NEW CARLISLE — Northridge is state bound.
The Raiders pulled off a second half comeback, capped off by an incredible 76-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Tagg Gott to wide receiver Jethro Hochstetler with 1:31 remaining in the game to beat New Prairie, 20-14, in the Class 4A North semistate game Friday in New Carlisle. The Raiders will play Mt. Vernon (Zionsville) in the 4A title game next Saturday at 3:30 p.m.
The winning play was set up when Gott, on defense, intercepted a pass from Cougars sophomore quarterback Marshall Kmiecik. Two plays later, Gott tossed the game-winning score, floating the ball over two New Prairie defenders and into the hands of Hochstetler.
Northridge then recovered an onside kick on the ensuing kickoff. On a 4th-and-10, Gott found Hochstetler for a 17-yard gain to seal the victory for the Raiders.
Gott finished with 122 passing yards, 121 rushing yards and two total touchdowns.
Defense set the tone as expected, as the first four minutes of the game featured a punt and two turnovers. New Prairie had the ball first and went three-and-out, punting it to Northridge. The Raiders then coughed the ball up on their first play from scrimmage, as Clint Walker was hit hard and the ball popped out. The Cougars fell on top of the loose ball, taking over at the Northridge 34-yard line.
New Prairie couldn’t move the ball from there, as a 4th-and-9 pass to the end zone was intercepted by Northridge junior Kade Sainz, giving the visitors the ball at their own 20-yard line.
The Raider offense started getting some traction on their second drive, but it stalled on a 4th-and-7 play when junior quarterback was sacked by Cougar senior Ethan Weber. This gave New Prairie great field position, starting its third drive at the Northridge 33-yard line.
The Cougars offense finally capitalized, methodically going eight plays in three minutes to take their first lead of the game. New Prairie quarterback Marshall Kmiecik capped off the drive with a nine-yard run, and Chalik Trenten’s extra point attempt made it 7-0 Cougars with 2:44 remaining in the opening period.
After back-to-back punts from both teams moved the game into the second quarter, Northridge did what it does best: run the ball with Gott. The running back-turned-quarterback gained the majority of the yards on an 11-play, 44-yard drive, ending it with a nine-yard rushing score of his own. Dylan Ritchie’s PAT attempt was good, tying the game at seven with 7:24 left in the first half.
A momentum-changing sequence then gave the Cougars the lead again. New Prairie sophomore Brock Sinka took a handoff and fumbled the ball as he was hit, sending a mad scrum for the ball. Initially, one referee signaled that the Raiders had recovered at the Northridge 39-yard line. However, the referees gathered together and ruled that a Cougar player actually recovered the ball at the bottom of the pile.
On the next play, New Prairie junior Noah Mungia bolted 39 yards for a Cougar touchdown, making it a 14-7 advantage for the home team with 3:36 to go in the first half. That would be the score going into the halftime break, as neither offense could muster any traction the rest of the frame.
Northridge would tie the game at 14 on a time-consuming drive to end the third quarter. Trent Jensen, who plays defensive and offensive line, ended up tying it with a one-yard touchdown run with 43.1 seconds left in the third.
Northridge improves to 10-4. New Prairie’s season ends with an 11-3 record.
CLASS 4A NORTH SEMISTATE CHAMPIONSHIP
NORTHRIDGE 20, NEW PRAIRIE 14
Northridge — 0; 7; 7; 0 — 20
New Prairie — 7; 7; 0; 0 — 14
Scoring Plays
First Quarter
NP — (2:44) Marshall Kmiecik 9 run (Chalik Trenten kick)
Second Quarter
NR — (7:24) Tagg Gott 9 run (Dylan Ritchie kick)
NP — (3:36) Noah Mungia 39 run (Trenten kick)
Third Quarter
NR — (43.1) Trent Jensen 1 run (Ritchie kick)
Fourth Quarter
NR — (1:31) Jethro Hochstetler 76 pass from Gott (PAT blocked)
