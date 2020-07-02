NAPPANEE — Imagine yourself in a football stance getting ready to snap the ball to the punter or holder and knowing the second you release the ball you are going to get blasted by a defensive lineman.
That is the situation incoming NorthWood High School freshman Preston Andrews faces as a long snapper and it’s one the youngster eagerly looks forward to.
“You know the contact is coming, but here at NorthWood as a football player that is what we do,” Preston Andrews said.
Preston wants to be a long snapper so much that he recently attended the Rubio Long Snapping Camp at the Sports Complex in Crown Point.
Long snappers have one job: snap the ball on extra points, field goals and punts. When the snap is perfectly executed, few people seem to notice the position. More attention is focused on the long snapper when the ball sails over the head of the punter or the holder.
According to an article in The New York Times, when Chris Rubio was a long snapper at UCLA, coach Terry Donahue told him “if I never speak to you again, you’ve done a fine job.”
Rubio said that was the last time the two spoke to each other and the guy who is known as “Guru of Long Snappers” took that as a matter of pride.
“The camp costs $375 and Preston paid for it with his own money. He did some sports broadcasting for NorthWood last year and he has a lawn mowing business,” Preston’s father Jon Andrews said.
There were 125 potential long snappers at the camp, according to Jon. It was a Midwest camp, however, there were youngsters from as far away as New Jersey and Florida.
“There were a lot of graduating high school seniors and junior college players looking for a place to long snap at the college level,” Jon added.
According to the Rubio Long Snapping web site, he has helped develop more than 1,000 high school and college long snappers during the past 15 years. More than 300 of his long snappers have earned full scholarships. Among the schools where he has placed kids are Alabama, Boise State, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, The Ohio State University, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas and USC.
Preston’s favorite college team is The Ohio State University Buckeyes.
Long snappers Rubio has helped have played in the NFL for the Seattle Seahawks, Washington Redskins, Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Denver Broncos, New Orleans Saints, New England Patriots, Pittsburgh Steelers, Arizona Cardinals, Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys.
FATHERLY PRIDE
There is a sense of pride when Jon talks about his son’s dream.
“I was a long snapper back in the day and there is a sense of pride in my son wanting to follow in my footsteps," Jon said. “Preston really looks up to Tanner Feenstra, who will be a senior this year at NorthWood. Preston tries to emulate him.
“Preston knows about the great long snappers in NorthWood history. Guys like Scott Mikel, Todd Cleveland and Cory Martin.”
Current NorthWood football coach Nate Andrews was also a very good long snapper, according to Jon.
“Nate was a good one, but he was such a great athlete, he was needed at other spots on the field,” he said.
Preston shared what he learned at the camp that will help him become a better long snapper.
“I need to be more flexible, I have done yoga, but learned I need to do more of it,” he said. “I also need to work on getting out of my stance quicker. My form needs to improve.”
Preston has a long-range goal in mind.
“My plan is to get my college education paid for and if I can do that by being a long snapper that is fine with me,” he said. “It’s a way for me to keep playing football after high school.”
Among the long snappers he looks up to is Luke Rhodes of the Indianapolis Colts. Rhodes is a fourth-year pro out of William & Mary, where NorthWood graduate Bronson Yoder is getting ready for his sophomore season.
There is a family connection between Andrews and Rhodes.
“My cousin, Trevor Andrews (Nate Andrews’ older bother), coached Rhodes at William & Mary,” Jon said. “Rhodes was never a long snapper in college but is now the highest-paid long snapper in the NFL.”
