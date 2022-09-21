DUNLAP — While the overall slate of football games across The Goshen News coverage area isn’t as enticing as last week, there’s still some intriguing matchups across the board.
One of them will take place in Dunlap, as Concord (2-3, 1-2 NLC) welcomes Goshen (1-4, 1-2 NLC) in Northern Lakes Conference action. The Minutemen are coming off a 16-0 win over Wawasee last week, while the RedHawks are looking to recover from a 32-10 loss to Northridge.
Both teams’ offenses have struggled so far this season, with Goshen averaging 15.6 points a game and Concord just 8.6 points a contest. The most points the RedHawks had in a game was 28 in a week three win over Wawasee, while the Minutemen’s 16-point output was its highest mark so far this season.
“We’re very inconsistent,” said Concord coach Craig Koehler of his team. “Probably the best way to explain that: last week, we had first-and-goal going toward the end zone four times, and we came away with nine points. We scored once then missed the PAT, missed a field goal on one, settled for a field goal on another and turned the ball on another. That’s kind of been a microcosm of our season.”
“The thing about Concord: they’re kind of in the same boat as we are,” Goshen coach Tom Wogomon added. “They’re not scoring a lot of points, but they have a tremendous defense. The defense that they have has really played well.”
With both offenses scuffling, expect good defensive play at Jake Field. Senior Armen Koltookian leads the Concord defense with 44 total tackles, while juniors Joseph Moon and Davon Smith lead the Minutemen pass rush with three sacks each.
“We’ve been teetering on being a good defense the entire season,” Koehler said. “… We’ve played competitive defense really all five games, with the exception of the NorthWood game. That game really got away from us; they had some guys out there making a lot of plays. We’ve been much more consistent, defensively, all year.”
For Goshen, its defense is led by senior Blake Wyman, who tallied 44 tackles through the first four games of the season. Junior Drew Elliot — who’s also the team’s leading running back — is second on the team in tackles with 33.
Wogomon believes there will be several factors that determine the winner Friday night.
“We’re going to have to play really well, defensively,” Wogomon said. “I think it’ll bee a field position-type of game. I think special teams are going to play a big part of it. And then the turnovers — who’s going to limit themselves to the least amount of those critical mistakes on offense?”
OTHER NLC GAMES
The biggest game in the NLC this week takes place in Kosciusko County, where Warsaw (4-1, 2-1 NLC) host No. 2 (5A) Mishawaka (5-0, 3-0 NLC). The Cavemen are one of two unbeaten teams left in conference play, along with No. 4 (4A) NorthWood. Last week, NorthWood beat Warsaw, 42-21, to knock the Tigers from the ranks of the unbeaten in the NLC. Mishawaka beat Plymouth, 36-7, a week ago.
NorthWood plays the Rockies (0-5, 0-3 NLC) this week in Plymouth. If both the Panthers and Cavemen win Friday, it’ll setup an undefeated showdown between the two teams in The Princess City next week with major NLC implications on the line.
The other NLC game Friday sees Wawasee (1-4, 1-2 NLC) travel to Northridge (2-3, 1-2 NLC). It’s been a series recently dominated by the Raiders, as Northridge has won six-straight over the Warriors — including three shutouts in a row.
ELKHART, JIMTOWN SEEK NIC WINS
Coming off an emotional, tough 21-20 loss to Penn Friday, Elkhart (4-1, 0-1 NIC East-West) will look to rebound against South Bend St. Joseph (2-3, 1-1 NIC East-West). The Lions led 20-7 at halftime against the Kingsmen last week before Penn rallied with two second-half touchdowns to pull out the victory at Rice Field.
On the season, the run game has been key for Elkhart, as they’ve accumulated 1,056 yards on the ground in their first five contests. The three main ball carriers have been senior Aalias Leonard (302 yards, five touchdowns), senior Gavin Houser (292 yards, five touchdowns) and junior Javien Sharp (190 yards, one touchdown).
Over in the other division of the Northern Indiana Conference, Jimtown has put itself in the driver’s seat to repeat as North-South champions following an impressive 35-17 win over Bremen last week. The Jimmies ran for 351 yards in the win over the Lions, which included 166 from senior Sam Garner and 133 — along with three touchdowns — from senior Conner Watts.
After starting the season 0-2, Jimtown now sits at 3-2 overall and 2-0 in the NIC North-South. They will end the season against four-straight South Bend high schools, starting with Clay (0-5, 0-2 NIC N-S) Friday. The combined records of the Jimmies’ final four opponents — Clay, Washington, Adams and Riley — is 5-15 through five weeks of games.
NECC BIG DIVISION RACE HEATS UP
Following a 4-0 start to the season, Fairfield ran into a tough West Noble team last week, losing to the Chargers, 33-7, in a Northeast Corner Conference Big Division matchup.
This week, Fairfield (4-1, 0-1 NECC Big) is back on the road, making the long trek north to face Angola (3-2, 2-0 NECC Big) in another conference matchup. If the Falcons still want a chance to win at least a share of the conference title, they’ll have to knock off a Hornets’ team that has beaten NECC Big foes West Noble and Lakeland by 19 points each in consecutive weeks.
Meanwhile, West Noble (4-1, 1-1 NECC Big) will look to stay in the division title race when they welcome Garrett (0-5, 0-1 NECC Big) to town. The Chargers have utilized its rushing offense to its advantage this season, highlighted by a 124-yard, three-touchdown performance last week from sophomore Seth Pruitt.
WEEK SIX AREA FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Goshen at Concord, 7 p.m. (NLC)
Wawasee at Northridge, 7 p.m. (NLC)
NorthWood at Plymouth, 7 p.m. (NLC)
Elkhart at South Bend St. Joseph, 7 p.m. (NIC East-West)
South Bend Clay at Jimtown, 7 p.m. (NIC North-South)
Fairfield at Angola, 7 p.m. (NECC Big)
Garrett at West Noble, 7 p.m. (NECC Big)