JIMTOWN – Before the season, NorthWood head coach Nate Andrews put a strong emphasis on his squad’s ability to wear other teams down with its depth.
On Friday night, his two-platoon system reaped the benefits in the Panthers’ season opener against Jimtown.
NorthWood outscored the Jimmies 14-0 in the second half, shutting down Jimtown’s run game, while controlling the pace of play on offense to run away with a commanding 31-7 victory at Jimtown High School.
“Week 1 is always a big one,” Andrews said. “It’s the biggest one of the year, so to get this one is good, and hopefully we can go back to the drawing board now and get to work because we have a tough schedule ahead of us.”
According to Jimtown head coach Cory Stoner, the strong depth from NorthWood – especially in the trenches – made it difficult for his team to keep up during what was a very one-sided second half.
“Their ability to platoon up front was huge,” Stoner said. “It kept them fresh, whereas we really started to get some tired legs. Conditioning really became a factor there in that second half. Whether we had kids cramping up or had kids playing absolutely exhausted, that played a huge role in what happened (in the second half).”
While the second half was one to forget for the Jimmies, Jimtown gave the Panthers everything they had during the first quarter and-a-half of play.
Following a 28-yard scoop n’ score by NorthWood senior Kaden Lone – setup by a fumble from senior Conner Watts – that put the Panthers up 7-0 with 8:34 to go, Jimtown answered right back during the following drive.
The Jimmies drove the ball down the throats of NorthWood during an 80-yard drive, highlighted by a 43-yard touchdown scamper by senior Sam Garner.
The senior made a couple strong moves to avoid multiple NorthWood tacklers before outrunning the entire defense down the left sideline.
Garner’s score made it 7-7 with 5:45 left in the first quarter.
The game stayed knotted at seven until the end of the first quarter, when Lone found one of his top targets open down the middle of the field.
Following a strong run from junior Wes Yoder, the Panthers were able to take the top off of the defense, leaving senior NiTareon Tuggle streaking down the middle of the field for what would be a 43-yard touchdown grab with just under a minute left in the opening quarter.
“That was a huge confidence booster for us there,” said Andrews of the Tuggle touchdown.
Both teams went back-and-forth with empty for a majority of the second quarter, but the Panthers did manage to up their advantage to two possessions midway through the period.
Following a near touchdown from Lone to Tuggle that the 6’4” wideout just missed hauling in, the Panthers settled for a 48-yard field goal attempt by sophomore Dominic De Frietas.
De Frietas sent a laser just over the line of scrimmage and through the uprights to put the Panthers ahead 17-7 and send the NorthWood sideline into a frenzy.
“He has a huge leg,” said Andrews of De Frietas. “I love it that we have him as our weapon.”
“That kid had a heck of a leg,” Stoner added. “It was 48, and it would’ve been good from 50-plus yards. There was no doubt, and it was very impressive in that moment.”
NorthWood took that 10-point lead into the locker room, adding to it during the second half of play.
Despite a muffed punt by NorthWood senior JJ Payne allowing Jimtown to take over inside Panther territory and drive the ball near the red zone, the Panthers defense would tighten, forcing the Jimmies to turn the ball over on downs midway through the third quarter.
The Panthers then marched nearly 65 yards in two and-a-half minutes to go up by 17 following a 32-yard option run up the right side of the field that would end in the end zone by Lone.
Lone’s third touchdown of the game put the Panthers ahead, 24-7, with 3:42 left in the third quarter.
Lone’s fourth and final touchdown of the contest ended up in the hands of junior Seth Russell on a 10-yard pass with 10 seconds left before the fourth to cap a 38-yard touchdown drive.
“He’s played in all kinds of different spots during his career,” said Andrews of Lone. “He’s seasoned, and it’s really fun to have him on our side.”
The Panthers now sit at 1-0 and will look to up their winning streak to two next Friday in their home opener against East Noble, while a young Jimmies squad (0-1) will try to pick up the pieces before hosting Concord next Friday.
NORTHWOOD 31, JIMTOWN 7
NorthWood – 7; 10; 14; 0 – 31
Jimtown – 7; 0; 0; 0 – 7
Scoring Plays
First Quarter
N – (8:34) Kaden Lone 28 run (fumble recovery) (Dominic De Frietas kick)
J – (5:45) Sam Garner 43 run (Brayden Fox kick)
N – (:55) NiTareon Tuggle 43 pass from Kaden Lone (De Frietas kick)
Second Quarter
N – (5:37) Dominic De Frietas 48 kick
Third Quarter
N – (3:42) Kaden Lone 32 run (De Frietas kick)
N – (:10) Seth Russell 10 pass from Kaden Lone (De Frietas kick)
Fourth Quarter
No scoring plays