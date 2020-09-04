SYRACUSE — Northridge kept up its suffocating defense to start the season, shutting out Wawasee, 20-0, Friday night in the Northern Lakes Conference football opener for the two teams. The Raiders are now 2-0 overall, with its wins coming by a combined score of 62-0.
Not only was it a shutout for the Raiders, but Northridge held Wawasee to just 45 total yards of offense in the game.
“This is an experienced group,” Northridge coach Tom Wogomon said. “We’ve got a lot of guys back and they’re playing with some confidence, there’s no doubt about that. That just needs to continue. I think our front line played really well, I think our linebackers flowed really decently and the secondary — couple times we let them leak — but all-around, what they did really well was stick to the football.”
Wawasee (2-1, 0-1 NLC) hadn’t allowed any points in its first two games as well, outscoring Lakeland and West Noble by a combined 73-0. While the Warrior defense forced three Northridge turnovers, they weren’t able to keep the Raiders out of the end zone.
Both defenses came up big in the first quarter, holding each other to less than 50 yards of combined offense. On Northridge’s third drive, though, the Raiders would string together the first sustained drive of the contest. Starting with 27 seconds left in the first quarter, Northridge drove 71 yards in just over six minutes to get a first and goal at the Wawasee 9-yard-line.
On the first-and-goal play, Northridge senior Dom Crowley took a pitch from junior quarterback Logan Hooley and ran it in for the score. Carter Stoltzfus’ extra point made it 7-0 Raiders.
“We were able to settle down after a little bit,” Wogomon said. “The offense — I’m not going to say ‘work in progress’ — but it’s a team that needs to settle in on who we are, and I think we’ll find that. But for it being week two for us, we made plays when we needed to, offensively.”
Wawasee kept attempting the deep pass all game with its senior quarterback, Parker Young. While those passes were connecting in the first two games, Young couldn’t find the touch against Northridge. He finished 6-of-27 passing for 43 yards.
“That makes a huge difference,” Wawasee coach Jon Reutebuch said. “We’ve connected on those passes previous weeks, and we were just off a little bit. Parker was pretty pumped in the first half and kind of overthrew a couple. If we connect on one of those, its 14-7 and it’s a different ball game.”
The Raiders would get a late touchdown to end the first half, with Hooley connecting on a 34-yard pass to senior Barrett Reschley with 29.7 seconds left in the half to double the Northridge lead heading into halftime.
“That was huge … we went into halftime with momentum definitely on our side,” Wogomon said.
“That hook-and-go right before halftime was devastating,” added Reutebuch, referencing the Reschley touchdown. “I would take 7-0 with our performance at halftime.”
After a scoreless third quarter, Wawasee had its best chance to score early in the fourth. The Warriors reached the Northridge 19-yard line, facing a 4th-and-3. On the fourth-down play, Young scrambled and wasn’t able to get the yards to reach a first down.
The Raiders took over with 8:56 left in the game, and they went on a game-sealing scoring drive. They ran six minutes and 50 seconds off the clock, capping the 81-yard drive off with a 13-yard touchdown run by Hooley. The extra point was missed, but the score was the icing on the cake for Northridge.
“When we can begin to move well on offense, that’s what we’ve been kind of able to do,” Wogomon said on the long scoring drive. “What it takes, though, is we can’t have little mistakes. … It might be boring, as fans, but for us, it’s so much fun to watch an offense take the clock off.”
Wawasee visits Concord next week. The Minutemen fell, 14-6, to NorthWood Friday. Although it was a tough loss, Reutebuch is confident in his group.
“One of the things I told (the players after the game) is it’s not where you start, it’s where you finish,” Reutebuch said. “This is all part of the process, and sometimes you got to get kicked in the mouth a little bit before you take that next step. That’s kind of what tonight was, and we’ll see how we react in practice.”
Northridge hosts Plymouth next week in its home opener. The Rockies lost to Warsaw, 28-14, Friday night.
After not being sure a season would happen because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Wogomon and the Raiders are happy to be playing.
“When we were looking at possibly not playing football until the end of September … what I love about this group is they put things behind them,” Wogomon said. “They just want to play football. … We’ve said many times before how special high school football and high school sports is in the fall, and to be able to have this back, they’re soaking it up.”
NORTHRIDGE 20, WAWASEE 0
Northridge;0;14;0;6 — 20
Wawasee;0;0;0;0 — 0
Scoring Plays
Second Quarter
N — (6:31) Dom Crowder 9 run (Carter Stoltzfus kick)
N — (29.7) Barrett Reschley 34 pass from Logan Hooley (Stoltzfus kick)
Fourth Quarter
N — (2:06) Hooley 13 run (kick failed)
