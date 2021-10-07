LAGRANGE — In Lakeland’s first conference game this season, the Lakers turned the ball over seven times in a 28-0 loss to Garrett.
In Fairfield’s first conference game, the Falcons offense only mustered six points in a 13-6 loss to West Noble.
Fast forward three weeks, and now its Fairfield and Lakeland playing for the Northeast Corner Conference Big Division championship.
After a season of unpredictability in the NECC Big Division, a champion will be crowned when the Falcons (3-4, 2-1 NECC Big) visit the Lakers (3-4, 2-1 NECC Big) Friday night in LaGrange. Fairfield has beaten Angola and Garrett in the past two weeks, while Lakeland knocked off Angola in week five and West Noble last week to set the stage for the de-facto conference championship game at Lakeland High School.
“It means the world to us, as far as a program goes,” said Lakeland coach Ryan O’Shea on being in a position to win the division title. “We’ve worked pretty hard to change the culture and get it to a point where its something we can be proud of, and the kids have really bought-in. They’ve done a great job of doing what we ask, and they play their tails off every single night.”
Fairfield coach Matt Thacker contributed multiple reasons for why his team has won two-straight games after a 1-4 start.
“We had a lot of injuries; we had a lot of other things go on at the beginning of the season and midway through the season, so we’ve been able to grow our younger players a little faster than we were expecting or projecting,” Thacker said. “That’s part of it, and with some of those injuries, we’ve been able to get guys back and guys healthy. A big shot in the arm was getting (senior wide receiver) Braedon Helms back healthy; that was huge for us.”
One thing O’Shea knows they’ll have to prepare for is Fairfield’s triple-option rushing offense. That’s why the coach was quick to point out one thing they’ll have to do well if they want to win a share of any NECC football title since 2013.
“We’re going to have to tackle well; that’s big,” O’Shea said. “Not only that, but we’re going to have to get them off the field and not let them sustain 16, 17, 18-play drives. We’ve got to get them off the field in less than that. If we let them control the clock and control the ball, we’re going to have a difficult time scoring just because we’re simply not going to have enough opportunities.”
Fairfield won the division last season, but motivation to defend the championship isn’t on Thacker’s mind as they get ready to face the Lakers.
“We try to focus on being 1-0 for that week, and this week isn’t any different, per se,” Thacker said. “It might be different to other people, or other people might say its different, but to us, we want to go 1-0 every week. The expectation is to go 1-0 every week — doesn’t always work that way, but we’re trying to get to a point where things are expected.”
NLC PREVIEW
Both Concord and Warsaw enter week eight with 6-1 overall records and 5-0 in Northern Lakes Conference play. While a week nine matchup between the Minutemen and Tigers looms, both teams will have tough matchups this week when Concord hosts Northridge (5-2, 3-2 NLC) and Warsaw hosts NorthWood (4-3, 3-2 NLC). If both the Minutemen and Tigers win Friday, it’ll set up a winner-take-all NLC championship game between the two teams next Friday, Oct. 15, in Dunlap.
Meanwhile, Goshen (2-5, 0-5 NLC) is looking to win its first NLC game since Sept. 1, 2017 when they visit Plymouth (0-7, 0-5 NLC) Friday. RedHawks coach Kyle Park said there’s motivation from everyone in the program this week to snap the 29-game losing streak to NLC opponents (not including playoffs).
“You hope that it is every week because we haven’t gotten one this year yet,” Park said. “I’ve been a part of two of those streaks that you don’t like to be a part of; back when I took over in (2014), I think it was like a 22-game winless streak overall, and then we beat Fairfield and broke that streak. We’re hoping this week that we can do the same. … If you’re any kind of a competitor, (winning) should be really big. You want (the losing streak) to end.”
Plymouth runs a triple-option offense similar to the likes of Fairfield, Mishawaka and Warsaw, all teams Goshen has played this season. No matter what offensive style the Rockies implement, Park knows they’re going to get a good effort from the home team Friday.
“Typical John Barron team: they’re going to play hard to the end,” Park said. “I know, like us, they’re struggling a little bit and trying to find a way to win a ball game like we are. And so, I’m sure it’ll be a good game.”
The other NLC contest of the week sees Mishawaka (5-2, 3-2 NLC) traveling to Wawasee (1-6, 1-4 NLC).
FULL LIST OF AREA GAMES THIS WEEK — All kickoff at 7 p.m.
* = conference game
*Goshen (2-5, 0-5 NLC) at Plymouth (0-7, 0-5 NLC)
*Northridge (5-2, 3-2 NLC) at Concord (6-1, 5-0 NLC)
*NorthWood (4-3, 3-2 NLC) at Warsaw (6-1, 5-0 NLC)
*Mishawaka (5-2, 3-2 NLC) at Wawasee (1-6, 1-4 NLC)
*Fairfield (3-4, 2-1 NECC Big) at Lakeland (3-4, 2-1 NECC Big)
West Noble (3-4, 2-2 NECC Big) at Churubusco (5-2, 3-1 NECC Small)
*Elkhart (4-3, 2-1 NIC East-West) at Mishawaka Marian (4-3, 2-1 NIC East-West)
South Bend Adams (3-4, 1-3 NIC East-West) at Jimtown (5-2, 4-0 NIC North-South)
