Friday’s game between Northridge (1-3, 0-2 NLC) and Goshen (1-3, 0-2 NLC) will be more than just a battle between two cross-town teams in the Northern Lakes Conference.
That’s because second-year Northridge head coach Chad Eppley will be going head-to-head with his former head coach as both a player and assistant in Goshen head coach Tom Wogomon.
Eppley played for Wawasee under Wogomon from 2009-12. Nearly a decade later, Eppley was brought on as an assistant coach at Northridge by Wogomon during the 2019 and 2020 seasons.
“It’ll definitely be weird,” said Eppley of facing off against Wogomon. “I’ve never been on the other side during a game against him, so it’ll be interesting. But I’m very excited for it. I have a lot of respect for coach Wogomon, and it should be a lot of fun.”
Eppley’s found a lot of early success with Raiders, having led them to a state championship appearance in his first season as head coach in 2021. According to him, Wogomon was a heavy influence in his decision to become a head coach.
“I’ve always looked up to coach Wogomon,” Eppley said. “Even when I was in high school, I always saw him as a mentor. I kind of knew after interacting with him and having been coached by him that (coaching) is just something I knew I wanted to do. … Without him, I don’t know if I’d be a head coach.”
It’s not the first time Wogomon will coach against a former player or assistant, but it’ll be an eye-opening experience for the veteran head coach.
Wogomon coached Northridge in 2020, so he’s still very familiar with not only Eppley and some of the staff, but a large amount of the players as well.
“I’ll see a lot of familiar faces,” Wogomon said. “A lot of the guys that were on my staff at Northridge are still there. There’s just a lot of familiarity on both sides of the fence here.
“Chad’s just done a great job over there, as far as taking over the Northridge football program. A lot of people wondered about his age, but he has proven that he’s been up for the job.”
When it comes to what will transpire on the field Friday night in Goshen, both teams are looking to avoid dropping to the bottom-half of the NLC standings.
Following a strong showing on the road against Mishawaka, the Raiders fell victim to a potent NorthWood offense last week in a 35-point defeat last Friday.
Four turnovers against the Panthers interrupted any kind of offensive rhythm, which helped lead to Northridge’s third-straight loss.
For Goshen, the RedHawks couldn’t build off the momentum from their win over Wawasee the week prior, getting outplayed by Mishawaka 37-6 at Foreman Field last Friday.
Both coaches agree whoever is the more physical team Friday night will ultimately bring home a victory.
Both teams have solid running games backed by a couple of the better running backs in the NLC.
Northridge’s McClain Miller has bulldozed his way through multiple defenses this season, having rushed for 399 yards and six touchdowns through four games.
Goshen’s running game is one of its strongest assets offensively, with running back Drew Elliot having rushed for 278 yards and one touchdown through four games.
The RedHawks may have a shot if they can limit the possessions and run the ball down the field against a Northridge defense that’s been susceptible to the run during its losing streak.
For the Raiders to win, they’ll need to limit turnovers and mistakes, while playing balanced through the air and on the ground on offense.
If Wogomon gets the better of Eppley Friday night, it’ll be Goshen’s first victory over Northridge since the 2016 season.
FAIRFIELD AND WEST NOBLE FACE OFF
The No. 17 (3A) Fairfield Falcons and head coach Matt Thacker will put their undefeated record on the line in Ligonier Friday night when they visit the 3-1 West Noble Chargers.
The Falcons are off to a strong start, having picked up nice wins over 5A Goshen and 6A Southport, as well as comfortable triumphs over both South Bend Adams and Central Noble in between.
The Chargers were undefeated through the first three weeks of the season, defeating Central Noble, Wawasee and Eastside before suffering their first loss at Angola last Friday.
The contest holds heavy conference implications within the Northeast Corner Conference Big Division.
Angola and Lakeland are both 1-0 atop the conference, Garrett and West Noble sit at the bottom with 0-1 records and Fairfield has yet to play a team within its division.
If the Chargers hope to have a shot at winning the division, a victory over Fairfield at home Friday is virtually a must.
For West Noble to pull off the upset, it’ll have to rely on a strong performance by quarterback Drew Yates.
Yates has shown the ability to both throw (371 passing yards and four touchdowns) and run (253 rushing yards and six touchdowns) early on this season. When he’s doing both effectively, the Chargers are dangerous offensively.
The Falcons have succeeded this season behind their patented triple-option offense with quarterback Carter Kitson under center.
However, Kitson’s status for Friday’s game is unknown due to a shoulder injury he suffered in the second quarter of last Friday’s win over Southport.
Backup quarterback Brooks Custer filled in and Fairfield seemingly didn’t miss a beat with running backs Breckan Maran (376 rushing yards and three touchdowns) and Ethan Schmucker (222 rushing yards and two touchdowns).
While the loss of Kitson would hurt Fairfield, expect the Falcons to still have success offensively on the ground.
ELKHART, NORTHWOOD PLAYING BIG GAMES
Both undefeated at 4-0 and both ranked in this week’s AP poll — Elkhart No. 13 in 6A and NorthWood No. 5 in 4A — the Lions and Panthers have big-time meetings with conference foes Friday.
Elkhart is looking to prove it’s a legitimate contender, hosting Penn in a Northern Indiana Conference East-West Division contest.
Under first-year head coach Romison Saint-Louis, the Lions have steamrolled through their first four opponents this season. In four wins over Concord, Northridge, Hammond Morton and South Bend Washington, the Lions have outscored their opponents 137-13.
On the other side, Penn (2-2) sits at .500, but the Kingsmen have played a much more difficult schedule to this point.
Following dominant victories over Valparaiso and Portage, Penn fell 35-21 to No. 3 in 6A Indianapolis Cathedral before falling to St. Xavier (Cincinnati, OH) 35-10 last Friday.
Elkhart has proven to be explosive on offense and very stout defensively, but the Kingsmen will assuredly hand Saint-Louis his toughest task as head coach so far at Elkhart.
Over in the Northern Lakes Conference, two of the conference’s top-three teams will go toe-to-toe at NorthWood when the Panthers host Warsaw Friday night.
Both teams are off to strong starts overall, both coming into Friday’s game at 4-0 (2-0 NLC).
The Panthers are coming off arguably their most-impressive performance of the season thus far, dominating Northridge 42-7 last Friday.
NorthWood quarterback Owen Roeder has brought the Panthers offense to another level over the past two games, throwing for 602 yards and seven touchdowns combined against Concord and Northridge.
Roeder and his talented group of skill players featuring NiTareon Tuggle (13 catches, 350 yards and five touchdowns) and Wes Yoder (426 all-purpose yards and one touchdown) will face their stiffest challenge yet against the Warsaw defense.
So far this season, the Tigers have given just 14 total points in four games.
If Warsaw wins Friday, a date with undefeated NLC foe Mishawaka awaits next week to potentially decide the conference champion.
If NorthWood takes down the Tigers, its shot against the Cavemen comes Sept. 30.
OTHER AREA ACTION
Elsewhere around the area, Concord (1-3, 0-2 NLC) and Wawasee (1-3, 1-1 NLC) face off in Syracuse.
The Minutemen were shutout by Warsaw 19-0 last week, while the Warriors picked up their first victory of the season over Plymouth, 45-28.
Additionally, Jimtown (2-2) has won two games in a row after a disappointing 0-2 start.
The Jimmies outlasted John Glenn 20-12 on the road last Friday to get to .500.
Head coach Cory Stoner will look to lead his team above. 500 on the road against NIC-opponent Bremen (2-2) this Friday in a battle for the top of the North-South Division.
WEEK 5 AREA FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Concord at Wawasee, 7 p.m. (NLC)
Northridge at Goshen, 7 p.m. (NLC)
Warsaw at NorthWood, 7 p.m. (NLC)
Fairfield at West Noble, 7 p.m. (NECC Big)
Penn at Elkhart, 7 p.m. (NIC East-West)
Jimtown at Bremen, 7 p.m. (NIC North-South)