MIDDLEBURY — Northridge mixed the run and the pass effectively on the way to a 39-14 non-conference football victory Friday on Interra Field at Jane Allen Athletic Complex.
The Associated Press Class 4A No. 9-ranked Raiders (2-0) topped the Indians (1-1) with quarterback Micah Hochstetler passing for two touchdowns and running for another.
“(Hochstetler) does a great job,” Northridge coach Chad Eppley said. “We talk throughout the week about what we like and don’t like and things like that.
“It’s nice to have an open dialogue. We can kind of bounce ideas off of each other. He does a phenomenal job of running what we want to run.”
With reserves in the game for the Raiders, St. Joseph got a 5-yard run from Marvin Lopez and a Jacob Deahl kick with 1:58 to play for the final margin.
The Raiders took a 39-7 lead when backup quarterback Qade Carrington scored on a 4-yard TD run and Dylan Ritchie kicked the extra point at the 8:54 mark of the fourth quarter.
That score came moments after an interception and 25-yard return by Tyler Gordon.
Northridge went up 32-7 at 11:49 of the fourth period on a 54-yard pass reception by Clint Walker from Hochstetler.
The Raiders scored on its last possession of the first half. An eight-play, 53-yard drive was punctuated by a 20-yard touchdown run by Kain Holderread with 47.1 seconds to go in the second quarter. The conversion pass attempt failed.
“He’s a senior and he stepped up in a big way,” said Eppley of Holderread.
Northridge led 20-7 at halftime.
“They won the four minutes going into halftime,” said St. Joseph coach Bryon Whitten. “The game can get out of reach and that was the difference.”
The Indians cut the gap to 14-7 on a 12-play, 80-yard drive that culminated at 6:50 of the second quarter with a 1-yard run by quarterback Alex Ortiz and a PAT boot by Deahl.
Written said Saint Joe uses two quarterbacks — Ortiz and Lopez — for the unique skill sets that they present.
The Raiders went ahead 14-0 with 33 seconds left in the first quarter as Walker caught a 10-yard scoring pass from Hochstetler and Ritchie added the extra-point kick.
Northridge took just two offensive plays to get on the scoreboard as Ricky Lloyd sprinted 46 yards for a touchdown and Ritchie tacked on the extra point at the 9:41 mark of the first quarter. Lloyd was later hurt on a kickoff return and sat out the rest of the contest and was spelled by Holderread.
The Raiders, which beat St. Joseph 42-0 in South Bend in 2020, has now won three in a row and four of the last five against the Indians.
John Glenn visits Saint Joseph in Northern Indiana Conference play and Northern Lakes Conference foe Wawasee comes to Northridge next Friday.
Not only was Jane Allen, who retired as superintendent of Middlebury Schools at the end of the 2020-21 school year, recognized before the game upon the naming of the Northridge complex, but she was also presented with the prestigious Sagamore of The Wabash award from the State of Indiana.
