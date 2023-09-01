DUNLAP — NorthWood put up 32 unanswered points on the way to victory Friday.
In a clash of two state-ranked Northern Lakes Conference football foes at Jake Field, the Panthers beat the Minutemen 45-14.
Class 4A NorthWood (2-0, 1-0) came in ranked No. 4 by Associated Press and the Indiana Football Coaches Association. Class 5A Concord (2-1, 0-1) was No. 7 in the IFCA poll and No. 9 in AP rankings.
Owen Roeder completed 23-of-33 passes for 412 yards and three touchdowns with a rushing TD for NorthWood.
Led by JoZiah Edmond (eight catches for 134 yards), Roeder connected with five different receivers.
The visitors came away with 25 first downs (14 passing) while the hosts made 13 (11 on the ground).
The Nate Andrews-coached Panthers got two rushing scores from Edmond in the second half — a 9-yarder to cap a drive that featured a 42-yard pitch and catch from Roeder to Landon Perry and a Dominic DeFreitas extra point to make it 38-14 at 3:30 of the third quarter. The five-play drive covered 53 yards.
Edmond’s 10-yard TD run and DeFreitas kick made it 45-14 with 11:51 left in the game. The drive took five plays and 44 yards.
The Craig Koehler-coached Minutemen were shut out in the second half through Jaron Thomas finished the night with 155 rushing yards.
NorthWood scored points on five of its six possessions and led 31-14 at halftime.
After recovering a fumble at the Concord 21. Five plays later, the Panthers got a 26-yard field goal from DeFreitas with :9.8 left in the second quarter for the 17-point differential.
NorthWood had gone up 28-14 at :53.6 of the second period. A four-play, 70-yard sequence ended with a 74-yard pass from Roeder to Edmond for a touchdown and a two-point pass from Edmond to NiTareon Tuggle.
After a long kickoff return by Char’rese Breveard gave the Minutemen the ball at the Panther 29, Concord tallied the first points of the second quarter at the 9:16 mark.
Thomas punctuated a five-play drive with a 21-yard TD run and Rafael Sabas added the extra point to put the Minutemen ahead 14-13.
A 5-yard scoring pass from Roeder to Seth Russell and a failed kick gave NorthWood a 13-7 lead with :6.4 left in the first quarter. The 11-play, 80-yard drive featured seven complete passes by Roeder.
A 14-yard TD run by Thomas and a Sabas kick at the end of Concord’s first possession knotted the score at 7-all at 3:38 of the first quarter.
As part of an 11-play, 80-yard march, a 48-yard pass from Perry set up a 1-yard TD run by Roeder at 7:02 of the first quarter. DeFreitas tacked on the PAT for a 7-0 NorthWood lead.
Northridge visits NorthWood and Concord goes to Warsaw Friday, Sept. 8. Both are NLC games.
NORTHWOOD 45, CONCORD 14
NorthWood 13 18 7 7 — 45
Concord 7 7 0 0 — 14
Scoring Plays First Quarter
NW — (7:02) Owen Roeder 1 run (Dominic DeFreitas kick)
C — (3:38) Jaron Thomas 14 run (Rafael Sabas kick)
NW — (:6.4) Seth Russell 5 pass from Roeder (kick failed)
Second Quarter
C — (9:16) Thomas 21 run (Sabas kick)
NW — (9:08) Trey Woods 44 pass from Roeder (NiTareon Tuggle pass from Edmond)
NW — (:53.6) Josiah Edmond 74 pass from Roeder (DeFreita kick)
NW — (:9.8) DeFreitas 26 field goal
Third Quarter
NW — (3:30) Edmond 9 run (DeFreitas kick)
Fourth Quarter
NW — (11:51) Edmond 10 run (DeFreitas kick)