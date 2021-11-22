GOSHEN — Goshen High School football coach Kyle Park resigned Monday morning after eight seasons leading the RedHawks program.
“After meeting with administration, this past week, I have been asked to step down as the head football coach of Goshen High School,” Park said in a letter sent out by the school Monday afternoon. “It has been an absolute blessing to have had the opportunity to lead the Goshen football program over the past eight years. … With being asked to step down as the head football coach, this will allow an opportunity for someone to breathe new life into the program with the hopes of increasing participants of Goshen football.”
Park went 22-57 in those eight years, recording just one winning season. Goshen went 0-10 in Park’s first season of 2014 before going 5-5 in 2015 and then 8-3 in 2016.
The program couldn’t capitalize on the success achieved in 2016, going 2-9 in 2017, 1-9 in 2018, 1-9 in 2019, 1-6 in a COVID-altered year of 2020 and 4-6 this past year. The four victories for Goshen in 2021 came against teams with a combined five wins, with four of those being from Fairfield.
The number of players within the Goshen program had been decreasing in recent years as well, causing depth issues.
“Unfortunately, football is a game where participation numbers matter,” Park said. “Over the past few seasons, our participation numbers have dropped. We have not been able to fill a freshman, junior varsity and varsity roster, consistently. During the 2021 season, we were only able to participate in a varsity and junior varsity schedule. I agree with the Goshen administration that our current participation numbers are not where they need to be to have sustained success at the 5A level.”
Goshen High School athletic director Larry Kissinger thanked Park for his time and commitment to the program.
“For the past eight seasons, Coach Park and his staff have tirelessly committed their time, skills, and passion to the football program and athletic department at Goshen High School,” Kissinger said in press release. “In 2016 and 2017, Kyle led the team to the sectional championship games. In 2016, Kyle was honored as Indianapolis Colts Coach of the Week after a 4-0 start. The team finished 2nd in the NLC that season and 8-3 overall.
“The Goshen High School athletic department wants to thank Kyle for all of his efforts and has the highest degree of respect for him.”
Park was a familiar face around Goshen, as his father, Brad, coached the program from 1993 to 2002, leading the then-Redskins to the 1999 Class 4A state championship game. Brad went 81-34 in his 10 seasons leading the program and was inducted into the Indiana Football Hall of Fame in 2018.
“When I was asked to lead the Goshen football program eight years ago, this opportunity allowed me to be able to come back home, move closer to family,” Kyle Park said. “It allowed me an opportunity to lead a program that has meant a lot to myself and my family for over 35 years. It gave me an opportunity to coach with my father and my brother. It allowed my wife and I an opportunity to raise our kids in a supportive community. It was a life goal of mine to return home and give back to a program that gave so much to me, growing up.”
In his letter, Park thanked all of the players and coaches he had a chance to work with during his time at Goshen. He also thanked his wife, Heidi, and their three children, Brady, Paige, and Drew, “for their unconditional love and support through the ups and downs over the past eight years.”
“I wish nothing but the best for the returning players and future participants of Goshen football,” Park said. “I look forward to watching continued success, next season and years to come.”
