NAPPANEE — NorthWood made a key defensive stop in the final minute and came away with a 7-6 victory against Jimtown in the 2021 high school football opener for the Panthers and Jimmies Friday, Aug. 20 at hot and humid Andrews Field.
Jimtown marched to the NorthWood 14-yard line and had a fourth down-and-3 situation when the Panthers caused a loose ball and the hosts took over on downs and ran out the clock.
“We messed up the snap,” said Jimmies coach Cory Stoner of the fourth-down play. “There’s no way around it.”
NorthWood coach Nate Andrews praised his team for hanging in against a Jimtown team that seemed to have its offense on the field all night.
“The good news is that we told them it’s going to be a four-quarter game,” said Andrews. “It’s going to come down to toughness — mentally and physically — so the kids were prepared for that.
“We focused on little things that we talk about all the time like getting lined up right, getting in a good stance, being great tacklers, communicating and finishing plays. When we did those things we had a little success.”
One Jimtown possession in the fourth quarter ended with a fumble recovery by Panther Caleb Branam at the NorthWood 35.
The Panthers went ahead 7-6 with 6:03 to go in the third quarter on a 9-yard run by Wes Yoder that came one play after a 59-yard pass from Kaden Lone to Ni’Tareon Tuggle. Dominic DeFrietas tacked on the extra point of the Panthers.
“(Jimtown) did a great job defensively taking us out of what we wanted to do,” said Andrews. “We had a nice tempo going and we moved the football, but we’d make a mistake and have a penalty and they would make a good play.
“We couldn’t get into that rhythm that you saw in our offense in spurts. They controlled the football the entire game and kept it away from us.”
The Associated Press Class 3A No. 13-ranked Jimmies led 6-0 at halftime. A 1-yard scoring run by Trent Daniels with 24.4 seconds left in the first half capped a 23-play drive which began at 11:51 of the second quarter. The visitors were 3-of-3 on fourth-down conversions on the drive.
The extra-point attempt was blocked by C.J. Kuhn.
NorthWood’s Lone completed 8-of-9 passes for 66 yards in the first quarter. He finished the night at 10-of-13 for 130 yards. Lone (43 yards) and Ethan Evers (38) were 1-2 in Panther rushing.
The Class 4A No. 22-ranked Panthers had the ball just three times in the first half and the third possession came with just over 20 seconds left before intermission at the NorthWood 5 following Jimtown’s TD and the resulting kickoff.
Both teams had a fumble recovery in the first quarter — Johntu Reed for Jimtown and David Thomas for NorthWood.
Landon Buchanan (81 yards), Reed (40) and Sam Garner (38) led the Jimtown rushing attack.
“We’ve got three guys that can handle it and that we trust,” said Stoner. “We were able to keep guys fresh a little bit, which helps a lot.”
The Jimtown-NorthWood series in the last 35 years is now tied 13-13.
On Friday, Aug. 27, Jimmies visits Concord and the Panthers go to East Noble.
NORTHWOOD 7, JIMTOWN 6
Jimtown 0 6 0 0 — 6
NorthWood 0 0 7 0 — 7
Scoring First Quarter
None.
Second Quarter
J — (:24.4)
Third Quarter
NW — (6:03) Wes Yoder; Dominic DeFrietas kick.
Fourth Quarter
None.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.