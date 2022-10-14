NAPPANEE — Throughout the season, NorthWood football coach Nate Andrews has referred to each game for his team as a homework assignment. He gave a final regular season grade to his team following Friday’s contest.
“I told the guys that they got a gold star sticker at the top of their homework,” Andrews said. “We’ll take that, and we’ll move forward and try to keep improving.”
While the Panthers didn’t have the cleanest of starts to Friday’s game, they couldn’t be stopped once they started rolling.
NorthWood scored on all four of their possessions in the second quarter, allowing them to build a 42-0 halftime lead on Goshen. With a running clock in the second half, NorthWood cruised to a 42-6 victory, clinching them an undefeated regular season record (9-0) and its first Northern Lakes Conference championship since 2018.
“They’re hard to come by,” said Andrews of an NLC title. “It’s a good league. To win all of the conference games is a great accomplishment, and I want to celebrate it.”
Despite leading 14-0 after the first quarter, the No. 3 (Class 4A) Panthers looked a little off-script to start the game. They only had 68 yards of offense in the first 12 minutes of the game, while also committing seven penalties for 50 yards.
“It was sloppy,” said Andrews of the first quarter. “It was quiet out here; it was eerie. There wasn’t a lot of noise. We didn’t bring the energy like we could’ve and should’ve. It could’ve got real frustrating, but the kids didn’t allow it to happen.”
The first score for the home team in the opening frame came on a defensive interception, and the second one was capitalizing on a short field. Senior CJ Kuhn had a 22-yard pick-six on Goshen’s first possession to make it 7-0 with 8:44 left. Then, after a RedHawk fumble two offensive snaps later, the Panthers went 18 yards on four plays, punctuating the drive with a six-yard scoring run from senior Ethan Evers.
Goshen was using two different quarterbacks Friday: junior Jace Hershberger and sophomore Elliot Frey. Both struggled at times in the first half, with both tossing an interception. Frey’s was on the touchdown for Kuhn, while Hershberger’s came early in the second quarter with the RedHawks at the Panthers’ 40-yard line.
It seemed as if NorthWood’s offense fully woke up following the Hershberger pick, which was intercepted by senior Kaden Lone. On the drive following the turnover, the Panthers covered 81 yards on nine plays. The drive concluded with a 25-yard touchdown pass from junior Owen Roeder to classmate NiTareon Tuggle, who was wide open in the middle of the end zone after running a post route.
The touchdown made it 21-0 NorthWood with 8:39 remaining in the half.
The Roeder-to-Tuggle connection would strike again two minutes later. Following a short punt after a three-and-out from the Goshen offense, the Panthers had the ball at the Goshen 32-yard line. Three plays later, Roeder tossed a screen pass to Tuggle on his team’s sideline. The junior made a couple of RedHawk defenders miss, ran toward the opposite sideline and found nothing but grass between him and the end zone.
While officially a 24-yard touchdown, Tuggle covered nearly 75 yards for the score, making it 28-0 at the time.
“He looked like gazelle,” said Andrews of Tuggle’s second touchdown catch. “That was explosive.”
Roeder’s third passing touchdown of the half was a 64-yard pass to senior JJ Payne, who caught the ball 15 yards downfield and out-ran the Goshen defense for the remaining 49 yards.
For good measure, NorthWood put one more score on the board right before halftime. The Panthers marched 82 yards in 1:12, ending it with a 22-yard touchdown pass from Roeder to senior Parker Filley with 7.6 seconds left in the second quarter.
After starting the game 7-of-17 passing, Roeder completed 11 of his next 13 passes to finish the contest 19-of-30 passing for 289 yards, four touchdowns and one interception.
Tuggle and Payne both had 88 yards receiving on five and three catches, respectively. Junior Trey Woods had 44 yards receiving on three catches, while Filley had 31 yards across his three receptions.
“We tried to get back to the basics,” said Andrews of the second quarter surge from his team. “We started sprinting on-and-off the field and in-and-out of huddles. I think that’s important, and if you’re not doing those things, then it tends to get a little sloppy and you get away from your roots of who you are. Those are our roots, and man, if we’re doing those things, it fills the heart up real quick and you start rattling off some plays.”
Goshen’s score came on the first play of the first quarter, as Hershberger connected on a touchdown pass to senior Jake Turner from 16 yards out.
The RedHawks (2-7) get next week off before starting Class 5A, Sectional 11 play against Concord (4-5). Next week is fall break for the Goshen school district, and RedHawk coach Tom Wogomon acknowledged that the time off will be good for his team.
“We need to spend some time away from each other,” Wogomon said. “They need to have some time to where they can self-reflect. To be brutally honest, this is uncharted water territory for me.”
NorthWood will be on the road next week to start Class 4A, Sectional 18 action against South Bend Washington (2-7).
NORTHWOOD 42, GOSHEN 6
Goshen — 0; 0; 0; 6 — 6
NorthWood — 14; 28; 0; 0 — 42
Scoring Plays
First Quarter
N — (8:44) CJ Kuhn 22 interception return (Dominic De Freitas kick)
N — (7:05) Ethan Evers 6 run (De Freitas kick)
Second Quarter
N — (8:30) NiTareon Tuggle 25 pass from Owen Roeder (De Freitas kick)
N — (6:36) Tuggle 24 pass from Roeder (De Freitas kick)
N — (2:57) JJ Payne 64 pass from Roeder (De Freitas kick)
N — (0:07.6) Parker Filley 22 pass from Roeder (De Freitas kick)
Third Quarter
No scoring plays
Fourth Quarter
G — (11:50) Jake Turner 16 pass from Jace Hershberger (kick no good)