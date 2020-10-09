MIDDLEBURY — Northridge kept the scoreboard operator busy Friday in a Northern Lakes Conference football contest on Interra Field at Raider Stadium.
The Raiders topped Concord 55-20 to move to 6-1 overall and 5-1 in the NLC. The Minutemen fell to 4-3 and 2-3.
It was the just the fourth time since 1994 that Northridge beat Concord (2009, 2014, 2017 and 2020).
Northridge, ranked No. 8 in Class 4A by the Indiana Football Coaches Association and No. 10 by The Associated Press, outscored Concord 22-6 in the second half.
A three-yard Ricky Lloyd touchdown run capped the scoring for Northridge at 6:46 of the fourth quarter. With the score 55-20, a running clocked was used the rest of the contest.
After a fourth-down stand by the Raiders, Carter Stoltzfus kicked a 30-yard field goal that put Northridge ahead 49-20 with 8:36 to go in the fourth quarter.
A 22-yard TD pass — Hunter Dutton to Zaven Koltookian — at 8:18 of the the third period let Concord cut the Raiders’ lead to 39-20.
Northridge earned its first points of the second half when Trent Jensen and Conner Cripe combined to cause a fumble. Dominic Crowder scooped up the loose ball and ran 28 yards for a touchdown at 11:07 of the third quarter and gave the Raiders a 39-14 advantage.
Northridge led 33-14 at halftime.
The Raiders went up 33-14 on a two-yard run by Crowder and extra point by Stoltzfus with 18.5 seconds left in the second quarter.
The drive featured a 25-yard pass from Logan Hooley to Justin Puckett followed by an 11-yarder to Crowder and completions of 22 and 15 to Breckin Judd.
Concord pulled to within 26-14 on a 69-yard touchdown pass from Hunter Dutton to Jack D’Arcy plus a conversion kick by Yordy Amaya-Diaz at 1:57 of the second quarter.
That drive came right after a Northridge TD. Hooley tossed a 44-yard scoring aerial to Brett Woolsey and Stoltzfus tacked on the PAT at 3:00 of the second period.
“(Concord) keyed on the run and Logan was able to throw the ball,” Northridge coach Tom Wogomon said. “We had some great routes ran and found some great spacing.”
Hooley completed passes to seven different receivers.
“Teams are definitely going to focus on stopping our run with Crowder and Puckett and we have a really good line that’s hard to stop,” Hooley said. “That really opens up the passing game and we got that going tonight.”
Hooley got the attention of Concord coach Craig Koehler.
“He certainly threw it well,” Koehler said. “I don’t know if he’s thrown it that well all year. But there were a of of layers (of why Northridge won convincingly) and that’s just one part of it.”
It was an 80-yard TD pass from Dutton to Amarion Moore and kick by Amaya-Diaz that had Concord trailing 19-7 at 6:05 of the second quarter.
That came right after a 3-yard TD run by Crowder and boot by Stoltzfus at 6:20 of the second quarter.
The Raiders scored a safety when Trent Jensen rushed Dutton in the end zone and Concord was penalized for intentional grounding at 9:21 of the second quarter.
A 36-yard field goal by Stoltzfus with 57.3 seconds to go in the first quarter came at the end of a drive that started after a Minutemen punt.
The first score of the night was a 3-yard TD run by Crowder. Moments before that, Crowder broke loose for a 74-yard run.
The regular season is scheduled to close next Friday with Concord visiting Warsaw and Mishawaka going to Northridge.
NORTHRIDGE 55, CONCORD 20
Concord 0;14;6;0 — 20
Northridge 10;23;13;9 — 55
Scoring
First Quarter
N — (5:24) Dominic Crowder 3 run; Carter Stoltzfus kick.
N — (:57.3) Stoltzfus 36 field goal.
Second Quarter
N — (9:21) Safety; Concord penalized for intentional grounding in the end zone on rush by Northridge’s Trent Jensen.
N — (6:20) Crowder 3 run; Stoltzfus kick.
C — (6:05) Amarion Moore 80 pass from Hunter Dutton; Yordy Amaya-Diaz kick.
N — (3:00) Brett Woolsey 44 pass from Logan Hooley; Stoltzfus kick.
C — (1:57) Jack D’Arcy 69 pass from Dutton; Amaya-Diaz kick.
N — (:18.5) Crowder 2 run; Stoltzfus kick.
Third Quarter
N — (11:07) Crowder 28 fumble return; kick failed.
C — (8:18) Zaven Koltookian 22 pass from Dutton; kick failed.
N — (5:06) Breckin Judd 57 pass from Hooley; Stoltzfus kick.
Fourth Quarter
N — (8:36) Stoltzfus 30 field goal.
N — (6:46) Ricky Lloyd 3 run; kick failed.
