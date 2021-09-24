MIDDLEBURY — A week after getting blown out by Warsaw, Northridge looked to bounce back against NLC foe NorthWood at Interra Field.
Instead of turning things around, the Raiders looked progressively worse against the Panthers. Musical quarterbacks, costly turnovers and a defense that couldn’t stop NorthWood’s potent passing attack made things difficult for head coach Chad Eppley’s group the entire game.
NorthWood scored 35 first half points to put the game away at halftime as head coach Nate Andrews’ team would go on to earn its third win in a row 42-8 over the Raiders on Friday night.
Early on, NorthWood dynamic offense – that had scored 73 points over the past two weeks coming in – got rolling and Northridge never really had any answers.
The Panthers scored first a little over five minutes into the first quarter after junior quarterback Kaden Lone found junior wide receiver J.J. Payne down the field for what would be a 34-yard touchdown pass.
The lead would continue to grow for the Panthers as the quarter went on. After junior Ethan Evers intercepted a deflected Northridge pass and returned it to the Raider six-yard line, he’d rumble in from two yards out to make it 14-0 midway through the quarter.
The Raiders offense looked out of sync for most of the game, and the quarterback situation continued to deteriorate as the game wore on. Sophomore Conner Roth was banged up during the contest, leading to some snaps by running backs Tagg Gott and Ridge Howard in the second half.
That lack of rhythm hurt the Raiders play all night.
“Qade Carrington’s our normal backup and he got hit with contact tracing last week,” Eppley said. “We thought he’d be back on Tuesday, but then we were told he wouldn’t be available until (Friday). Which meant he wasn’t going to be available. Conner Roth, he stepped in and did a great job, but then he hurt his hand. So our running back came in and had to play. There’s no excuses, we just have to figure it out.”
While the Raiders sputtered, the Panthers passing attack continued to gash Northridge’s secondary. With Payne at 6’4”, sophomore NiTareon Tuggle at 6’3” and junior Parker Filley at 6’2”, the Panther receiving corps can take over a game.
Filley earned two touchdown catches on the night: a 31-yarder that made it 21-0 in the first quarter and a two-yard grab on 4th and goal to make it 35-0 before half. Payne earned himself another touchdown – a nine-yard grab in the third quarter — in addition to his first quarter touchdown and Tuggle joined in on the fun with a 14-yard touchdown catch that made it 28-0 early in the second quarter.
Perhaps the most impressive part of NorthWood’s offense on Friday night was the backup quarterback. After Lone went down with a hamstring injury, sophomore Owen Roeder showed poise and confidence, and the offense didn’t miss a beat. He threw three touchdowns in a little less than three quarters of play.
“Poor kid,” said Andrews of his starting quarterback. “He works so hard. He’s such a competitor, he’s fighting for extra yardage and hurts himself. … We tried to get Owen some meaningful reps last week. And those reps really paid off. He’s a junior varsity player that had an opportunity to step in. And because Kaden was operating so successfully, that really gave Owen the confidence to jump in and play well in that circumstance.”
Lone was on crutches after the game, so it’ll be interesting to see how Roeder fairs as the starter if Lone has to miss a significant amount of time. The schedule continues to heat up over the next two weeks with Mishawaka and Warsaw on the schedule.
The Panthers (4-2, 3-1 NLC) still have a shot at an NLC title if they can pick up victories over those two teams.
“This was a big three-game stretch against three good opponents,” Andrews said. “We certainly feel better about our chances after (Friday night). Mishawaka’s a hammer next week, and that’s where our sights have got to be. We have to find a way to heal up and get some guys ready to play.”
The Raiders (4-2, 2-2 NLC) will look to regroup from two straight losses next week against Goshen (2-4, 0-4 NLC).
NORTHWOOD 42, NORTHRIDGE 8
NorthWood — 21; 14; 7; 0 — 42
Northridge — 0; 0; 0; 8 — 8
Scoring Plays
First Quarter
NW – (7:51) J.J. Payne 34 pass from Kaden Lone (De Frietas kick)
NW – (6:42) Ethan Evers 2 run (De Frietas kick)
NW – (2:24) Parker Filley 31 pass from Kaden Lone (De Frietas kick)
Second Quarter
NW – (8:52) NiTareon Tuggle 14 pass from Owen Roeder (De Frietas kick)
NW – (1:53) Parker Filley 2 pass from Owen Roeder (De Frietas kick)
Third Quarter
NW – (6:15) J.J. Payne 9 pass from Owen Roeder (De Frietas kick)
Fourth Quarter
NR – (4:05) Tagg Gott 2 run (Gott 2-point conversion good)
