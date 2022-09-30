MIDDLEBURY — Northridge’s offensive struggles were evident in the first half, managing just three points while trailing by 13 at the half at home against Northern Lakes Conference-rival Concord.
“I kind of just ripped them,” said Northridge head coach Chad Eppley when asked about his halftime message. “I was letting them know that they were better than how they were playing. … We talk about family a lot (on this team), so when you call them out and tell them they aren’t playing well enough for the guy next to them, they take that to heart.”
The Raiders took Eppley’s message and ran with it during the second half, outscoring the Minutemen, 26-12, in the third and fourth quarters to escape with a 29-28 win, upping their winning streak to three Friday night.
“What an insane game,” Eppley said. “We knew it was going to be against a team like Concord. We felt both of our records didn’t reflect how we are coming in, so we knew we were going to have to battle for 48 minutes. Thankfully that’s what we did.”
The Raiders (4-3, 3-2 NLC) were shutdown in the first half by a defense in Concord that had given up just 26 points combined during the prior three games.
Northridge quarterback Qade Carrington was under intense pressure, and the running game with McClain Miller was non-existent due to Concord’s defensive front.
The Minutemen (3-4, 2-3 NLC) took advantage of their strong defensive play on the other side of the ball, scoring 13 first-quarter points to take a commanding lead early.
Kicker Miguel Aguilar hit two field goals in the opening quarter — from 45 yards and 23 yards away — before the Minutemen topped off a 78-yard drive with a one-yard Touchdown run by Titus Hackworth with 2:34 to go before the end of the first quarter.
Northridge’s defense stiffened in the second quarter, only allowing a 31-yard field goal by Aguilar with 7:41 before half. However, Northridge’s offense only managed a 42-yard field goal by kicker Dylan Ritchie with 3:31 before the break.
According to Eppley, one of the biggest adjustments during the second half was the snap count.
The change in snap count tripped up the Minutemen on multiple occasions, causing crucial offsides penalties that allowed North ridge drives to continue.
One of those drives was the team’s opening drive of the second half that went 80 yards in three-and-a-half minutes.
Carrington earned his first touchdown pass of the night, hitting wide receiver Kade Sainz in the end zone for a 37-yard score to trim the deficit to 16-10 early in the third.
The game took a huge turn on Northridge’s next offensive possession.
At their own 20-yard line and facing a 4th and 1, Carrington’s QB sneak was stuffed by the Minutemen, giving Concord a short field and a prime scoring opportunity.
However, on third and goal from inside the 10-yard line, Concord quarterback Hudson Glantz overthrew tight end Armen Koltookian and it ended up in the arms of Northridge safety Tyrese Thomas in the end zone for a touchback.
On the next offensive possession, Northridge took advantage when Carrington hit wide receiver Alex Eby down the seam for what would be a 65-yard game-tying touchdown with 1:34 left in the third.
Both teams would go back and forth in the fourth quarter, sharing a total of four lead changes, before another Carrington-to-Eby connection made the biggest difference in the game.
With 1:30 left at his own 43-yard line, Carrington launched a pass deep down the middle of the field to what looked like no-man’s land.
At he last possible second, Eby flew underneath the ball to make the catch and scamper into the end zone with 1:21 left to put the Raiders up 29-28.
“It’s kind of one of those things where it’s just chemistry,” said Carrington of his connection with Eby. “I know that guy’s fast, and I know he’s getting past all of those guys. I took my drop back, waited to the last possible second and threw it as far as I could. He managed to make a great play, and I’m just glad he stayed up for the touchdown. It was pretty cool.”
In addition to the win, Carrington’s 347-yard, four-touchdown performance helped him break the single-season record for both completions and passing yards. He also became the program leader in passing yards as well.
“I realty brought it back in the second half,” Carrington said. “I said I was going to hype the ream up in the second half and get us going. I said we were going to come back and win this game. The passing yards and the touchdowns and all that stuff is just an added bonus. All I care about is the win.”