NAPPANEE — Every week, the Northridge defense practices the “pursuit” drill, where they work on pursuing opposing offensive players from behind. It’s not an easy drill, but Raider coach Tom Wogomon makes sure to do it every week because he knows it will become useful in a game someday.
That day was Friday against NorthWood.
With Northridge leading 7-0 with 6:00 to go in the fourth quarter, NorthWood senior quarterback Nate Newcomer broke off a long run. It looked like Newcomer would score a touchdown, but Raider senior linebacker Zack Howey chased him down. Instead of scoring, Newcomer was stopped at the Northridge 13-yard line.
Four plays later, the Northridge defense forced a turnover on downs. They would take possession of the ball with 4:20 to go and run out the clock, knocking off NorthWood, 7-0, on the road in a Northern Lakes Conference showdown.
“Two years ago, it was 63 points NorthWood scored on us on this field, and I remember one play (former NorthWood quarterback) Bronson Yoder made where he ran into the corner of the end zone, and we backed away from tackling him,” Northridge coach Tom Wogomon said. “Tonight, a similar situation. (Newcomer) made a play, could’ve gone for (a touchdown) and Zack Howey, running the pursuit drill, makes an unbelievable stop.”
It was the fourth shutout in five games for the Northridge defense (4-1, 2-1 NLC).
“Our defense just played absolutely lights out,” Wogomon said. “Flying around, having fun. At halftime, they couldn’t wait to get back on to the field. They were just having fun playing the game. They play football the way it’s supposed to be played.”
The Raiders dipped into their bag of tricks on the lone scoring drive of the contest. Senior quarterback Logan Hooley handed the ball off to senior Andrew Lockwood, who pitched it back to Hooley to throw a pass. Hooley launched the ball down the left sideline and it was hauled in by senior wide receiver Brady Snyder, who made a miraculous one-handed catch. The 29-yard gain set up the Raiders at the NorthWood 31-yard line.
“We thought we could get an opportunity on the outside,” Wogomon said. “I’ll tell you what: Snyder made a great catch. That’s two weeks in a row that kid has made these circus catches.”
Senior Dominic Crowder then had a 17-yard run to get Northridge to the 14-yard line. On a third-and-six from the 10, Hooley found senior Breckin Judd in the end zone for a touchdown.
Hooley finished the game with 112 yards rushing, 69 passing and the passing touchdown. He received the bulk of the carries in the fourth quarter, as Northridge played keep-away from NorthWood for most of it. The Raiders held the ball for 9:46 of the 12 minutes in the final period.
“(Hooley) is, in stature, not very huge, but that kid just feels it,” said Wogomon of his 5-8, 140-pound quarterback. “He just finds a way to find a gap and hit it. We said in the end we were just going to put it in his hands to get us a few first downs.”
“We had trouble getting them off the field when it counted the most,” NorthWood coach Nate Andrews added. “We have to tackle better, but they were elusive as well.”
The Panthers (2-2, 2-1 NLC) actually scored on a five-yard touchdown run by senior Kyle Sellers following the big Newcomer run, but it was called back on a holding penalty. A fourth-and-five rushing attempt by Newcomer was stopped two yards short.
NorthWood made numerous big plays during the game. Senior Eddie Hildebrant had a 30-yard run in the second quarter, but the drive ended with a fumble at the goal line by Newcomer that was recovered by Northridge.
Sophomore wide receiver Parker Filley had receptions of 30 and 33 yards, but neither led to points. Sellers had a 42-yard reception late in the third quarter, but Northridge forced a turnover on downs four plays later.
“It’d be nice on those big plays if we could get them into the end zone,” Andrews said. “If we don’t trip or if we don’t cramp up … we’ve got to be in better shape, and we’ll fix that.”
Newcomer was in his second game back after sustaining an injury in the Panthers’ first game four weeks ago. He finished with 126 pass yards and 70 rush yards.
NorthWood hosts Mishawaka (2-3, 2-1 NLC) next week, who were 36-19 winners over Concord Friday.
“Honestly, we have to lick our wounds,” Andrews said. “We’ve got to toughen up and come and work with a better sense of purpose; find a way to toughen up, but physically and mentally.”
Northridge is back on the road next week to face Goshen (1-2, 0-2 NLC) in the RedHawks home opener.
“That was about 15 defensive players playing as one,” said Wogomon of his team’s effort against NorthWood. “Our offense, while it wasn’t pretty at times, we did the little things when we needed to and we made plays.
NORTHIDGE 7, NORTHWOOD 0
Northridge — 0; 0; 7; 0 — 7
NorthWood — 0; 0; 0; 0 — 0
Scoring Plays
Third Quarter
NR — (3:09) Breckin Judd 10 pass from Logan Hooley (Carter Stoltzfus kick)
