GOSHEN — The race for the Northern Lakes Conference football title didn’t get any clearer after last Friday’s games. In fact, the waters might have gotten a little muddier.
The Plymouth Rockies (6-1 overall, 5-0 NLC) have taken sole possession of first place with two games two play, but Concord (6-1, 4-1), Warsaw (6-1, 4-1) and NorthWood (5-2, 4-1) are all within striking distance of the Rockies.
Friday night and Friday, Oct. 18 are all that is left of the regular season. Plymouth hosts Goshen Friday and visits NorthWood on the 18th. Concord entertains Northridge Friday and Warsaw on the 18th. Warsaw hosts NorthWood Friday.
The sectional draw for the 47th annual state tournament in Sunday beginning at 5 p.m.
NORTHWOOD AT WARSAW
If you are a fan of good old fashioned smash mouth football, the place for you Friday would be Warsaw when the two top teams in terms of rushing offense in the NLC square off.
The Tigers are averaging 345.4 rushing yards per game, while NorthWood is close behind a 343.2. Warsaw ran for a total of 415 yards in last week’s 42-18 win over Wawasee. The Tigers never attempted a single pass in the contest. The Panthers rushed for 393 yards and passed for 197 in last week’s 47-34 win at Elkhart Memorial.
“Warsaw plays a lot of kids and all of the kids on the field play really, really hard,” NorthWood coach Nate Andrews said.
The Tiger run the triple-option offense.
“We must play with enthusiasm, yet be calming in our demeanor,” the coach explained. “It is paramount that we not get frustrated with their ball control and never-break defense.”
Warsaw senior quarterback Wyatt Amiss and junior running back Juan Jaramillo scored three TDs apiece in the Wawasee contest. The duo have scored 17 of Warsaw’s 28 TDs so far this season.
Leading rushers for NorthWood are junior Nate Newcomer 731 yards on 106 carriers, senior Jaden Miller 538 yards on 85 and senior Ben Mestach 340 on 37.
Mestach leads the team in scoring with 54 points. Miller and Newcomer both have 48.
Newcomer has completed 34-of-64 passes for 657 yards. He has eight TDs and two interceptions.
Miller has 12 pass receptions for 175 yards, Mestach eight for 243, senor Jason Borkholder seven for 230 and junior Kyle Sellers seven for 155.
Tackling leaders for the “Black Crunch” are senior Jake Lone 17 solos and 40 assists, junior Eddie Hildebrant 13 and 28, Mestach six and 35, Miller 14 and 23, Borkholder 18 and 17 and Newcomer 13 and 20.
Mestach is a leader for both the offense and the defense, as well as special teams.
“Ben has done just as good of job contributing on defense and on special teams,” Andrews said about one of his leaders on offense. “He’s a senior that’s put a ton of work into the strength and performance program and is playing with a lot of juice and confidence right now.”
This will be the 51st meeting between the schools, with NorthWood holding a 36-14 advantage. The Panthers have won four times in their last five trips to Warsaw.
NORTHRIDGE AT CONCORD
The Concord Minutemen are seeking to rebound from their first loss of the season by a 27-23 score at Plymouth. The Northridge Raiders snapped a three-game losing streak last week with a 28-10 win over the Goshen RedHawks.
“Northridge is very physical and schematically sound. They will be the most physical offense that we have defended to date. They attack down hill in both the ‘A’ and ‘B’ gaps and will continue to physically challenge us the entire game,” Concord coach Craig Koehler said. “We are very eager to see how our kids respond to that challenge. Defensively, they run to the ball and tackle well. They have lost to three very good teams, so we know that we are playing a good opponent.”
Koehler shared some of the keys to the game for the Minutemen.
“We have to come out with focus and execute better to start the game,” the coach said. “We have been a very good second-half team the entire year, but for some reason we have started several games slowly. I need to do a better job in figuring out what the cause of that is.”
Senior quarterback Ethan Cain leads the Minutemen in rushing with 241 yards on 65 carries, followed by senior Carter Neveraski 233 on 48 and senior Jamyris Rice 176 on 23.
Cain is 133-of-207 passing for 1,524 yards. He has 16 TDs and three interceptions. Sophomore Amarion Moore has 27 catches for 326 and sophomore Jack D’Arcy 35 for 420.
Northridge senior running back Caid Lacey had a huge game for the Raiders in the Goshen win. He rushed for 284 yards on 16 carries, scoring on runs of 1, 74 and 80 yards.
“Lacey is a very good high school back. He has had some big games throughout the year,” Koehler said. “They have other guys on offense as well though.
“One-on-one tackles, especially against their inside run game is not a recipe for success. We have to play with great effort and get several hats to the ball if we are going to successfully defend Northridge.”
Concord was a 31-21 winner last season and have won 27 of the last 34 meetings in the series.
FAIRFIELD AT LAKELAND
The Fairfield Falcons posted a 38-22 win over Garrett last Friday, while the Lakeland Lakers fell to West Noble 54-12.
“Lakeland is big and they want to impose their will on you in the run game, but can throw the ball over your head if you play undisciplined. They have a very capable quarterback and running back who can make plays at anytime,” Fairfield coach Matt Thacker said.
“The key for us is to stay focused and play physical in all phases of the game.”
Fairfield accumulated 390 yards of total offense, 180 rushing and 210 passing.
Junior Dalton Cripe rushed for 64 yards on five carries, junior Cory Lantz rushed for 50 yards on 22 carries and junior Quinn Kitson 24 on four.
Lantz connected on 8-of-15 passes for 210 yards.
“Cory has been running the offense for two years and has a good grasp of what we are trying to do,” Thacker added. “He is also understanding what defenses are trying to do and what they are trying to take away and the answers we have that are built into the offense. Most importantly, he loves the game and he loves his teammates, and that goes a long way in making everything run better.”
Kitson had three catches for 90 yards, Cripe one for 70, senior Nolin Sharick two for 33 and senior Justin Bontrager one for 17.
Lakeland was a 62-6 winner a year ago. The Lakers have a 21-14 lead in the recent meetings in the series.
