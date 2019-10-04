PLYMOUTH — It was billed as a showdown between the top two teams in the Northern Lakes Conference between No. 3 (5A) Concord and No. 8 (4A) Plymouth.
At halftime, it wasn’t.
By the end of the game, it was.
When the dust settled at the Rock Pile Friday night, Plymouth escaped with a 27-23 victory over Concord, putting them in the driver’s seat for the NLC title.
The Rockies completely dominated the first half of the game. They scored on the first possession of the game when senior Seth Rundell scampered 40 yards for a touchdown.
After Concord countered with a field goal from senior Ariel DeLaPaz to make it 7-3 at the end of the first quarter, Plymouth ended the second quarter with 20 unanswered points. It started when senior Joe Barron threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Jake Reichard, making it an 11-point Rockies advantage.
Barron then found senior Garrett Schrameyer on a beautiful 25-yard pass in the corner of the end zone, making it 20-3. Less than 90 seconds later, the Barron-to-Schrameyer connection worked again — this time from 18 yards out — giving Plymouth a 27-3 lead at halftime.
Barron finished with 199 yards passing and three touchdowns. Schrameyer had 113 yards receiving and the two scores.
“They’re a good team,” Concord coach Craig Koehler said. “You can’t make mistakes, and obviously they were executing at a very high level. We weren’t. When you play a good team and you don’t execute, and the other team that’s really good is executing, you’re going to be down 27-3.”
“We got pretty lucky,” Plymouth coach John Barron added. “We played a great first half. I don’t think we could’ve played any better. And I told our kids at halftime that they weren’t going to go away.”
Concord indeed did not go away in the second half. DeLaPaz kicked his second field goal of the game to make it 27-6. After forcing a Rockies punt, the Minutemen finally found the end zone with senior quarterback Ethan Cain ran it in from four yards out, pulling Concord within two scores with 2:46 left in the third.
“Zero,” Koehler said if any adjustments were made at halftime. “Zero screaming, zero yelling. It’s not the time to yell and scream and point fingers. … none of us did what we needed to do in the first half. It’s one snap at a time, one possession at a time. There were zero adjustments.”
Another Plymouth punt gave Concord the ball back early in the fourth quarter. Cain threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to senior Amarion Moore with 9:59 to go in the game, making it a 27-20 contest.
Concord then scored on its next drive of the game — a 22-yard field goal from DeLaPaz — bringing the Minutemen within four points of the Rockies.
After a muffed Plymouth punt gave Concord the ball at the Rockies 34, the Minutemen drove it all the way to the 13-yard line. A holding penalty backed them up to the 23, and then Cain threw an interception in the end zone to Rundell, ending the potential go-ahead drive.
Concord would get the ball back once more, tasked with going 86 yards in 3:31. The Minutemen would get the ball to their own 34 before Cain’s pass was deflected and intercepted by Plymouth senior Issac Navejar. The Rockies were able to run the clock out after that and hold on to the victory.
Despite the loss, Koehler was proud of the way his team competed.
“Just confirmed what I already knew about our team,” Koehler said. “You obviously can’t come out and play the way we did in the first half against a really good team. But we got two possessions there to win the game. Down 27-3 at half, if you had told anybody that we’re going to have the ball with, what, six minutes to go, down four? … That tells you what type of kids we have.
“That scoreboard has zero influence on what I think about our team. Our team is a real team with great kids.”
Concord falls to 6-1 on the season and 4-1 in NLC play. Plymouth improves to 6-1 and 5-0 in NLC action. Concord plays Northridge next week, while Plymouth hosts Goshen.
PLYMOUTH 27, CONCORD 23
Concord; 3; 0; 10; 10; — 23
Plymouth; 7; 20; 0; 0; — 27
Scoring Plays
First Quarter
P — (9:48) Seth Rundell 40 run (Adrian Cardona kick)
C — (3:50): Ariel DeLaPaz 22 kick
Second Quarter
P — (11:14) Jake Reichard 19 pass from Joe Barron (Cardona kick)
P — (2:37) Garrett Schrameyer 25 pass from Barron (kick no good)
P — (1:09) Schrameyer 18 pass from Barron (Cardona kick)
Third Quarter
C — (9:03) DeLaPaz 41 kick
C — (2:46) Ethan Cain 4 run (DeLaPaz kick)
Fourth Quarter
C — (9:59) Amarion Moore 24 pass from Cain (DeLaPaz kick)
C — (7:00): DeLaPaz 22 kick
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.