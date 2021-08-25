NAPPANEE — On Wednesday afternoon, Nate Andrews was getting his football team ready to face one of the more talented teams in northern Indiana in East Noble.
Andrews’ NorthWood Panthers are coming off a tough 7-6 victory over Jimtown last week and were looking to upset the No. 6 (Class 4A) Knights.
Instead, the Panthers will more-than likely be watching all games from the sidelines this week.
East Noble school officials announced Wednesday night that all in-person schooling and extracurricular activities are canceled through this upcoming Tuesday, Aug. 31. This means that the football game between East Noble and NorthWood on Friday is no more.
“Unfortunately, due to numerous COVID positive and quarantined students and staff it has become difficult to continue to conduct normal operations,” East Noble superintendent Teresa Gremaux said in a letter to East Noble families Wednesday night. “Therefore, East Noble High School will move to eLearning days on August 27, 30, and 31st. This is for East Noble High School ONLY. All extra-curricular activities will also be shutdown from August 26-31st. During the shutdown, all high school students should refrain from being on campus. The High School will resume in-person instruction and extracurricular activities on Wednesday, September 1st.”
NorthWood athletic director Roman Smith said in a statement texted to The Goshen News that, “NorthWood High School and WaNee Community Schools completely understand East Noble’s decision, as it is what is best for their school and community at this time. We hope that they are able to implement their plan and be intention with re-opening soon!
“In regards to the Football Game this Friday, discussions are being had and alternative opponents across the state of Indiana are being looked at.”
Football programs and other sports teams across the state have had COVID-related cancelations this fall, but no schools in Elkhart or the surrounding counties have had issues up until this point. The State of Indiana reported more than 5,000 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, the most in a single day since early January.
“We realize this may inconvenience some of our families,” Gremaux said. “Please know this was a difficult decision that involved numerous factors. We feel the five days will allow the staff to regroup, implement additional cleaning protocols and distance the staff and students for the time necessary to slow the spread of the virus.”
