MIDDLEBURY — Once NorthWood started scoring Friday, they didn’t stop.
A total of five touchdowns — three offensive, two defensive — in the first half made a highly anticipated battle between the Panthers and Northridge a rout. The 35-straight points from the visitors ultimately led to a 42-7 win Friday in a Northern Lakes Conference game in Middlebury.
It mirrored the regular season score between the two teams on the same field from a season ago, where NorthWood won 42-8. Northridge would get its revenge in the sectional later that year, though, beating the Panthers 28-7 in Nappanee on their way to the Class 4A state title game.
“We’ve played well in the regular season against them twice in a row,” NorthWood coach Nate Andrews said. “But, they’re all homework for the tournament, and that’s where we want to set our sights.”
Both teams’ first possessions ended in lost fumbles. On NorthWood’s first snap of the game, junior running back Wes Yoder coughed the ball up, and it was recovered by the Northridge defense at the Panthers’ 48-yard line.
Five plays later, the Raiders gave the ball right back when junior quarterback Qade Carrington fumbled on a rushing attempt, leading to a host of Panther defenders to fall on it at their own 14-yard line.
NorthWood’s offense then settled into a groove. A big pass play from junior Owen Roeder to junior NiTareon Tuggle moved the Panthers to midfield. After a couple of smaller runs and passes moved the ball to the Northridge 19-yard line, the Roeder-to-Tuggle connection synced up again, this time for a 19-yard touchdown reception to put the visitors up, 7-0, with 8:39 to go in the first quarter.
“It was definitely important,” said Andrews of his team’s first touchdown drive. “You lose the ball on the first play of scrimmage like that and a lot of teams would hang their heads. This team is seasoned, experienced and been through a lot of things — good and bad — over the course of their careers. It didn’t faze them a bit.”
After the teams traded punts, the NorthWood defense made its presence felt. On a 3rd-and-6 from their own 35-yard line, Carrington completed a short pass to running back McClain Miller. A couple of Panther defenders swarmed to the ball, ultimately forcing the ball loose. It took two bounces off the InTerra Field turf and into the hands of NorthWood senior JJ Payne, who then ran 41 yards untouched for the score.
The big play put the Panthers up 14-0, which would be the margin after the first quarter as well.
After forcing a Northridge punt early in the second quarter, the NorthWood offense grinded out a 13-play, 80-yard scoring drive that took more than five minutes off the clock. The drive was punctuated emphatically by Panther senior Ethan Evers, who bulldozed through a Raider defender and into the end zone for a four-yard touchdown run.
“Thunder,” said Andrews describing the Evers touchdown run.
Andrews then paused as fireworks from the Middlebury Fall Festival were going off in the background after the game.
“It sounded like that,” Andrews added, pointing to the sky.
Another fumble on the next Northridge series gave the ball right back to NorthWood, and they capitalized once again. Facing a 4th-and-goal from the five-yard line, Roeder found a wide-open Parker Filley on a short pass, who walked into the end zone untouched to extend the lead to 28-0 with 1:12 to go before halftime.
Trying to do anything to find a spark on offense on the ensuing possession, Carrington connected with senior Jethro Hochstetler on a 15-yard gain. A swarm of NorthWood defenders and Northridge offensive players formed around Hochstetler, and it seemed as if the senior’s forward progress had been stopped.
No whistle sounded, though, and NorthWood senior Kaden Lone emerged from the pile with the football. He ran the opposite direction with the ball, going into the end zone and making it a five-touchdown lead with 45.5 seconds left in the half.
“Takeaways are great,” Andrews said. “It is a huge momentum swing, and it can be 14-point swings at times. They helped, there’s no doubt.”
By rule, a running clock came into play in the second half.
NorthWood made it 42-0 late in the third quarter on a 16-yard touchdown pass from Roeder to Yoder. Roeder finished the game 15-of-19 passing for 189 yards and three passing touchdowns. He also had 67 rushing yards to lead the Panthers’ ground attack.
Northridge scored in the fourth quarter on a 42-yard pass from Carrington to Hochstetler.
“(NorthWood) came ready to play and we did not; that’s what happened,” Northridge coach Chad Eppley said.
The Raiders drop to 1-3 overall and 0-2 in NLC games. It’s a third-straight loss for Northridge against a quality opponent, as the contests have been against Elkhart, Mishawaka and NorthWood — all of which are now 4-0 on the season.
“We played an Elkhart team that’s really good. We got beat 28-7, but we had some chances to score,” Eppley said. “We played a Mishawaka team who’s, obviously, really good, and we hung with them and had chances to win the game. And then, we come out here and lay an egg in the first half, but we come back and fight.
"The kids have kind of seen the three different ways to lose, and now we just have to get to the place where we’re hating to lose a little more.”
NorthWood now enters a mega matchup with Warsaw next week. Both teams are 4-0 overall and 2-0 in NLC games after the Tigers shutout Concord, 19-0, Friday in Dunlap. Warsaw is ranked No. 10 in the Class 6A poll, while NorthWood is No. 6 in the Class 4A rankings.
“It’s going to be a tough, hard-nosed, physical football game,” said Andrews of next week’s showdown with Warsaw. “They seem to be clicking on all cylinders. It’ll be a fun NLC matchup.”
NORTHWOOD 42, NORTHRIDGE 7
NorthWood — 14; 21; 7; 0 — 42
Northridge — 0; 0; 0; 7 — 0
Scoring Plays
First Quarter
NW — (8:39) NiTareon Tuggle 19 pass from Owen Roeder (Dominic De Freitas kick)
NW — (1:50) JJ Payne 41-yard fumble return (De Freitas kick)
Second Quarter
NW — (5:13) Ethan Evers 4 run (De Freitas kick)
NW — (1:12) Parker Filley 5 pass from Roeder (De Freitas kick)
NW — (45.5) Kaden Lone 35-yard fumble return (De Freitas kick)
Third Quarter
NW — (1:20) Wes Yoder 16 pass from Roeder (De Freitas kick)
Fourth Quarter
NR — (9:00) Jethro Hochstetler 42 pass from Qade Carrington (Dylan Ritchie kick)