ELKHART — NorthWood’s offense was clicking Friday at Elkhart Memorial’s Charger Field.
The Panthers (5-2, 4-1) clicked off yards and first downs aplenty in besting the Crimson Chargers (1-6, 1-4) in Northern Lakes Conference high school football.
Led by quarterback Nate Newcomer with 17 carries for 189 yards and two touchdowns, running back Ben Mestach eight rushes for 91 yards and two TDs and running back Jaden Miller 17 attempts for 66 yards and one TD, NorthWood rolled up 590 total yards — 393 on the ground.
The Panthers collected 25 first downs.
“We’ve been pretty effective with the quarterback run game the last couple years,” said NorthWood coach Nate Andrews of Newcomer. “We’re getting another hat to the point of attack.
“It’s essentially Wildcat all the time.”
Newcomer completed nine of his first 10 passes and ended the night with 197 air yards with two touchdowns — both to Jason Borkholder.
“That helped us loosen them up and be able to run the football late in the first half and early in the second half,” Andrews said.
“(Newcomer) was really accurate. The times it went incomplete, there was either inference or he was getting hit because coverage was breaking down.”
The game’s final play was an 86-yard TD run by Memorial’s Ivan Souen.
Memorial converted a turnover into points.
Dillon Zayris pounced on a NorthWood fumble. A dozen plays later, the Chargers were in the end zone with a 1-yard TD run by Derrick Woods.
Dyllan Marquez added the kick to slice the lead to 47-28 with 11:21 left in the fourth quarter.
A 99-yard kickoff return for a TD by Tyren Mason and a PAT kick by Marquez at 3:50 of the third quarter allowed Memorial to cut the gap to 47-21.
“It’s pretty bad when the kickoff return is your best play,” said Chargers coach Scot Shaw. “We’ve got some speed. Otherwise, we just got handled upfront on both sides of the ball.”
A 43-yard TD run by Mestach on NorthWood’s second possession of the second half plus a Jerson Sanchez extra point put the Panthers up 47-14 at the 4:06 mark of the third period.
It took just three second-half snaps for NorthWood to go ahead 40-14.
After a Memorial punt, Newcomer ended a 58-yard scoring drive with a 55-yard run. Sanchez added the extra point at the 9:20 mark of the third quarter.
NorthWood led 33-14 at halftime.
The Panthers scored touchdowns on five of seven first-half possessions. The Chargers had the ball six times with two TDs.
NorthWood went up 33-14 with 5:52 to go in the second quarter. A drive of 68 yards and seven plays was capped by a 5-yard TD run by Newcomer.
Sanchez tacked on the extra point.
The drive featured a 52-yard run up the left side line by Newcomer.
On Memorial’s last two times with the ball in the first half, they lost a fumble near midfield to Miller. The final play of the first half was a 32-yard pass from Tyler Lehner to Woods. The receiver was pushed out of bounds at the 4 as the quarter ended.
On the second play of a scoring drive, Memorial pulled within 26-14 on a 69-yard TD run by Woods and extra point kick by Marquez with 8:27 remaining in the second quarter.
The Panthers’ advantage moved to 26-7 with a 2-yard TD run by Miller and conversion kick by Sanchez with 9:00 to go in the second period.
NorthWood went ahead 19-7 on a 50-yard TD pass and catch from Newcomer to Borkholder on the third play of a 61-yard scoring drive at 5:57 of the first quarter. The conversion run failed.
The next two Memorial possessions ended with a punt and an interception of a Lehner pass in the end zone by Kyle Sellers.
The Chargers made the score 13-7 on a 79-yard kickoff return for a TD by Lashawn Whitener at 6:03 of the first quarter. Marquez booted the extra point.
The Panthers went ahead 13-0 on a 25-yard TD strike from Newcomer to Borkholder plus a Sanchez kick at 6:16 of the first quarter. The drive took 65 yards and seven plays.
NorthWood took a 6-0 lead on the game’s first offensive possession.
A drive of 71-yards and eight plays concluded with a 3-yard TD run by Mestach. A muffed snap on the extra point led to no kick.
In Week 8 (Friday, Oct. 11), NorthWood goes to Warsaw and Memorial visits Wawasee.
NORTHWOOD 47, ELKHART MEMORIAL 34
NorthWood 19 14 14 0–47
Memorial 7 7 7 13–34
Scoring
First Quarter
NW — (9:44) Ben Mestach 3 run; run failed.
NW — (6:16) Jason Borkholder 25 pass from Nate Newcomer; Jerson Sanchez kick.
EM — (6:03) Lashawn Whitener 79 kickoff return; Dyllan Marquez kick.
NW — (4:58) Borkholder 50 pass from Newcomer; run failed.
Second Quarter
NW — (9:00) Jaden Miller 2 run; Sanchez kick.
EM — (8:27) Derrick Woods 69 run; Marquez kick.
NW — (5:52) Newcomer 5 run; Sanchez kick.
Third Quarter
NW — (9:20) Newcomer 55 run; Sanchez kick.
NW — (4:06) Mestach 43 run; Sanchez kick.
EM — (3:50) Tyren Mason 99 kickoff return.
Fourth Quarter
EM — (11:21) Woods 1 run; Marquez kick.
EM — (0:00) Ivan Souen 86 run.
