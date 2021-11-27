INDIANAPOLIS — Tagg Gott summed up his emotions after the game in two words.
“Darn it,” the junior Northridge quarterback said.
It was a bitter end to a magical postseason run for the Raiders football team Saturday, losing to Mount Vernon (Fortville), 45-14, in the IHSAA Class 4A state championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. It’s the first state title in program history for the Marauders. The Raiders were also making its first appearance in the championship game.
“We played a hell of a game,” Gott said. “I mean, this team — Mount Vernon — they’ve got some studs. It didn’t come out the way we wanted, but I’m blessed to be playing here with these group of guys.”
It was a game Mount Vernon dominated from the start, taking the first possession and going six plays, 55 yards in less than three minutes. Senior Keagan LaBelle punctuated the drive with a 24-yard touchdown run to make it a 6-0 Marauders lead. The extra point attempt was missed.
After a three-and-out from the Northridge offense on its first drive, the Raider defense stepped up and made a play. Junior Kade Sainz intercepted a pass of Mount Vernon quarterback Gehrig Slunaker at the Northridge 13-yard. The Raiders couldn’t take advantage, however, punting the ball back again.
The Marauders then extended its lead to 14-0 on an 11-yard touchdown pass from Slunaker to junior George Burhenn with 4:35 remaining in the first quarter. LaBelle ran a two-point conversion as well to make it a true two-touchdown advantage.
Mount Vernon’s defense then made a play early in the second quarter to keep its dominant start to the game ongoing. Gott was pressured on a play and threw an interception, which was ran back 59 yards for a touchdown by senior Ashden Gentry. The ensuing extra point attempt was missed, but it still became a 20-0 Marauders advantage with 8:05 left in the first half.
Northridge showed some life late in the first half. Senior Peyton Shook intercepted a pass at the Northridge 41-yard line, setting up the Raiders’ offense with 5:20 to go in the quarter. After picking up a couple of first downs on the ground with Gott, Northridge was able to move the ball to the Mount Vernon 23-yard line on a pass interference call against the Marauders.
The Raiders capitalized on that mistake from Mount Vernon, as Gott lofted a 23-yard touchdown pass to junior Jethro Hochstetler to cut the deficit to 20-7 with 1:39 to go in the half.
“It was huge,” said Northridge coach Chad Eppley of the touchdown pass. “It gave Tagg Gott a lot of confidence and let him know that he can do this; he can throw the ball and get some completions and some time in the pocket when he could. It also gave our team a little spark, which was nice.”
Unfortunately for the Raiders, that’s as close as they’d get all game.
Mount Vernon’s high-powered offense immediately responded, marching 58 yards down the field in less than 70 seconds to go back up three scores. LaBelle ended this drive with a five-yard touchdown run, making it a 26-7 lead for the Marauders with 26 seconds showing on the clock. That would be the score at halftime as well.
“It definitely swung (momentum) to them,” said Eppley of the Marauders’ late first half score. “But when we came out of the tunnel (in the second half), these kids were fired up and ready to go. The tables just didn’t turn in our favor.”
Mount Vernon then thoroughly dominated the first 12:30 of the second half to put the Raiders away. Third quarter touchdown passes from Slunaker — a 44-yard one to Eli Bridenthal and a 22-yard one to Gentry — extended the lead to 38-7 by the end of the third quarter. Then, senior Travon Hegler put the finishing touches on the game with a 54-yard touchdown run just 30 seconds into the fourth quarter.
Meanwhile, the Raiders couldn’t get anything going in the third period, accumulating one total yard of offense in the frame.
For the game, Slunaker was 12-of-18 passing for 235 yards and three touchdown passes. LaBelle had 76 yards rushing and his two touchdowns, with Hagler at 75 yards on the ground and the score.
Northridge’s offense had trouble getting going all game, being sacked five times. Gott was only 8-of-26 passing for 85 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Gott was also the leading rusher with 86 yards on the ground.
“On offense, obviously (Mount Vernon) put up some points,” Gott said. “I feel like if we had been putting up points, we would’ve gotten the hang of it and be able to stop them. But their defensive line was just insanely fast, and I think that’s what got us today.”
With the backups in for the Marauders, Northridge was able to score one more time on a pick-six from Shook. He finished with two interceptions on the contest, and the Raiders defense forced four total turnovers.
“I was tired,” admitted Shook after his interception return for a touchdown. “It was a great feeling.”
Mount Vernon lost its first game of the season before rattling off 14-straight wins to leave Indianapolis with a state championship.
Northridge finishes its season with a 10-5 record. It was a playoff run that few, if any, predicted outside of the Raiders football program.
“With this group of kids, we lose a couple key guys but we also have dudes can come up and fill this role,” Gott said.
IHSAA CLASS 4A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
MOUNT VERNON (FORTVILLE) 45, NORTHRIDGE 14
Mount Vernon — 14; 12; 12; 7 — 45
Northridge — 0; 7; 0; 7 — 14
Scoring Plays
First Quarter
MV — (9:37) Keagan LaBelle 24 run (extra point no good)
MV — (4:35) George Burhenn 11 pass from Gehrig Slunaker (LaBelle two-point run)
Second Quarter
MV — (8:06) Ashden Gentry 59 interception return (extra point no good)
NR — (1:39) Jethro Hochstetler 23 pass from Tagg Gott (Dylan Ritchie kick)
MV — (0:26) LaBelle 5 run (two-point conversion no good)
Third Quarter
MV — (10:29) Elijah Bridenthal 44 pass from Slunaker (extra point no good)
MV — (2:23) Gentry 22 pass from Slunaker (two-point conversion no good)
Fourth Quarter
MV — (11:30) Travon Hegler 54 run (Ethan Yeley kick)
NR — (8:38) Peyton Shook 45 interception return (Ritchie kick)
