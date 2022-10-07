NAPPANEE — After a physically demanding road victory over Mishawaka last Friday, NorthWood was able to enjoy the friendly confines of Andrews Field on homecoming night against struggling Wawasee.
Five different Panthers scored touchdowns on offense, while the defense pitched its second shutout in three weeks as NorthWood clinched at least a share of the Northern Lakes Conference championship with a dominating 57-0 win Friday night over the Warriors.
“I thought from start to finish, our team stayed focused and stayed in the game,” NorthWood head coach Nate Andrews said. “That’s a really big takeaway from a game like this. With homecoming, there were a lot of distractions, but I’m proud of the way we took care of business.”
Early on in Friday’s contest, the Panthers wasted no time getting on the scoreboard with their explosive offense.
On the opening drive for NorthWood quarterback Owen Roeder and his group, it was running back Wes Yoder who would find paydirt first following a 59-yard touchdown run right up the middle that handed the Panthers a 7-0 lead just 38 seconds into the game.
On the night, Yoder ran for nearly 200 yards, scoring three total touchdowns — two on the ground and one through the air.
Roeder and Yoder’s connection through the air occurred later in the first quarter, with the junior quarterback hitting the junior running back on a 19-yard screen pass for a touchdown with 3:05 to go in the opening quarter.
That two-touchdown lead would balloon to three just five seconds into the second quarter behind Roeder’s second touchdown pass of the night — this one to senior running back Kaden Lone from six yards out — putting the Panthers ahead 21-0 with 11:55 left until halftime.
After some early misses between Roeder and junior wide receiver NiTareon Tuggle in the passing game, the two connected a couple of times in the second quarter.
The first came on a perfect pass from Roeder on a fade route to Tuggle for what would be a 10-yard touchdown with 5:58 to go in the second quarter to give the Panthers a 29-0 lead.
On the very first play of the next offensive possession, following a NorthWood interception, Roeder hit Tuggle down the left sideline for a 40-yard score to give NorthWood a 36-0 advantage just 21 seconds after the first TD connection between the two.
The fourth Panther to score a touchdown on the night was senior running back Ethan Evers, who put the Panthers on top, 43-0, with a two-yard dive into the end zone just 30 seconds before half.
On the other side of the ball, the Panthers defense shut down Wawasee’s offense.
The Warriors had 10 possessions in the first half and only one earned a first down.
The other nine consisted of seven three-and-outs and two turnovers.
“The defense played fast, and that’s what we need to continue to do,” Andrews said. “That’s what we have to have from them. There’s some alignment things we need to clean up, but I really like where this group is at right now.”
With a running clock in the second half, and NorthWood playing some of its backups, the Warriors had a couple productive drives that ended up deep in Panther territory during the third quarter.
Unfortunately for Wawasee, a fumble recovered by NorthWood at the Panther 31 and a turnover on downs at the Panther 29, would be as close as the Warriors would get to scoring Friday night.
NorthWood managed two more scores in the second half, with Yoder scoring a 58-yard rushing touchdown with six minutes left in the third before sophomore running back Will Hahn ran in a score from 11 yards out late in the fourth.
Hahn helped lead a group of second-string players 70 yards down the field to put a final stamp on a very impressive victory for the Panthers.
“Will runs it hard,” Andrews said. “I love to see him out there closing out a football game for us. It’s always fun when you get some of the younger kids some experience under the lights on Friday night.”
NorthWood (8-0, 6-0 NLC) will look to wrap up sole possession of the NLC championship next Friday at home against Goshen (1-7, 1-5 NLC).
Wawasee (1-7, 1-5 NLC) will host Mishawaka (7-1, 5-1 NLC) to close its regular season.
NORTHWOOD 57, WAWASEE 0
NorthWood 14; 29; 7; 7 — 57
Wawasee 0; 0; 0; 0 — 0
Scoring Plays
First Quarter
N — (11:22) Wes Yoder 59 run (De Frietas kick)
N — (3:05) Wes Yoder 19 pass from Owen Roeder (De Frietas kick)
Second Quarter
N — (11:55) Kaden Lone 6 pass from Owen Roeder (De Frietas kick)
N — (5:58) NiTareon Tuggle 10 pass from Owen Roeder (Caleb Chupp pass from Kaden Lone two-point conversion)
N — (5:37) NiTareon Tuggle 40 pass from Owen Roeder (De Frietas kick)
N — (3:12) Ethan Evers 2 run (De Frietas kick)
Third Quarter
N — (5:59) Wes Yoder 58 run (De Frietas kick)
Fourth Quarter
N — (1:08) Will Hahn 11 run (Landon Perry kick)