NAPPANEE — All the past regular season blowouts didn’t matter Friday night.
Neither did the No. 4 ranking next to NorthWood’s name or the 3-0 record following it. What mattered was Northridge head coach Chad Eppley’s gameplan and the Raiders execution.
Two interceptions from sophomore Tucker Baber doesn’t hurt either.
Entering the fourth quarter down 21-10, it had seemed like the Raiders offense wasn’t going to find the scoreboard again.
Then they couldn’t stay off it.
Taking over inside NorthWood territory, Brayden Clark threw his only touchdown of the night, a 45-yard reception for Zach Baugh. Running in for the two-point conversion was Derek Sherwood, cutting the deficit to 21-18.
Senior quarterback Owen Roeder entered the game with 1,020 passing yards, second in the state. Hoping to increase the now-three-point lead, Roeder completed a few passes but couldn’t complete drives. That was detrimental, and when Roeder threw his second interception of the game, the first to Baber, it put Northridge in a golden situation inside the Panthers 40-yard line.
Running the ball down the throat of the Panthers’ defense, Sherwood was stout on the drive, bringing the winning score from five-yards out and giving the visitors a 25-21 lead.
The home crowd didn’t know what to think. Their mighty and seemingly untouchable Panthers had been punched in the jaw. The visiting sideline was without a frown, as smiles and uncontrollable jumping was contagious from the bench to the bleachers.
Hoping to drive with 3:35 left in the quarter, Roeder reached midfield but threw his third pick of the game to Baber, ending all hope for Andrew’s group.
Northridge had been playing without leading rusher McClain Miller all night. The overall team play and Raider defense did the job, picking up an important 25-21 victory and evening the records between both schools to 4-1 (1-1 NLC).
Clark finished 13-20, throwing for 156 yards and one touchdown. Sherwood picked up 101 yards and one touchdown on the ground.
Roeder finished 17-30, with 225 yards through the air, two touchdowns and three interceptions. He was also sacked three times.
Starting with the ball, NorthWood welcomed the crowd at Andrew’s Field with a patient, heavy short-pass drive that ended in a touchdown to senior NiTareon Tuggle. Roeder completed six passes to the aforementioned Tuggle on the drive, setting the tone for the Panthers’ offense.
Fighting back, Clark led an 80-yard drive in which snaps were split between runs from Sherwood and third-down completions to senior Chase Clark. Brayden kept the ball for a quarterback keeper and scored a 1-yard rush to even the game at seven with over two minutes remaining in the first quarter.
NorthWood returned but committed something not seen all season. Eyeing the play from the snap, Northridge senior linebacker Connor Roth picked-off Roeder for the first time this year, flipping the field for the visiting Raiders.
Now starting at the Panthers’ 48-yard line, the Raiders’ drive stalled but were still able to jump on the board with a 41-yard field goal from senior Dylan Ritchie.
Holding a 10-7 lead, the opportunistic Raiders had taken seize of the lead with a great start. That lead would dissolve before halftime when Roeder found a leaping Tuggle for a five-yard score.
NorthWood was seeking revenge from last year’s championship sectional loss to the Raiders also at Andrew’s Field. Northridge had been the bigger threat in the postseason but the Panthers had typically blown out the Raiders in the regular season.
Friday’s game turned the tide and may have given the recipe to stopping the highly thought of Panthers.
It may have also cast the Raiders into the running for the NLC’s best. Only time will tell, but with even records, Northridge now owns the upper hand.
Northridge will welcome Goshen to Middlebury next Friday while NorthWood will travel to Warsaw for a matchup with the undefeated Tigers.
FOOTBALL
Northridge 7 3 0 15 – 25
NorthWood 7 7 7 0 – 21
SCORES First quarter
NW (7:28) – Owen Roeder pass complete to NiTareon Tuggle for 7-yard touchdown. Dominic DeFreitas PAT is good (NW: 7-0)
NR (2:15) – Brayden Clark quarterback keeper for 1-yard touchdown. Dylan Ritchie PAT is good (T: 7-7)
Second quarter
NR (10:05) – Ritchie’s 41-yard field goal is good (NR: 10-7)
NW (4:13) – Roeder completes 5-yard pass to Tuggle on 4th and Goal for a touchdown. DeFreitas PAT is good (NW: 14-10)
Third quarter
NW (8:38) – Roeder 4-yard run for the touchdown. DeFreitas PAT is good (NW: 21-10)
Fourth quarter
NR (6:11) – Clark completes pass to Zach Baugh for 45-yard touchdown, Derek Sherwood scores 2-pt conversion (NW: 21-18)
NR (3:35) – Sherwood rushes for 5-yard touchdown. Ritchie PAT is good (NR: 25-21)
STATISTICS
Brayden Clark (NR): 13-20, 156 passing yards, 8 rushes, 29 yards, 1 touchdown
Owen Roeder (NW): 17-30, 255 passing yards, 2 touchdowns, 3 interceptions, 5 rushes, 10 yards, 1 touchdown
Derek Sherwood (NR): 23 rushes, 101 yards, 1 touchdown
Chase Clark (NR): 7 catches, 83 yards
Zach Baugh (NR): 1 catch, 45 yards, 1 touchdown
NiTareon Tuggle (NW): 11 catches, 134 yards, 2 touchdowns
Jo’Ziah Edmond (NW): 4 catches, 48 yards, 6 rushes, 12 yards
Tucker Baber (NR): 2 interceptions
Connor Rath (NR): 1 interception