GOSHEN — The Fairfield football program is looking to accomplish something it hasn’t done since 2015: win a division title.
It’ll have the chance to do that Friday night when the 6-0 (3-0 Northeast Corner Conference Big Division) Falcons host Lakeland (2-5, 1-2 NECC Big) in Benton. With a win, Fairfield will complete its conference season with a perfect 4-0 record.
“We thought we could do some good things. Did I think we were going to be 6-0? I don’t know,” Fairfield coach Matt Thacker said. “Everybody thinks they’re going to be undefeated and state champs in July and August.”
It may sound like a coaching cliché, but Thacker says his team’s “one day at a time” mentality has helped them remain undefeated. In a year where COVID-19 is impacting teams left and right, having that mindset has been even more crucial.
“We just take it one week at a time, one day at a time,” Thacker said. “We don’t even know if we’ll get to practice; something could happen and we can’t practice and we’re quarantined. We’ve just taken it one day at a time and we’re blessed to have a practice and blessed to be able to play a game. We’ve literally approached every game as if it’s going to be our last.”
No. 11 (Class 2A) Fairfield showed some offensive versatility last week, as the run-heavy Falcons threw for three touchdowns in its 36-7 victory over Garrett. Senior quarterback Cory Lantz finished with 138 yards passing in the game and the three scoring throws, and junior wide receiver Braedon Helms had 97 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns.
Injuries have played a factor in Lakeland’s first season under first-year head coach Ryan O’Shea, but the Lakers have been playing better as of late since getting to full strength. They battled a tough Angola team for three quarters in week five and were able to knock off West Noble last week. Lakeland rallied from a 21-7 deficit to win 41-21 over the Chargers.
Thacker knows the Lakers will not be an easy opponent, despite their below .500 record.
“They like to throw the ball; they like to spread it out, but they also have a physical running game,” said Thacker of Lakeland. “We’ll have to prepare for the vertical threats and we’ll have to prepare to be physical up front.”
GOSHEN WELCOMES LAFAYETTE HARRISON
With the Plymouth football team still in quarantine due to its head coach, John Baron, testing positive for COVID-19, Goshen was left without a week eight opponent.
Enter Lafayette Harrison.
Now, instead of playing a Northern Lakes Conference game, the RedHawks get to host the No. 11 (Class 5A) Raiders at Foreman Field.
“When you play teams from out of the area, against teams that we would consider ‘down south,’ you always want to compare and see what the quality of football is like up here in comparison to different parts of the state,” Goshen coach Kyle Park said. “As a coach and just as a football fan, it’s exciting to play somebody a little bit different.”
Goshen enters the contest 1-3 overall. Those three losses are to Concord, Warsaw and Northridge, however, three of the better teams in the Northern Lakes Conference. And while the RedHawks fell short in all three contests, they were able to hang in there against Warsaw and Northridge. This gives Park optimism that the program is headed in the right direction.
“I think, on the surface, you see that Goshen’s lost three games in a row — the three teams we’ve played have a combined record of 15-4,” Park said. “… Our kids have proven continuously that they’re going to play all 48 minutes and they’re going to play hard.”
Lafayette Harrison (4-3) runs a triple-option offense, which is similar to what Warsaw runs. They’re led by senior running back Omarion Dixon, who’s already racked up 1,165 yards and 19 touchdowns on the ground. Park knows that stopping Dixon will be the key if the RedHawks are going to be able to compete with the Raiders.
“He’s a powerful runner,” Park said. “He reminds me of Mark Brownlee from Elkhart Central the last couple of years. They get it to him in different types of ways … You’ve got to play responsible football and do your job responsibly, and we better tackle well because they’re big, they’re going to get off the ball and they’re going to run through arm tackles.”
OTHER NOTABLE GAMES
• No. 10 (Class 4A) Northridge is hosting Concord in an NLC affair. The Raiders enter the contest 5-1 with a 4-1 conference record, while the Minutemen are 3-2 and 2-2 in the NLC. Northridge needs a win to stay alive in the conference championship race, as they currently trail Warsaw (6-1, 5-0 NLC). Warsaw handed Northridge its only loss Sept. 18. The Tigers play NorthWood in Nappanee on Friday.
• A huge game that was expected to take place was between No. 2 (Class 3A) Mishawaka Marian and No. 5 (Class 6A) Elkhart. However, Marian had to cancel the game Thursday after enough of its players were ruled out through COVID-19 contact tracing. No players on the Knights’ roster have tested positive, but enough players must go into quarantine via the contact tracing. Elkhart was still looking for a new opponent as of Thursday night.
FULL LIST OF GAMES THIS WEEK — All kickoff at 7 p.m.
Concord at Northridge
Lafayette Harrison at Goshen
Warsaw at NorthWood
Wawasee at Mishawaka
Lakeland at Fairfield
Churubusco at West Noble
Jimtown at South Bend Adams
Elkhart vs. TBD (if an opponent is found)
