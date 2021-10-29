ELKHART – From the first drive of the game, Mishawaka showed it wasn’t the same team that lost to Concord by two touchdowns on the same exact field just five weeks ago.
A big part of that was the return of starting quarterback Justin Fisher. The first play of the game featured a 52-yard monster of a run from the 6’2”, 215-pound senior.
“He was very motivated,” said Mishawaka head coach Keith Kinder of Fisher. “And I had to tell him multiple times on the sideline to just take a deep breath and calm down. He was just so emotional. I’m telling you, there is not a more competitive person that I’ve met in my entire life. This dude loves to compete and wants to win, and when he gets in the zone, it’s hard to get him out of it.”
The momentum from the first drive in the run game, which ended in a touchdown, carried over for the rest of the contest. The Cavemen rushed for nearly 400 yards and scored five touchdowns on the ground, while the rainy, muddy field conditions hurt Concord’s air attack.
The Minutemen turned the ball over three times in the first half to help Mishawaka build a 28-0 lead at halftime. The Cavemen would hold on to that advantage to win Friday’s Class 5A Sectional 10 semifinal 35-7 over the Minutemen.
“We certainly didn’t play the way we wanted to play,” Concord head coach Craig Koehler said. “They played very well, and I give all the credit to them. They were the significantly better team (Friday night), and that’s the reality. Obviously, this is no fun, but it’s going to come for 300-some other schools over the next few weeks. And some have already experienced this.”
After Mishawaka went 81 yards down the field in two minutes and 36 seconds to take a 6-0 lead early in the first quarter, the first offensive play of the game for Concord foreshadowed what the rest of the game would look like. A solid pass from quarterback Hunter Dutton was caught by a Minutemen receiver for what would’ve been first-down yardage. The slippery ball was jarred loose though and recovered by the Cavemen.
Fisher and the Cavemen would take advantage by driving down nearly 30 yards to the Concord one-yard line before the Minutemen stuffed Fisher on a fourth and one.
With the stop, Concord managed to get out of the shadow of their own end zone, but the drive would later stall. That would turn into a trend as the game went on. In the first half, the Minutemen had three first downs, 43 total yards and three turnovers on offense.
The field was sloppy, the ball was wet and Dutton suffered all night throwing the ball because of it.
“The conditions favored them, but there’s no excuses,” Koehler said. “We are who we are, and what we did this season schematically on offense was good enough to win nine ball games and a Northern Lakes Conference championship. We’re not going to blame the conditions for the reason why we didn’t get it done.”
On the other side, Mishawaka rushed for nearly 300 yards in the first half and scored four rushing touchdowns in the process. Two of those touchdowns came from running back Chase Gooden, who broke through the trenches twice and outran the Concord defense for a 56-yard TD with 11:18 left in the second quarter and a 61-yard TD with 6:29 left before half.
After rushing for just 11 yards in the first meeting with Concord, Gooden had almost 200 yards on the ground to compliment his three trips to the end zone.
“He was fantastic,” said Kinder of Gooden. “Thirty-five days ago, we had to take him out of the game (against Concord) because we didn’t think he was playing his best. Then the next week against NorthWood, he runs like he’s possessed. And then in this game, he was just a bad dude.”
The second half looked a lot like the first with the Concord offense. The Minutemen couldn’t manage any rhythm to mount a comeback against the Cavemen. At the start of the fourth, Gooden ran it in from the one-yard line to make it 35-0 and bring the running clock into play.
The Minutemen finally broke into the end zone late in the fourth quarter after running back Titus Hackworth rushed up the middle and in from 12 yards out with 1:56 left in the game.
With the victory, Mishawaka will now play in the sectional title game against Michigan City (7-3) next Friday.
For Concord, its nine-game winning streak was snapped with the Minutemen’s season coming to an end at 9-2.
“When you start measuring success based upon whether you win or lose your last football game, you’re going to have a miserable career,” Koehler said. “But we have a great group of kids, especially with these seniors. They were champions as junior-high kids, and then they were champions again this year as seniors.”
MISHAWAKA 35, CONCORD 7
Mishawaka — 6; 22; 0; 7 — 35
Concord — 0; 0; 0; 7 — 7
Scoring Plays
First Quarter
MISH – (9:24) Justin Fisher 2 run (two-point conversion no good)
Second Quarter
MISH – (11:18) Chase Gooden 56 run (two-point conversion good)
MISH – (7:32) Chaz Hardy 11 run (Connor George kick)
MISH – (6:29) Chase Gooden 61 run (Connor George kick)
Third Quarter
Fourth Quarter
MISH – (11:55) Chase Gooden 1 run (Connor George kick)
CON – (1:56) Titus Hackworth 12 run (Miguel Aguilar kick)
