touchdowns and rushing for two others.
Northridge’s defense will be tested once again this week, but this time, it’ll be against a pass-first offense from the Panthers. Junior Owen Roeder torched the Concord defense last week, throwing for 397 yards and four touchdowns in a 41-13 win over the Minutemen. Eight different players caught a pass for NorthWood in the win, making it a balanced attack as well.
Concord (1-2, 0-1 NLC) is back home after two-straight road games to take on a Warsaw team that was ranked No. 10 in this week’s Class 6A AP Poll. The Tigers have looked impressive in their first three games, including a 70-0 dismantling of Plymouth last week. Much like Mishawaka and Fairfield, Warsaw runs a triple-option rushing offense, as they’ve only attempted 10 passes combined in their first three wins.
Lastly, someone is guaranteed its first win of the season when Wawasee (0-3, 0-1 NLC) visits Plymouth (0-3, 0-1 NLC). Wawasee’s lone victory last year came against the Rockies, a 21-19 decision in Syracuse.
AREA NIC GAMES
After a 35-6 road win over Hammond Morton, Elkhart (3-0) will travel to South Bend Washington to take on a Panthers team that has lost its first three games by a combined score of 113-12. It’ll be the last non-conference game for the Lions, as five-straight NIC East-West games begins next week against Penn.
Jimtown (1-2) will look to keep its winning ways going as it starts NIC North-South action on the road at John Glenn. The Jimmies beat Osceola Grace, 64-0, last week and are the defending division champions. The Falcons are off to a 3-0 start this season, including an 8-3 triumph over South Bend St. Joseph a week ago.
WEEK FOUR AREA FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Mishawaka at Goshen, 7 p.m. (NLC)
NorthWood at Northridge, 7 p.m. (NLC)
Warsaw at Concord, 7 p.m. (NLC)
Wawasee at Plymouth, 7 p.m. (NLC)
West Noble at Angola, 7 p.m. (NECC Big)
Jimtown at John Glenn, 7 p.m. (NIC North-South)
Elkhart at South Bend Washington, 7 p.m.
Southport at Fairfield, 7 p.m.