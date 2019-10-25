GOSHEN [mdash] A memorial service will take place at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct.29, at Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen. Pastor Brenda Sawatzky Paetkau, Eighth Street Mennonite Church, will officiate. Burial will follow in Violett Cemetery. For more details, visit yoderculpfuneralhome.com.