NAPPANEE — Taking control by pounding the ball on the ground from the opening drive, the NorthWood Panthers rolled to a 49-3 win over the Wawasee Warriors in a Class 3A, Sectional 19 contest Friday night at Andrews Field.
The Panthers scored on their first two possessions without even attempting a pass, opening a 14-0 lead after the first 12:00. NorthWood went on to lead 28-3 at halftime.
NorthWood (7-3) will travel to Leo (9-1) for a sectional semifinal next Friday. Leo was a 21-16 winner over Angola Friday.
Leo’s only loss on the season was to East Noble by a 35-7 score. Wawasee finishes 2-8.
The Panthers rushed for a total of 374 yards. Junior quarterback Nate Newcomer rambled for 175 yards on 11 carries and he scored two touchdowns. Senior Ben Mestach added 78 yards on seven carries and he scored a pair of TDs. Senior Jaden Miller chipped in with 69 yards on six carries.
Newcomer put the Panthers on the scoreboard early on with a 30-yard TD run at 9:16 of the opening quarter while Mestach added a 35-yard TD at 3:31 of the period. Senior Jerson Sanchez booted both of the PATs.
Mestach’s TD came on a thrid-and-22 play.
The NorthWood duo chipped in with two more TDs in the second quarter. Mestach crossed the goal line from four yards at 6:51 and Newcomer broke loose for an 80-yarder at 3:37. Sanchez added two more PATs.
The Warriors got on the scoreboard as time expired in the first half as senior Evan Dippon booted a 35-yard field goal.
NorthWood took to the air in the third quarter for its first score. Newcomer found a wide open senior Jason Borkholder for a 49-yard TD at 9:14.
Senior Veshon Malone added a 1-yard scoring run at 4:45 of the third period and junior Kyle Sellers notched the final score for the Panthers on a 1-yard run with 10:19 left in the contest.
Newcomer completed 3-of-5 passes for 77 yards.
NorthWood’s “Black Crunch” defense limited Wawasee to 28 rushing yards and 91 yards via the pass.
Junior Blake Herr and Borkholder had a total of six tackles, Miller five and junior Eddie Hildebrant four to lead the NorthWood defenders.
Junior quarterback Parker Young connected on 8-of-21 passes for 61 yards for the Warriors. Senior Jordan Grindle completed a pass for 30 yards on a fake punt in the fourth quarter.
Senior Ethan Garza returned eight kickoffs for a total of 214 yards.
NORTHWOOD 49, WAWASEE 3
Wawasee 0 3 0 0 — 3
NorthWood 14 14 14 7 —49
Scoring Plays First Quarter
NW— (9:16) Nate Newcomer 30 run (Jerson Sanchez kick)
NW — (3:31) Ben Mestach 35 run (Sanchez kick)
Second Quarter
NW — (6:51) Mestach 4 run (Sanchez kick)
NW — (3:37) Newcomer 80 run (Sanchez kick)
Third Quarter
NW — (9:14) Jason Borkholder 49 pass from Newcomer (Sanchez kick)
NW — (4:15) Veshon Malone 1 run (Sanchez kick)
Fourth Quarter
NW — (10:19) Kyle Sellers 1 run (Sanchez kick)
