MIDDLEBURY — Northridge snapped a two-game losing streak and sent a homecoming crowd home happy.
The Raiders (5-2, 3-2) topped Goshen (2-5, 0-5) by a 35-10 score Friday in Northern Lakes Conference football on Interra Field at Jane Allen Athletic Complex.
The setback was the fifth straight for the visiting RedHawks.
“It’s a lot more fun to win than it is to lose,” said Northridge coach Chad Eppley.
With Goshen moving the ball, Ridge Howard took a fumble back 89 yards and Dylan Ritchie booted the extra point as the Raiders led 35-10 with 5:14 to go in the third quarter.
“We had our opportunities,” said RedHawks coach Kyle Park. “Overall, our (pass) protection was much-improved vs. last week (against Warsaw).
“We couldn’t run the football (against Northridge). We were extremely one-dimensional. That’s what we’ve got right now. That’s the bottom line.”
Northridge led 28-10 at halftime.
After stopping the Raiders on fourth down and moving down the field on two complete passes by Quinn Bechtel (19 yards to Jordan Williams and 17 yards to Tyler Clark), Goshen’s Alex Olguin-Castillo kicked a 26-yard field goal as time expired in the second quarter.
“A big focus for us this week was to get our offense back on track,” said Eppley. “(Quarterback) Qade Carrington did a great job of leading that group.
“It was nice for us to be able to go down the field and score.”
Northridge, which scored on its first four possessions, went up 28-7 when McClain Miller caught a 13-yard TD pass from Carrington and Ritchie added the extra point at 4:33 of the second quarter at the close of a six-play drive following a RedHawk punt. The Raider march featured a 13-yard run by Tagg Gott.
Northridge’s lead clicked up to 21-7 at 8:37 of the second quarter when Kade Sainz caught a 40-yard TD pass from Carrington and Ritchie toed the conversion. Gott had a 12-yard run on the drive.
A 10-play scoring drive with Sainz catching an 18-yard TD pass from Carrington and Ritchie tacking on the PAT for a 14-7 lead at 11:35 of the second quarter. Peyton Shook got loose on an 11-yard option run on the drive.
Goshen scored its second time with the ball. A 10-play drive that ended with a 6-yard TD run by Bechtel and extra point by Olguin-Castillo at 2:43 of the first quarter to knot the score at 7-all. The drive featured a 27-yard pass from Bechtel to Noah Alford and a 28-yard run by Bechtel.
After forcing the RedHawks into a three-and-out following the opening kickoff, Northidge went on a 11-play drive that was capped by a 4-yard TD run by Tagg Gott and kick by Ritchie that put the hosts ahead 7-0 at 7:22 of the first quarter. Howard (15 yards) and Gott (11 yards) had the long runs of the drive for the Raiders.
Gott ran for 136 yards on 22 carries. Carrington completed 11-of-17 passes for 216 yards.
Bechtel completed 17-of-37 passes for 184 yards yards and two interceptions (Tyler Gordon and Clint Walker). Bechtel also ran 20 times for 75 yards.
Goshen committed nine penalties for 45 yards and Northidge eight for 60. The RedHawks punted five times and the Raiders once.
There will be no junior varsity game for Goshen Saturday, Oct. 2. Northridge will go to New Prairie for a JV contest at 11 a.m. Eastern Time.
On Friday, Oct. 8, Goshen visits Plymouth and Northridge goes to Concord.
NORTHRIDGE 35, GOSHEN 10
Goshen 7;3;0;0 — 10
Northridge 7;21;7;0 — 35
Scoring
First Quarter
N — (7:22) Tagg Gott 4 run; Dylan Ritchie kick.
G — (2:43) Quinn Bechtel 11 run; Alex Olguin-Castillo kick.
Second Quarter
N — (11:35) Kade Sainz 18 from Qade Carington; Ritchie kick.
N — (8:37) Jethro Hochstetler 40 pass from Carrington; Ritchie kick.
N — (4:33) McClain Miller 13 pass from Carrington; Ritchie kick.
G — (0:00) Olguin-Castillo 26 field goal.
Third Quarter
N — (5:14) Ridge Howard 89 fumble return; Ritchie kick.
Fourth Quarter
No scoring.
