GOSHEN — Postseason play got underway last Friday night and approximately half of the football teams that competed during the regular season are putting the equipment in storage and starting to make plans for the 2020 season.
Sectional semifinals have been determined and are on the agenda for this Friday.
In the Class 5A, Sectional 10, the Concord Minutemen (8-1) square off with the Elkhart Central Blue Blazers (8-2) at Rice Field in Elkhart while the Elkhart Memorial Crimson Chargers (3-6) are at the Mishawaka Cavemen (6-3).
The Class 5A, Sectional 11 begins with the Fort Wayne Northrup Bruins (4-5) at the Goshen RedHawks (1-8) and the Fort Wayne Dwenger Saints (8-1) at the Fort Wayne North Side Legends (4-5).
The NorthWood Panthers are the only local team left in the Class 4A-Sectional 19 field. NorthWood (7-3) will be visiting the Leo Lions (9-1). The other semifinal matches the DeKalb Barons (9-1) at the East Noble Knights (10-0).
In the Class 3A, Sectional 26 field, the Jimtown Jimmies (6-4) are at the Tippecanoe Valley Vikings (7-3) and the Mishawaka Marian Knights (9-1) at the West Noble Chargers (10-0).
The Fairfield Falcons (5-5) host the Prairie Heights Panthers (2-8) in Class 2A, Sectional 35 action while the Fort Wayne Luers Knights (3-7) will be at the Eastside Blazers (8-2).
All of the games involving local teams are scheduled for 7 p.m. kickoffs with the exception of the Northrop-Goshen game is slated for a 7:30 start.
CHARGERS ROLL
The West Noble Chargers posted a 26-0 win in their sectional opener at John Glenn Friday evening.
Ten wins by the Chargers matches the school record by the 1981 squad that finished 10-1.
Marian is ranked No. 4 in the final AP poll and the Chargers are No. 7.
FALCONS WIN
Fairfield recorded a 27-7 win over the Bluffton Tigers Friday night. The win snapped a six-game playoff losing streak for the Falcons. The program’s last postseason win was a 42-28 decision at Maconaquah in 2013.
Junior quarterback Cory Lantz rushed for two touchdowns, junior Adam Kezar one and freshman Brock Short returned an interception for a score to lead the Falcons in the Bluffton win.
Lantz rushed for 89 yards on 18 carries, Kezar 79 on eight and junior Carson Abramson 47 on 16.
The Falcons have won five games this season, most since a 6-4 record in 2015 for coach Bob Miller.
END OF AN ERA
Northridge’s last varsity football game on Raider Field saw the Raiders move the ball.
Led by Caid Lacey’s 172 yards and three touchdowns, Northridge rushed for 172 and also got 153 yards through the air (116 for Oliver Eveler and 37 for Josh Beard on a double pass).
“Our offense played really well,” said Raiders coach Tom Wogomon. “We just needed to create a few more big plays on defense.
“It is what it is.”

“I’m disappointed for the seniors,” said Wogomon. “They’ve been an outstanding group all the way through.”
Northridge donned its all-black look in what turned out to be the finale — black helmets accented with green and gold, jersey tops with green letters and numerals and black pants with green and gold stripes.
“We left it up to (the players),” said Wogomon. “We discussed it on Wednesday and they said let’s go with the black.
“It’s a good look.”
