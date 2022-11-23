NAPPANEE — There were high expectations surrounding the NorthWood football program entering this season.
The Panthers lived up to those, posting an undefeated regular season and Northern Lakes Conference championship in the process. While the season would end with disappointment in the sectional championship game, NorthWood still posted an 11-1 record and reached as high as No. 3 in the Class 4A AP Poll.
For those reasons, NorthWood head coach Nate Andrews has been selected as The Goshen News‘ 2022 Football Coach of the Year.
“I’m humbled,” said Andrews of the selection. “There are a lot of great coaches in the coverage area, and some that had good seasons. … I understand we had an undefeated regular season, so it looks good on the scoreboard. I do think that our kids really developed. I think they had a really good offseason. I think our coaching staff worked really, really hard with them. I feel like we did more community service activities than we ever have. I feel like our team bonded together as good as it has in a long, long time.”
LOOKING FOR A SPARK
With a lot of returning starters on both offense and defense, NorthWood seemed poised to be a contender in the NLC and Class 4A. One of the biggest question marks heading into week one, though, was who was going to start at quarterback: senior Kaden Lone, or junior Owen Roeder.
Both Lone and Roeder saw time at the QB spot in 2021. They had nearly identical stat lines a year ago, both completing at least 80 passes for more than 1,000 yards each and 10-plus passing touchdowns. Lone was more of a running threat, however, carrying it 51 times for 365 yards and three touchdowns.
When the Panthers began their season this year against Jimtown, it was Lone taking the snaps at the QB spot. The senior had a strong first game, throwing for 197 yards and two touchdowns, rushing for 80 yards and a score and also returning a fumble for a TD on defense in a 31-7 win.
Week Two was a different story for the senior, though, as he went just 2-of-11 passing for three yards and only 49 rushing yards in a 35-14 victory over East Noble.
This prompted Andrews and his coaching staff to have conversations that the head coach described as “extensive,” “long” and “drawn-out.”
“We came out of camp, and Kaden was performing the best; he was ahead,” Andrews said. “We then got through the first two games and thought that maybe we needed a little spark and needed something different … we started to get Owen a few more reps and build his confidence. He wasn’t ready in week one, but we felt like he was ready in week three. We made the change, and it was the spark that we wanted and needed.”
Roeder became the starting quarterback in week three, and across the next eight weeks, he helped NorthWood become a well-oiled machine on offense. He ended up finishing with 1,827 passing yards and 27 touchdowns.
“We had some unselfish kids,” Andrews said. “Both of those kids wanted to be the quarterback at NorthWood High School.”
NLC CHAMPS
With Roeder at the helm, the Panthers went a perfect 7-0 in conference play to win its first NLC title since 2018. Key wins came against Warsaw, 42-21, on Sept. 16, and a 14-6 victory over then-No. 1 (5A) Mishawaka on the road on Sept. 30.
Both of those games illustrated NorthWood’s adaptability throughout the season. Against the Tigers, the Panthers were able to use their high-octane offense to negate Warsaw’s triple-option, time-consuming style on offense. In the win against the Cavemen, they used their defense to bend, but not break, ultimately forcing two, second-half turnovers to prevail.
“We had a lot of seniors that have played a lot of football, so that really helps,” said Andrews on why they were able to win in a lot of different ways. “We were a two-platoon system this year, which is fairly new to us. I think that helped. We were able to maximize our practice time and be better on special teams; it helped us out in a lot of ways. It provided some depth for us. We lettered more guys this year than we ever have, and the reason for that is because of the two-platoon system.”
ADVERSITY STRIKES
Heading into the postseason, NorthWood was one of the favorites to win the Class 4A state championship, given its 9-0 record and number-three ranking in the final polls.
They started its postseason run with a comfortable 48-14 win over South Bend Washington in the Sectional 18 opener. It seemed as if the Panthers were going to roll through the sectional before facing tougher tests in the regional and potential semi-state rounds.
Those hopes took a major blow less than 24 hours after the Washington win.
A reported seven players were involved in an underage drinking incident following the contest, resulting in arrests. All seven players were starters, per Andrews, with five of them ultimately making the all-conference team at the end of the season.
The players were suspended, although nothing was officially announced on the matter. They stayed with the team and practiced during the week, but did not play in the team’s final two games.
“This was tough,” Andrews said. “You talk about several guys that were not only leaders on the field that everybody knows … but what they don’t see is the right things they do on a day-to-day basis in the classroom and in our locker room and the leadership they’ve provided for the last four-plus years.”
Andrews said the players involved came to him first and told him what had happened.
“They were the first ones to come to me; I didn’t hear it from anyone else,” Andrews said. “They came to me right away before anybody else had a chance, and that was the first right decision.”
Down seven key players, Andrews and his coaching staff had to get their players ready for a sectional semifinal contest against South Bend St. Joseph. On paper, the Panthers were the clear favorites. But with the number of suspensions and adversity hitting the NorthWood program at that time, there was a lot of uncertainty on how the Panthers would play.
They answered any of those doubts almost immediately, racing ahead 28-0 on the Indians and never looking back, ultimately winning 52-24.
“That St. Joe week, starting from early Saturday morning when it shocked us, was one of the best weeks I’ve ever seen as being a leader of our team,” Andrews said. “And when I say ‘best,’ I mean one of the biggest weeks of growth I’ve seen in young men. The way that our fans rallied around us over at Father Bly Stadium — I’ve only felt that a couple of times in my career, and that was at state championship games.”
Unfortunately for NorthWood, they couldn’t overcome the suspensions the next week against Northridge. The Raiders knocked off the undefeated Panthers, 34-17, to win their second-straight Class 4A sectional championship. While NorthWood was able to cut a 17-0 deficit down to 20-17 in the fourth quarter, they didn’t have enough to overcome a solid Northridge team.
“I think our emotions exhausted us for the (sectional) championship,” Andrews said. “We had a good week of practice and still grew in a lot of ways, but I think the stresses and the emotions that surrounded us got the best of us. We didn’t perform the way we wanted to perform in the sectional championship game. And give credit to Northridge: they rose to the challenge and executed a great game.”
Despite the bitter ending, it was tied for the second-most wins Andrews has had as a head coach in a season. He gives a lot of credit to those around him for the success they had in 2022.
“(The Goshen News Coach of the Year) is certainly not an individual award,” Andrews said. “This is a team effort, there’s no question. … I’m thankful for this recognition so that our kids and our staff are recognized because this is for them.”