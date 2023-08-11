NAPPANEE — Two high school football programs with storied pasts and high hopes this fall got together at Andrews Field.
NorthWood welcomed Penn for a controlled scrimmage Friday, Aug. 11 — a week before the Panthers play host to Jimtown on the same surface to open the 2023 season.
Each side was allowed to run a series of plays from various places on the field and also work on the kicking game. The event took about 80 minutes and was followed by a meal.
The first play for NorthWood was a first-down pass from senior quarterback Owen Roeder to senior wide receiver NiTareon “Nitro” Tuggle.
The University of Georgia commit who had announced that he would transfer to IMG Academy in Florida and found out the school was not taking seniors is back for his last go-round at NWHS.
“We’re looking pretty good,” Tuggle said. “We definitely have the best skill in Indiana for sure. We need to stay focused — on and off the field.”
Many at Friday’s event were wearing T-shirts with the word “Trust” on one side with a slogan on the back: “Every decision I make has a direct impact on my entire team — Black Crunch Alumni Association.”
Said Tuggle, “It’s discipline and everybody buying in and trusting so you can go and make a play. That’s the goal for this year.
“Trust the person to your left and to your right and the coaches.”
NorthWood went 11-1 in 2022, bowing to Northridge in a sectional championship showdown in Nappanee after being depleted by suspensions.
Tenth-year head coach Nate Andrews explained why Penn was invited to scrimmage the Panthers.
“You scrimmage a good opponent with a ton of tradition,” Andrews said. “We have a ton of respect for the program and their staff.”
“Their kids play hard and tough. We wanted someone to push us around a little bit.”
NorthWood has won 99 playoff games with a state title in 2005, six semi-state crowns and 11 regionals. Penn is a five-time state champion with 121 postseason victories to its credit.
One of the Panthers’ super supporters is Wakarusa resident Larry Weaver, who was head coach at Jimtown back in the 1970’s and had two sons — Tim and Todd — play for Nate’s father, Jim Andrews, at NorthWood in the 1980’s.
Weaver is ill and the team went to see him Friday.
“We had a great time,” Andrews said. “It was really cool. It was a very special moment for all of us. You’re talking about a guy who has love, admiration and respect for our program. He’s one of our biggest fans and he’s not feeling very good.”
Friday’s scrimmage also served an opportunity to bring donations for the Family Christian Development Center food bank.