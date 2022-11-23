NAPPANEE — The NorthWood football team had one of the more dynamic offenses in Michiana this past season, and a player who was highly responsible for a lot of that success made a lot of eye-popping plays at wide receiver for the 11-1 Panthers.
Junior NiTareon Tuggle — standing at 6’3”, 195 pounds — was dangerous in all facets of the game in 2022.
Offensively, Tuggle led the team in receptions (40), receiving yards (792) and receiving touchdowns (15). He also contributed on the ground — 185 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries — and even through the air at times, going 2-of-5 passing for 94 yards and two touchdowns.
Tuggle finished the season with over 1,200 all-purpose yards and 19 total touchdowns.
For all of his individual accomplishments, as well as his impact on the team in multiple areas of the game, NorthWood junior NiTareon Tuggle has been named the 2022 Goshen News Football Player of the Year.
“It really means a lot,” said Tuggle of earning the award. “I put in a lot of hard work for something like this, and it’s a great compliment to me and my game. … This is big to be named one of the best players in the area, for sure.”
A JUMP IN PRODUCTION
Tuggle showed signs of being special during his sophomore season in 2021, when he caught 38 passes for 625 yards and seven touchdowns during NorthWood’s 5-5 campaign.
With a strong offseason under his belt, Tuggle’s role expanded for the improved Panthers, especially on the offensive side of the ball.
The junior’s receiving numbers were similar to his sophomore season, but his ability to find the end zone is what changed the most in 2022 from 2021.
After hauling in a respectable seven touchdowns his sophomore season, Tuggle caught 15 of them during his junior campaign.
“Your junior season is the one where you really have to show what you can do,” Tuggle said. “Out of all four years, that’s really the biggest. … I feel like what I did this season set me up for what’s to come. I feel like I gave myself more exposure and showed everybody in the area what I can do.
“I feel like my team really utilized me more (in the end zone). I was on the outside, I was in the slot, in the backfield and at quarterback. I didn’t really do all of that my sophomore year. (The team) putting me in those positions was a big gamechanger for our offense. … I feel like us doing that helped make our offense better and gave me more opportunities to score.”
Individually, Tuggle managed to score multiple touchdowns in seven of the team’s 12 games. He shined in a number of ways throughout the season, catching five balls for 248 yards and three touchdowns against Concord on Sept. 2, running for 105 yards and scoring four total touchdowns against South Bend Saint Joseph on Oct. 28 and throwing a touchdown pass in addition to returning a kickoff for a touchdown against East Noble on Aug. 26.
The kickoff return TD against the Knights in late August was 80 yards, but Tuggle ran for much more than that during the play.
During one of the more memorable sequences of the season, Tuggle broke multiple tackles, juked multiple defenders and outran multiple more to put the Panthers back ahead and give his team some much-needed momentum at the time.
“I just wanted that ball on that return,” Tuggle said. “I just remember going up and catching it. Instincts took over. I got the ball, went to the right side and broke one tackle. Then, I ran all the way to the other side. I really thought I was going to be tackled on the sidelines, but I just put a move on all of them and scored.
“It was crazy. I just remember how tired I was. … I couldn’t believe how many people I had to get by after rewatching the play.”
PREPPING FOR SENIOR YEAR
With college recruiting ramping up, and the motivation from a disappointing finish for NorthWood in the playoffs still fresh on the mind, this offseason is going to be a busy one for Tuggle.
While the Panthers cruised to an 11-0 record and a Class 4A Sectional 18 championship appearance, the road to Indianapolis ended prematurely for Tuggle and his team.
For the second straight season, the Panthers’ postseason ended at the hands of the Northridge Raiders at home.
“It’s definitely a motivation,” said Tuggle of the postseason loss. “I know that I just have to work harder. I have to put in the work and do what I have to do to get better for me and the team. … I quit basketball, just so I could make sure I’m focusing on football as much as possible.
“The biggest thing I want to work on, game-wise, is my route running. Especially my footwork and creating more space when I’m running routes. … If you run routes the right way, it’s really hard to stop.”
Tuggle’s recruiting process will keep him busy as well while he continues to field scholarship offers from colleges to play at the next level.
So far, Tuggle has offers from Toledo, Eastern Michigan and, most recently, Central Michigan. He’s also had conversations with other programs like Western Michigan, Miami (OH), Ball State, Cincinnati, Illinois, Minnesota and Purdue, among others.
Tuggle says he plans on visiting Miami (OH), Cincinnati and Western Michigan soon in hopes of receiving offers.
“It’s really just heating up right now,” said Tuggle of his recruiting process. “Once you get your first offer, I feel like they just start coming in.”
Additionally, Tuggle recently took a trip out to South Bend and visited Notre Dame when the Fighting Irish played UNLV on Oct. 22.
“They showed a lot of love,” said Tuggle of Notre Dame. “They acted like they really wanted me there, and they showed me all of the facilities and everything. I got to talk to the wide receivers coach (Chansi Stuckey) too. Our bond grew a lot that day too.
“I also got to talk to Marcus Freeman too for like five minutes. He told me he watched some of my film and said he liked what he saw. … Overall, it was just a lot of fun.”
Tuggle’s future looks to be bright, setting him up to have a potentially strong senior season on the gridiron in 2023.