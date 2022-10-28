SOUTH BEND — A lot of adversity hit the NorthWood football program this past week.
They rose above it in grand style Friday against South Bend St. Joseph.
The Panthers dominated in all three phases of game, knocking off the Indians, 52-24, in a Class 4A, Sectional 18 semifinal game at Father Bly Field.
“We’re still responding; we’re still adjusting,” said NorthWood coach Nate Andrews when asked how he felt his team responded to the adversity of the past week. “But, there’s a lot of love in that locker room. We’re growing through this. It’s tough, but I love to see the growth of these young men.”
Andrews confirmed after the game that the seven players involved in an underage drinking arrest last week in Kosciusko County are still involved with the team, though none of them played in Friday’s game. Four of the players are 18 years old, making them legal adults and thus their arrests were made public.
“They were out here, teaching and coaching and encouraging,” Andrews said.
As far as Friday’s game went, NorthWood (11-0) controlled the game from the opening kickoff — literally — as junior Wes Yoder retuned the kickoff to the St. Joe 9-yard line.
The Indians (4-7) defense was able to prevent the Panthers from finding the end zone from there, forcing a 22-yard field goal out of sophomore Dominic De Freitas. The made kick gave the visitors a 3-0 lead with 9:51 left in the opening frame.
After a South Bend three-and-out, the NorthWood offense went right back to work. After starting quarterback Kaden Lone was injured on a play, junior wideout NiTareon Tuggle lined up in the spot. He took the direct snap and ran 20 yards to the end zone, facing minimal adversity in putting his team ahead 10-0.
The Panther defense continued to smother the Indians, forcing another quick punt. With junior Keegin Stats now in at quarterback, NorthWood reached into its bag of tricks for its next score.
Stats handed the ball off to Tuggle on a sweep play. Instead of continue his run, Tuggle stopped and threw a pass down the middle of the field to a wide-open JJ Payne. The senior ran the rest of the way, officially making it a 44-yard touchdown.
The Tuggle-to-Payne connection made it 17-0 with 3:29 to go in the first quarter.
NorthWood continued its unanswered scoring streak to start the second frame. After intercepting an Indians’ pass, the Panthers took advantage of a short field.
The six-play drive ended with an 11-yard touchdown run from Tuggle, which came after a couple of penalties had pushed NorthWood off the goal line. With 9:36 showing on the clock, the Panthers had a 24-0 lead.
“We were hoping we could get a good start and gain a little confidence,” Andrews said. “We felt like we needed some confidence early, and the kids really stepped up.”
Saint Joseph’s offense finally found some life on its fifth drive of the game. The Indians went on an 11-play, six-minute drive, capping it off with a one-yard sneak from quarterback Alex Ortiz. The time-consuming drive left the home team down just 17 with 3:28 to go before halftime.
That margin would last just 13 seconds however, as Tuggle once again should off his electrifying playmaking ability. The junior took the ensuing kickoff and went 91 yards for a touchdown, going virtually untouched on his way to the end zone.
Tuggle finished with 80 yards rushing and two touchdowns, a 44-yard touchdown pass and the kickoff return for a score.
“He certainly had his best week of practice, and it showed up on the field (Friday),” said Andrews of Tuggle.
The Indians would tack on a 37-yard field goal from Gerard Jones right before halftime to make it a 31-10 game at the break.
Following a turnover from St. Joe to start the third quarter, NorthWood added to its lead with a four-yard scoring run from Yoder.
The Indians countered with a 39-yard touchdown run of their own, courtesy of Ortiz.
The scoring continued on the next series, with Lone firing a 35-yard touchdown pass to Yoder over the middle of the field.
Yoder then put the icing on the cake for his team early in the fourth, breaking out of a herd of would-be tacklers and scampering 71 yards for a touchdown. The junior tailback finished with 170 total yards (135 rushing, 35 receiving) and three touchdowns.
A late Antonio Morrell two-yard touchdown run provided the game its final points.
Andrews got noticeably emotional talking about the huge crowd of NorthWood fans that turned out to Leighton Stadium Friday night.
“I want to say a huge shoutout and a huge thank you to our fans that were here and supporting us,” Andrew said, fighting back tears. “They were awesome.”
The win for No. 3 (4A) NorthWood advances them to the Sectional 18 final, where they’ll play Northridge (7-4) next Friday, Nov. 4 at Andrews Field in Nappanee. The Raiders knocked off Logansport, 34-24, in the other sectional semifinal Friday.
It’ll be the fourth time in two seasons NorthWood and Northridge have played. The Panthers have won both regular season meetings, but the Raiders won the playoff game a season ago on their way to the Class 4A state championship game.
“Lot of familiarity there,” Andrews said. “Can’t wait to go home to our fans.”
NORTHWOOD 52, SOUTH BEND SAINT JOSEPH 24
NorthWood: 17; 14; 14; 7 — 52
South Bend St. Joseph: 0; 10; 7; 7 — 24
Scoring Plays
First Quarter
N — (9:51) Dominic De Freitas 22 field goal
N — (6:35) NiTareon Tuggle 20 run (De Freitas kick)
N — (3:29) JJ Payne 44 catch from Tuggle (De Freitas kick)
Second Quarter
N — (9:36) Tuggle 11 run (De Freitas kick)
S — (3:28) Alex Ortiz 1 run (Gerald Jones kick)
N — (3:15) Tuggle 91 kickoff return (De Freitas kick)
S — (0:07.1) Jones 37 field goal
Third Quarter
N — (8:20) Wes Yoder 4 run (De Freitas kick)
S — (5:15) Ortiz 39 run (Jones kick)
N — (3:39) Yoder 35 pass from Kaden Lone (De Freitas kick)
Fourth Quarter
N — (11:25) Yoder 71 run (De Freitas kick)
S — (1:32) Antonio Morell 2 run (Jones kick)