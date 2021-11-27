INDIANAPOLIS – In a couple key areas on Saturday, Northridge executed the way it had over the duration of its successful postseason run to the state finals.
The Raiders won the time of possession by nine minutes over Mount Vernon and forced four Marauder turnovers during Saturday’s Class 4A state championship at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Unfortunately for Northridge, the Raiders didn’t take advantage of the turnovers when it mattered most and Mount Vernon wasted no time scoring behind a prolific offense that featured an accurate passer in Gehrig Slunaker (12-of-18, 235 yards and three touchdowns) along with fast and athletic skill players in the backfield and on the outside.
On five of Mount Vernon’s six touchdown drives, the Marauders scored in less than two minutes. Wide receiver Ashden Gentry resembled a blur on the stadium turf in all three phases of the game. He had five catches for 130 yards and a touchdown on offense, a 59-yard interception return for a touchdown on defense and 83 return yards on special teams.
Running backs Keagan LaBelle and Travon Hegler combined for 151 yards and three touchdowns on the ground against a Northridge rushing defense that had shut down successful running games in recent weeks. LaBelle had a 24-yard touchdown run, while Hegler outraced all 11 members of Northridge‘s defense during his 54-yard touchdown scamper in the fourth quarter to help put an exclamation point on his team’s 45-14 victory.
“Mount Vernon has some studs,” Northridge quarterback/linebacker Tagg Gott said. “This was easily the fastest team we’ve played all year. Obviously their offense put up a lot of points, but I feel like if our offense could’ve put up points, we could’ve gotten the hang of it (on defense) and stopped them. But their defensive line was just insanely fast, and I think that’s what got us (Saturday).”
That Mount Vernon defensive line was the thorn in Northridge’s side all game. The Raiders only managed 178 total yards, including a postseason-low 93 yards on the ground.
The Northridge offensive line was overwhelmed the entire contest, and the stat sheet reflects that. The Marauders had five sacks and 11 total tackles for loss, and those numbers helped force the Raiders into six three-and-outs on Saturday.
The key to Northridge’s success on offense this postseason has been its ability to control the line of scrimmage and run the ball down the opposition’s throats. In this one, the Raiders never had a chance to do that.
“They just blitzed us so much,” Northridge head coach Chad Eppley said. “Their linebackers did an incredible job of flying to the football, wrapping up and making plays.”
“With their defensive line, sometimes they’d come off the ball and sometimes they wouldn’t,” Northridge senior offensive lineman Evan Kaehr added. “They were really quick, and you can’t really pick up that quickness on film. … We did make some adjustments. We changed how the running backs would block, and that ended up working better for us. It just didn’t end up working every time because we’d revert back to what we had been doing.”
Leading the charge for the Marauders in the trenches was linebacker Owen Johnson. The senior led all Mount Vernon players with 11 tackles (four-and-a-half for loss) and two sacks during his team’s state championship victory.
Even when Northridge gathered some offensive success late in the first half – a seven-play, 61-yard touchdown drive that cut the deficit to 13 – Mount Vernon’s up-tempo offense spoiled the Raiders’ momentum behind a long touchdown drive of its own just 26 seconds before halftime. LaBelle’s five-yard touchdown run pushed Mount Vernon’s lead back out to three possessions and effectively made Northridge’s chances of winning razor-thin with one half to play.
“That touchdown drive for us was huge,” said Eppley of his offense’s only touchdown drive of the game. “It gave Tagg Gott some confidence to let him know that he could throw the ball around a little bit, and that he could do this. … (Mount Vernon’s late touchdown drive) definitely swung the momentum in their favor, but our guys were fired up coming out of the tunnel. The tables just didn’t turn in our favor.”
The matchup with Mount Vernon truly didn’t favor the Raiders on paper, and that ended up translating onto the field. But no matter how disappointing the loss may be for Eppley and his group of players, it doesn’t take away from what this Northridge football team managed to accomplish in 2021.
“It was amazing,” said Eppley of his team’s run to state. “I can’t even begin to say how much it’s meant to me to come down here and do this. It’s just been great.”
