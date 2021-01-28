MIDDLEBURY — Tom Wogomon’s body was saying it was time to hang it up. So, that’s what the 53-year-old football coach is doing.
Wogomon announced he was retiring from his job as the Northridge football coach Thursday. He informed his players and assistant coaches in a meeting in the morning, and the news was announced in a press release from the school’s athletic department following the meeting.
Wogomon spent the past eight seasons as the head coach of the Raiders, going 52-34 in that span. He has been involved in coaching for 30 years.
“I’ve always told myself that I need to listen to the body when it says its time, and as for as much as I love this game and how much I’m going to miss the relationships I’ve had with the players and coaches along the way … the body just said it was time,” Wogomon said. “’You know when you know’ is what many guys have always said. You know when it’s time.”
“Tom did an outstanding job of taking our program to the next level,” Northridge Athletic Director Dave Harms added in the statement. “He came in with high expectations from the start and maintained them throughout.”
Northridge’s statement said they will be accepting applications for the head coaching job through March 1.
“We’re looking for an energetic, positive, influential coach with high character and great leadership skills who can continue the Northridge tradition,” Harms said.
Wogomon spent six seasons as the Wawasee head coach prior to his time at Northridge. He led the Warriors to a 25-37 record from 2007-12, including three-straight winning seasons in his final three years.
He carried that momentum straight into the Northridge job, going 7-3 in his first season after the Raiders had gone a combined 4-27 the three years prior. His second season on the job, however, is one that Northridge fans will never forget.
Wogomon guided the 2014 Raiders to sectional and regional championships, the first trophies ever won in program history. Northridge lost to New Prairie in the Class 4A semistate game the following week to end the season at 11-3.
“The special thing about today is getting so many special messages from my former players, and many of them were from that 2014 season,” Wogomon said. “We talk about how special some of these moments are and how you’ll never forget them, and that’s one of them, what happened that year in 2014. We were one game away from getting down to where we wanted to be, and man, there’s a lot of guys I talk to that say, ‘I think about that day often, coach.’”
In 2017, the program added another trophy under Wogomon, as Northridge won the Northern Lakes Conference title for the first time ever. The Raiders went a perfect 9-0 in the regular season before falling to 8-1 Culver Military Academy, 35-12, in the sectional opener.
Wogomon leaves as the winningest coach in program history. He had five winning seasons in his eight years after the program had only eight such campaigns in the first 42 years.
“The common drive that we had was to change the culture; for a football player at Northridge to walk the halls with their chest out on game day,” Wogomon said. “When you start looking at what our culture was going to be all about, it started with our mentality in the weight room. I go back to the first few years we had and it was just a lot of kids that were hungry to make themselves relevant in the conference again. … It was everybody pulling on the same direction of the rope. Every year has been rewarding here at Northridge.”
Wogomon credited his wife, Maria, and three children — Josh, 26, Hannah, 23, and Emma, 19 — for supporting him throughout the years.
“You cannot coach football or any sport without an incredible support system, and that’s what I’ve been so blessed to have,” Wogomon said. “The family has been behind me the entire time. They kind of absorb themselves into what it is to be a coach of anything for that long, support it and be a part of it. They were all the way through with it, thick and thin.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.