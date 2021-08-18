ELKHART COUNTY — At this time last year, Elkhart County high school football teams had to watch the first week of games from the couch.
A mandate from the Elkhart County Health Department ordered that no games could be played until the following week due to COVID-19 concerns.
The order robbed the area of the three intra-county games traditionally held during the first week: Goshen-Fairfield, Concord-Elkhart and NorthWood-Jimtown. Northridge’s scheduled game against South Bend Adams was also canceled.
Fast forward to present day, and all seven Elkhart County teams will be strapping on their helmets with the rest of the state Friday when the prep football season kicks off. That means all three intra-county games will also take place, with Goshen visiting Fairfield, Concord traveling to Rice Field to take on Elkhart and Jimtown making the drive down State Road 19 to play NorthWood. Northridge will be making the trip to Saint Joseph County to take on Adams.
“It’s nice for everybody just to be able to play a full season, or at least start out playing a full season,” Goshen coach Kyle Park said. “Just being able to play a full season starting out is nice, and you hope that will continue. All three of those (Elkhart County) games, people would consider them rivalry games. So, anytime you can play those, those are always fun for the players and the fans. Just starting the season with some normalcy has what’s been really nice.”
GOSHEN, FAIRFIELD TO DEBUT NEW QB'S
Fairfield was one of the best teams in the area a season ago, going 9-1 overall that featured an undefeated regular season record of 8-0 and a Northeast Corner Conference title. It was a senior-laden team for coach Matt Thacker, though, meaning numerous players at key spots will have to be replaced.
Junior Carter Kitson will be stepping into the starting quarterback role of Fairfield’s triple-option offense, and Thacker liked what he saw out of the signal caller in last week’s jamboree at Jimtown.
“The kids have been in our system for four years — a great example of that would’ve been at the jamboree last week and at camp this summer and the other scrimmages we had this summer,” Thacker said. “Hopefully this Friday’s just another test and that we’ll be OK. I thought Carter did well last week — in fact, I thought a lot of kids did some really good things at the jamboree. Hopefully we can just take it one week at a time and keep getting better.”
Friday will be the first of three times Goshen will see the triple-option offense. They also get to play it against Mishawaka in week three and against Warsaw in week six. Not getting a chance to play Fairfield last season is a disadvantage because of their style of offense, in Park’s eyes.
“Coach Thacker has obviously developed his program, and you’ve seen big improvement each year, so we don’t expect anything less this year,” Park said. “It makes it a little tougher for us because we didn’t play them last year, so not knowing all of the nuances that they’ve added since we’ve played them two years ago is a concern. We just know they’re going to be well coached and they’re going to run that offense. … starting the year out trying to defend the option offense is always difficult.”
Like Fairfield, the RedHawks will also be starting a new quarterback this week. In fact, two players — juniors Quinn Bechtel and Deecon Hill — will see playing time at the position Friday night.
Goshen and Fairfield played each other in week one each season from 2015-2019, with the RedHawks winning four of those five matchups. The lone Falcon win was a 19-0 decision in 2017 in Benton.
CONCORD GETS TOUGH FIRST TEST
Elkhart High School’s first football game as a newly merged school last year was supposed to take place in Dunlap against Concord. That didn’t happen, making this week the first time the two schools have met on the gridiron at least since Elkhart was split into Memorial and Central in 1972.
“I would hope that the city of Elkhart, the township of Dunlap and the two communities will show up on Friday — I believe they will,” Concord coach Craig Koehler said. “I still think there’s going to be a huge crowd. This is kind of a game that, hopefully — it’s never going to take the place of the ‘Mangy Lion Game’ (between Memorial and Central) — but it’s probably the closest thing we can create for the community, in terms of a huge week one rivalry game.”
Although the two teams didn’t play last year, Koehler said he went back and watched film when Concord played Elkhart Central in 2019. He noticed that the then-Blue Blazers had success running the ball against the Minutemen, so stopping their big-play ability on the ground is one of four points of emphasis Koehler has for his team this Friday.
“There’s four things: we have to adjust to (Elkhart’s) speed, we have to be able to run the ball, we’ve got to be able to stop their run — I don’t know if we can stop it, but we can’t get gashed in 2019 against Central — and then, obviously, the wild card is special teams,” Koehler said.
OTHER AREA GAMES
NorthWood and Jimtown will renew hostilities in Nappanee Friday. The two teams played in week one of each season from 1997-2019 before the pandemic canceled the 2020 edition. NorthWood coach Nate Andrews has never lost to Jimtown, as the Panthers have won all six games under Andrews and seven in a row overall to take a 12-11 series lead in regular season contests since 1997. Jimtown has a postseason win in that stretch, though, a 21-7 victory in 2010 in Baugo.
The Chad Eppley era at Northridge will begin when the Raiders take on the Eagles of South Bend Adams. Eppley, 26, takes over for former coach Tom Wogomon, who Eppley played for while at Wawasee High School. Wogomon went 52-34 in eight seasons leading the Northridge program.
Also starting their season in South Bend will be Lakeland, as the Lakers will visit the St. Joseph Indians. This will be the first time the schools have met since 2010, where St. Joseph beat Lakeland twice — once in the regular season and once in the postseason — on their way to the Class 3A state title game that season.
Two other intra-county battles also take place Friday, as Tippecanoe Valley visits Wawasee for a chance at bragging rights within Kosciusko County. Despite being in the same county, the two schools have not played each other in football for at least more than 26 years.
Two Noble County teams that are familiar with each other, though, are West Noble and Central Noble. The Chargers will visit the Cougars in Albion to begin their season in the battle for “the bell” trophy. Last year, Central Noble won the bell for the first time since 2015 by knocking off West Noble, 27-14, in Ligonier.
FULL LIST OF GAMES THIS WEEK — All kickoff at 7 p.m.
Goshen at Fairfield
Concord at Elkhart
Jimtown at NorthWood
Northridge at South Bend Adams
Tippecanoe Valley at Wawasee
Lakeland at South Bend St. Joseph
West Noble at Central Noble
