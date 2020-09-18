MIDDLEBURY — Warsaw just didn’t want to give up the football in the second half.
The Tigers used a 19-play drive that ate up 9 minutes, 58 seconds with a pair of fourth-quarter conversions in going up 27-7 and then besting Northridge 27-14 Friday in Northern Lakes Conference play on Interra Field at Raider Stadium.
“(Warsaw) does such a good job in finding the weaknesses in a defense,” said Raiders coach Tom Wogomon, whose team fell to 3-1 overall and 2-1 in the NLC. “That’s a good football team.”
The second half opened with Warsaw going up 20-7 when Aaron Greene threw a 39-yard touchdown pass to Luke Adamiec with 8:34 to go in the third period. The extra-point attempt failed.
Northridge was moving the ball when Theo Katris collected his first of two interceptions on the night.
That led to the long scoring drive for the Tigers (4-1, 3-0). Warsaw kept the drive alive on fourth-and-1 with a Julius Jones run and fourth-and-2 with a Juan Jaramillo gainer.
The Class 4A Raiders came in ranked No. 11 by The Associated Press and No. 12 by the Indiana Football Coaches Association, and got the game’s final score on a 5-yard run by Dominic Crowder and kick by Carter Stoltzfus with 2:31 to play.
Warsaw led 14-7 at halftime.
The Tigers came away with touchdowns in their first two possessions and missed a field goal in the final seconds of the second quarter in their third time with the ball.
Warsaw stopped Northridge on fourth down and then went on a scoring drive that culminated with a 7-yard run by Patrick Zollinger and extra-point kick by Colton Wampler at the 5:04 mark of the first quarter.
The Raiders had the ball three times in the first half and the second possession produced points. A Crowder 3-yard TD run and Stoltzfus boot pulled the home team even at 7-7 at 11:13 of the second quarter.
The 11-play drive came as an answer to Warsaw’s first drive and featured a fourth-down conversion thanks to an 11-yard run by Logan Hooley.
On the ensuing possession, the Tigers went up 14-7 at 8:07 of the second quarter on a 3-yard run by Jaramillo and a Wampler kick.
That march featured a 21-yard dash and 18-yard sprint by Jones and 18-yard run by Zollinger.
Northridge converted on a fourth down again the next time it had the ball on a 6-yard run by Crowder.
On fourth-and-6, Hooley lofted the ball into the end zone and it was knocked down by Tiger Jackson Dawson.
Warsaw took the ball down the field and Wampler was short on a 33-yard field goal try from the left hash mark just before the half ended.
Friday’s game was the second varsity game on the turf.
With shutouts in its first three games, Northridge came into Friday’s contest as the last team in Indiana to be scored upon.
“We were fortunate to jump on them early in some situations,” said Warsaw coach Bart Curtis. “They do a really nice job of adjusting.
“They shut us down in some aspects quite a bit in the second half.”
Jones carried 10 times for a game-high 97 yards.
Greene was 3-of-3 passing with the 39-yarder to Adamiec, 25-yarder to Dawson and 15-yarder to Mason Martz.
Crowder (15 carries for 87 yards) paced the Raiders in rushing.
Hooley completed passes for 29 yards to Brock Reschly, 27 to Brady Snyder, 17 and 2 to Breckin Judd and 10 to Justin Puckett.
On Sept. 25, Northridge visits NorthWood and Goshen goes to Warsaw.
WARSAW 27, NORTHRIDGE 14
Warsaw 7 7 6 7 — 27
Northridge 0 7 0 7 — 14
Scoring First Quarter
W — (5:04) Patrick Zollinger 7 run; Colton Wampler kick.
Second Quarter
N — (11:13) Dominic Crowder 3 run; Carter Stoltzfus kick.
W — (8:07) Juan Jaramillo 3 run; Wampler kick,
Third Quarter
W — (8:34) Adam Adamiec 39 pass from Aaron Greene; kick failed.
Fourth Quarter
W — (4:44) Greene 1 run; Wampler kick.
N — (2:31) Crowder 5 run; Stoltzfus kick.
