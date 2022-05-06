MIDDLEBURY — Six months ago, the Northridge football team made a dramatic run to the Class 4A state championship game.
On Thursday, they got the final piece of hardware to cement their run.
The Raiders’ players and coaches received their state runner-up rings, which were custom designed by head coach Chad Eppley.
They weren’t just standard runner-up rings, though. Typically, in Indiana, high school teams that win state championships get rings with blue diamonds in them, while second-place finishers get ones with red stones.
Well, there was only one issue with that for Eppley.
“To be honest: I hate the color red,” Eppley admitted.
Instead of going the traditional route, Eppley decided to customize what the ring looked like. The final design ended looking like the ones worn by Super Bowl champions.
On the top of it is the Northridge logo — a yellow flag with a giant green “N” in the center of it. Surrounding the logo are a bunch of black stones, which are then bordered by green stones. Along the edges of the top read the words “State” on one side and “Finalist” on the other.
Each ring was then customized for each player and coach. Their names are on one side, accompanied by either their number or the word “coach.” The Northridge helmet is also on that side of the ring. On the opposite side, the words “Northridge Raiders” are joined by an outline of the state of Indiana, the year “2021” and “4A,” signifying the year and the class the Raiders played in.
The team’s record, 10-5, is on the bottom of the ring. Finally, the phrase “Why Not Us” is inscribed on the inside, which was the rallying cry for the Raiders throughout the 2021 campaign and postseason.
“We had a couple of companies reach out about getting us rings, and I saw one that I liked,” Eppley said. “They had a few different options, and I went with the one that I thought the kids would like the best. I told them kind of what I wanted it to look like on the sides, and things like that. And they made it happen.
“Actually, our athletic director (Ryan Bales) came up with putting the ‘Why Not Us’ on the inside, so I thought that was really cool. But really, (the company) made it an easy process for us.”
Only the coaches had seen the final rings before the ceremony Thursday, leaving it a total surprise for the players on hand.
Eppley had the captains get their rings first, and they reacted accordingly to the decked-out bling.
“My reaction was pure happiness and amazement,” senior Evan Kaehr said. “I looked at the other captains and said, ‘This is so raw.’ Then our reactions just kept getting more shocked because we saw that they were personalized for us with our names and numbers on them. Eppley really went over the top with them.”
Seeing that reaction from his players was memorable for the head coach.
“I wanted to keep it in the dark for the players because I wanted the first time they ever saw it to be when they got them,” Eppley said. “To see their face the moment they opened up the boxes and saw the rings was priceless. That was the goal, and we accomplished that.
"The best thing about it was they worked hard for so long, and they’ve finally getting a ring for it. They deserve it.”
Thursday was one of the few times the 2021 team has gotten together since their run to the state title game. To be able to get one last experience together as a full group meant a lot to both Kaehr and Eppley.
“It was super nice because that’s the first time we have all been together since January,” Kaehr said. “It’s a really special team and forever will be.”
“I haven’t gotten to see some of those guys in a while because they do work-based learning, so sometimes they’re not even in the school,” Eppley said. “You go from seeing them every day to then hardly getting to see them at all. It’s tough at first, so it was really nice and brought a lot of joy to my heart just to see those guys.
“Micah (Hochstetler) came up to me and told me that he really missed me and he loved me, so I thought that was awesome. It was just cool to have that experience.”
