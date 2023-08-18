NAPPANEE — NorthWood found the end zone four times through the air and twice on the ground in opening the 2023 football season with a victory.
The Panthers beat visiting Jimtown 42-22 in a non-conference clash Aug. 18 at Andrew Field for the “Doc” Abel traveling trophy.
Owen Roeder completed 17-of-21 passes for 294 yards with two touchdown passes to NiTareon Tuggle and one each to Trey Woods and Landon Perry.
Toggle caught seven passes, Perry, Woods and Seth Russell three each and JoZiah Edmond one.
In beating Jimtown for the 10th straight time, NorthWood also got a running TDs from Perry and Edmond.
The Panthers racked up 12 of 17 first downs by passing.
The Jimmies earned 20 first downs — 17 rushing — with scoring runs by Bishop Williams, Ty Zartman and Gabe Glass. Zartman rushed for 113 yards.
The Class 4A Panthers came into the game ranked No. 3 by Associated Press and No. 7 by the Indiana Football Coaches Association. The 3A Jimtown was ranked No. 13 by AP.
The final score of the game came on a 22-yard pass from Roeder to Tuggle. The kick failed and NorthWood was up 42-22 with 2:52 left in the fourth quarter. The drive took nine plays and 61 yards.
The Jimmies scored a pair 5-yard fourth-quarter TD runs by Zartman at 10:03 and Glass at 6:39 with Brayden Fox tacking on the extra point after each, making it 36-15. The second score came after Jimtown’s Connor Christman recovered a Panther fumble.
Edmond’s 17-yard TD run gave NorthWood a 36-8 lead at 2:52 of the third period.
That came after Perry caught a 41-yard TD pass from Roeder on fourth down and Edmond ran for the two-point conversion to make it 30-8 to cap a four-play, 46-yard drive.
Jimtown’s Fox went wide left with a 44-yard field goal attempt with 0.3 seconds left in the second quarter and NorthWood led 22-7 at halftime.
The Panthers’ third scoring drive of the first half was punctuated by a 47-yard touchdown pass from Roeder to Woods at the 3:34 mark of the second period. The run failed and NorthWood led 22-8 at the end of the five-play, 78-yard series.
A 6-run by quarterback Williams and 2-point pass from Williams to Carithers pulled the Jimmies within 16-8 at 5:20 of the second quarter. It was 13-play, 67-yard drive.
After the Panthers’ defense stopped Jimtown on first down, NorthWood went on a six-play, 73-yard drive that put them ahead 16-0 at 1:13 of the first quarter thanks to a 15-yard pass from Roeder to Tuggle and conversion run by Edmond.
A turnover led to the Panthers’ first points. Keith Miller pounced on Jimmie fumble on the first play from scrimmage.
Eight plays and 28 yards later, NorthWood was in the end zone at 8:56 of the first period. Perry rushed for a 2-yard touchdown and Tuggle caught a conversion pass from Roeder to make it 8-0.
The Panthers are now 10-1 in its last 11 season openers. The regular-season win streak moved to 11.
Jimtown visits Concord and NorthWood goes to Portage Friday, Aug. 25.
NORTHWOOD 42, JIMTOWN 22
Jimtown 0 8 0 14 — 22
NorthWood 16 6 14 6 — 42
Scoring Plays First Quarter
NW — (8:56) Landon Perry 2 run (NiTareon Tuggle pass from Owen Roeder)
NW — (1:13) Tuggle 15 pass from Roeder (JoZiah Edmond run)
Second Quarter
J — (5:20) Bishop Williams 6 run (Aiden Carithers pass from Williams)
NW — (3:34) Trey Woods 47 pass from Roeder (run failed)
Third Quarter
NW — (10:51) Perry 41 pass from Roeder (Edmond run)
NW — (2:52) Edmond 17 run (pass failed)
Fourth Quarter
J — (10:03) Ty Zartman 5 run (Brayden Fox kick)
J — (6:39) Gabe Glass 5 run (Fox kick)
NW — (2:52) Tuggle 22 pass from Roeder (kick failed)