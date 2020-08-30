SOUTH BEND — Northridge waited long enough to start its football season.
The Raiders sat through a canceled scrimmage and a canceled week one game due to COVID-19 precautions in order to open its season Friday night at South Bend Saint Joseph’s Father Bly Field.
And on the very first play of the season for Northridge, senior Breckin Judd returned the opening kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown. The Raiders cruised from there in a 42-0 victory over the Indians (0-2).
“You couldn’t have asked for a better start,” said Northridge head coach Tom Wogomon.
The fast start continued on St. Joe’s first offensive play when linebacker Dom Crowder recovered a St. Joe fumble to give the Northridge offense its turn to join in on the fun. The Raiders eventually converted the turnover into a one-yard touchdown run by quarterback Loogan Hooley.
Northridge led 14-0 with 8:58 left in the first quarter, and St. Joe found itself trailing again following a 21-7 loss to Bremen last week.
"We were sloppy,” said St. Joe head coach Byron Whitten. “We didn't execute very well, and we didn't start very well. That's two games in a row that we did not start very well. We have to get that fixed."
The Indians were held scoreless despite having four drives that reached the red zone. Two of those drives ended in botched snaps on field goal attempts that resulted in turnovers on downs.
The St. Joe sloppiness was evident in its final drive of the first half. The Indians started the series at Northridge’s 20-yard line following a poor punt. St. Joe only went backward with quarterback Matt Eck sacked on first down for a loss of 13, a holding penalty, a completion to running back Asante Anglin for a loss of six yards and an incomplete pass. The drive ended with a punt on fourth-and-41 from St. Joe’s own 49.
Northridge had sloppiness of its own in the form of penalties, but the Raiders were clicking on both sides of the ball. The 5-foot-7, 140-pound Hooley led the way for Northridge with 17 carries for 120 yards and two rushing touchdowns and 4-of-9 passing for 100 yards and one passing touchdown.
Hooley, a left-handed thrower, connected with Judd for a 67-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter. Hooley accounted for his third touchdown on a five-yard run in the fourth quarter.
“Logan Hooley had a great night,” Wogomon said. “We put him at 5-7. I don't know if he even makes that. In a way, Logan uses that to his advantage. He's been able to do that.
“He's just a guy that can sneak around. He's a great athlete, a good wrestler, knows his body position. He's able to find some holes and lanes.”
Northridge's running game accounted for 314 yards on 38 carries. Crowder contributed 10 carries for 91 yards and one touchdown to complement Hooley.
The Raider defense was stingy in limiting the Indians to 122 passing yards and 41 rushing yards and forcing one fumble and intercepting one pass. St. Joe’s Eck finished 11-of-23 passing for 122 yards. Cedric Suggs led the rushing attack with six carries for 30 yards.
“Credit to the defense,” Wogomon said. “They're an experienced group and we have to feed off them.
“We're 1-0 and it now begins in the conference. Just like that it's time for (Northern Lakes) conference football. It's all even 0-0 in the conference. We just want to keep playing football.”
