For the first time in program history, Northridge will play for a football state championship.
The Raiders knocked off New Prairie, 20-14, in a drama-filled semistate championship game Friday night to advance to the Class 4A state championship game this Saturday, Nov. 27 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Northridge (10-4) will play Mount Vernon Fortville (13-1) for the title at 3:30 p.m. inside the home of the Indianapolis Colts.
It’s a big moment for a Northridge program that used to be in the basement of the Northern Lakes Conference year-in and year-out. Coming into 2021, the Raiders only had one sectional and regional championship in their history, both coming in 2014.
The program had eight winning seasons in its first 42 years before Tom Wogomon took over as head coach starting in 2013. Since then, they've had six winning records in nine seasons combined during the eight-year stretch Wogomon oversaw the program and this season under first-year head coach Chad Eppley.
By making it to the 4A title game, Northridge joins a long list of NLC members to make it to the state’s biggest stage, not including Mishawaka’s past appearances when they were a member of the Northern Indiana Conference. Here is a look at how past NLC football teams have fared in state championship games.
NorthWood (seven appearances, one win): The program that has represented the conference the most in Indianapolis, the Panthers have played for the state championship seven times. Unfortunately, NorthWood has lost six of those games (1980, 1986, 1993, 1998, 2003 and 2016), making them tied for third in the state record books for most runner-up finishes. They did break through one year, though, in 2005, when they turned a 3-6 regular season into a championship one. A 7-0 victory over Bishop Chatard in the Class 3A title game capped off a miracle run for a team that overcame a lot of injuries and got on a roll at the right time. Sounds a lot like the current Northridge team, eh?
Goshen (four appearances, two wins): The then-Redskins have the most football championships of NLC teams with two, winning the Class 2A title in 1978 in a three-class system and a 4A championship in a five-class system in 1988. They also had runner-up appearances in 1981 (2A) and 1999 (4A).
Concord (three appearances): The Minutemen have made it to Indianapolis on three occasions, finishing as runner-up in each visit. They lost the 1984 Class 3A game to Brownsburg when it was a four-class system, then suffered losses to Indianapolis Cathedral in the Class 4A games under a five-class system in 1998 and 2006.
Wawasee (two appearances): The Warriors made a somewhat historic run to the state championship in 1985, as they did not play a road game until they made the trek to the old Hoosier Dome. They finished that season with a 9-5 overall record, which included the 37-3 loss to Roncalli in the 3A title game. Wawasee then made another run to the state championship game in 2004, falling to Roncalli that year as well.
Plymouth (one appearance, one win): The first NLC school to ever play for a football state title was the Rockies, who won the 1977 Class 2A championship in a 21-14 double overtime thriller over Jasper. It was only the fifth year of an IHSAA-sanctioned football tournament. This year marks the 49th edition of the state series.
Bremen (one appearance): Believe it or not, the Lions did make it to a state championship game during its 26-year tenure in the NLC. In fact, it came in Bremen’s final year in the conference, 1988. The Lions made it to the Class 1A state championship game that season, losing 59-0 to Sheridan. Bremen then joined the Northern State Conference in 1989, winning a state title that year. The conference folded in 2015, with Bremen now playing in the Northern Indiana Conference.
Although the conference hasn’t had as much winning success as it’d like in Indianapolis, it has a proven track record of producing teams talented enough to make a run to a state championship game. And now, we get to add Northridge to the list of NLC schools to make it to the final weekend of the season. It should be fun to see what the Raiders do in their first appearance on the big stage.
